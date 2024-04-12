William Byron seeks his third win in four starts and fourth of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season when he takes part in the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Byron, who recorded six victories last year after registering a total of four over his first five Cup Series seasons, began 2024 with a win in the Daytona 500. The 26-year-old made his way to Victory Lane again at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24 and captured another checkered flag last week at Martinsville. Byron also won this race in 2023 for his third consecutive top-10 finish at Texas.

Byron is 7-1 and 2021 race winner Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds. Tyler Reddick is 6-1 and Denny Hamlin is 7-1, while reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Texas contenders at 8-1. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing four winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 expert picks

For the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Taranto is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. The 2020 Cup Series champion is in the midst of a 42-race drought since capturing the checkered flag on Oct. 2, 2022 at Talladega. Elliott has been showing signs that he's ready to end the dry spell, as he has recorded all three of his top-10 finishes this season over his last three starts.

Elliott was no better than 12th in his first five outings of the year before finishing eighth at Bristol on March 17. The 28-year-old native of Georgia was 16th at the Circuit of the Americas a week later but has followed with fifth- and third-place performances at Richmond and Martinsville, respectively. Elliott has yet to make it to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway in 13 starts during his Cup Series career, with his best result being fourth in November 2016.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Denny Hamlin, even though he's one of the top favorites. The three-time Daytona 500 winner is one of two drivers with multiple victories this season, as he has captured two checkered flags in his last four starts, doing so at Bristol and Richmond. Hamlin also has recorded three Cup Series victories at Texas in his career, the second-most among active drivers behind Kyle Busch (four).

Hamlin was fifth in this race last year but finished higher than ninth just once over his previous eight starts at the track. Since winning both Cup Series races at Texas in 2010, the 43-year-old has been better than ninth in just four of his 22 outings there. His only victory in that stretch came in March 2019, and over the last six seasons, he has led more than 12 laps just once in nine races at the track. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2024 NASCAR at Texas best bets. He's also high on a massive NASCAR longshot that is priced higher than 75-1 in this week's NASCAR odds. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 2024, and which longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Texas picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who has already nailed four winners this year, and find out.

2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds

See full NASCAR at Texas picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 4-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

William Byron 7-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Ty Gibbs 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Ross Chastain 16-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Chris Buescher 33-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Austin Hill 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 200-1

Jimmie Johnson 225-1

Josh Berry 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Corey LaJoie 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1