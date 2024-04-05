Denny Hamlin will aim for his third win in four weeks when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule continues on Sunday with the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin captured his first checkered flag of the year on March 17 at Bristol and returned to victory lane last weekend at Richmond. The 43-year-old has made 36 starts at Martinsville and posted 25 top-10 finishes, the most at any track in his Cup Series career. Five of those were victories, including three in this race. Hamlin hasn't won at Martinsville since 2015, but has finished fifth or better in his last three starts and seven of the past 11.

Hamlin is the 9-2 favorite in the 2024 Cook Out 400 odds, while two-time race winner Martin Truex Jr. is 13-2. Ryan Blaney (7-1), Kyle Larson (15-2) and Christopher Bell (8-1) round out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville contenders. Sunday's race on the 0.526-mile, paperclip-shaped track is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Cook Out 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing four winners in his best bets already - including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 Cook Out 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Cook Out 400, Taranto is high on Joey Logano, even though he's an 11-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time Cup Series champion has finished in the top 10 only twice in his first seven starts this season, but he is coming off his best performance as he was runner-up at Richmond last weekend. Logano's other top-10 came at Las Vegas on March 3, when he was ninth after starting on the pole.

Logano has won just one of his 30 Cup Series starts at Martinsville but has performed well at the track of late. He has posted top-10 finishes in 13 of his last 15 outings there, including each of the last nine. Logano was runner-up in this race each of the last two years and finished fifth at Martinsville in October. He made his only start at the track while competing in the Truck Series in 2015 and took home the checkered flag.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The 30-year-old has enjoyed success at Martinsville in the Cup Series recently, as he made his way to victory lane there in October. It marked the fourth consecutive start at the track in which he finished seventh or better and gave him eight top 10s in his last 10 outings there, with the other two results both being 11th place.

Blaney crashed out of the season-opening Daytona 500 but followed with three straight top-five finishes. However, he has not fared as well in his last three starts, finishing 12th or worse in each. Blaney started on the pole at Bristol on March 17 but finished 16th and was a disappointing 19th last weekend at Richmond. In addition, he hasn't led any laps in four of his last five outings. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

2024 Cook Out 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

Kyle Larson 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

William Byron 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Kyle Busch 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Carson Hocevar 350-1

Austin Cindric 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Corey LaJoie 1000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Zane Smith 2500-1

Josh Williams 2500-1