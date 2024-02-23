The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. William Byron will try to build off his win in the season-opening Daytona 500 last weekend. The 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has posted two victories in his last four starts at Atlanta, winning this race in 2022 while also capturing the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400 last July. Dating back to last season, Byron has recorded three wins, eight top-five finishes and 11 top-10s in his last 13 starts.

The Ambetter Health 400 2024 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Byron is 12-1, while Joey Logano, who won this race last year, is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds. Other top 2024 NASCAR at Atlanta contenders include Denny Hamlin at 19-2 and the trio of Christopher Bell, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, all of whom are 10-1. Before making any Ambetter Health 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Bubba Wallace, even though he's a longshot at 18-1 in the latest 2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds.

The 30-year old member of 23XI Racing had a strong Monday at Daytona. Though he struggled in qualifying runs, he was able to overcome starting in 24th place and surge to a fifth-place finish. Atlanta hasn't historically been the best track for Wallace, though he does have four top-20 finishes here. He has a win at Kansas, which is a 1.5-mile track like Atlanta, so this is a spot where he could break through.

"Wallace had another great run on a superspeedway last weekend, finishing fifth," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "We know the Toyota's are strong in race trim on superspeedways." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds

Joey Logano 9-1

Denny Hamlin 19-2

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Bubba Wallace 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Michael McDowell 33-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Corey LaJoie 40-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 40-1

Austin Dillon 45-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 65-1

Ryan Preece 65-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Todd Gilliland 75-1

Carson Hocevar 75-1

Harrison Burton 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Zane Smith 100-1

Josh Williams 150-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 500-1