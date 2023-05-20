North Wilkesboro Speedway has not hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since 1996, but it will be the host track for Sunday's 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of Sunday's 200-lap race will take home a $1 million prize. Kyle Larson is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Joey Logano and William Byron are both 8-1. Should you back any of the favorites with your 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway bets?

Some of the other 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders include Kevin Harvick (17-2) and Christopher Bell (9-1). The full NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway lineup will be set following the All-Star Open and the Fan Vote winner on Sunday.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1) and Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1). In Austin, it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values when he won for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 11 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

One surprise: the model is high on Denny Hamlin, even though he's an 11-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hamlin is a former All-Star Race winner, claiming the $1 million prize in 2015 at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he started on the pole and led 26 laps.

He has been a consistent contender at NASCAR's annual exhibition race, posting six top-five finishes in 16 career starts. Hamlin started outside the top 15 last year at Texas Motor Speedway, but he battled his way into contention before ultimately finishing second. He has 11 career victories on tracks less than one mile, so he is prepared to excel at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. He won the 2016 NASCAR All-Star Race, but the model is not high on him this year. The 2022 Cup Series champion has not cracked the top five in his last four races, with three of those finishes coming outside the top 15.

Logano did not finish inside the top 30 at Talladega Superspeedway or Dover Motor Speedway before barely cracking the top 20 at Darlington Raceway last week. He has not been able to match his impressive 2022 campaign, sitting outside the top 10 in the Cup Series standings.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, drivers, lineup

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 13-2

Joey Logano 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Christopher Bell 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Denny Hamlin 11-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1