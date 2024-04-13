Kyle Larson sits atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into Sunday's 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, where he is the 4-1 favorite. He won this race in 2021 and has top-five finishes in four of his last six races this season. Past champions Tyler Reddick (6-1) and Denny Hamlin (7-1) are among the top 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 contenders on the 2024 NASCAR at Texas odds board. Hamlin is a two-time winner this season and ranks third in the Cup Series standings heading into Sunday's race, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

William Byron, who picked up his third win of the season last week, is 7-1 in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds. Should you back him to win for the fourth time in nine races when you place your 2024 NASCAR at Texas bets? Before making any EchoPark Automotive 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays two weeks ago in the Toyota Owners 400, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Texas 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Alex Bowman to finish ahead of Joey Logano in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -105. Bowman ranks 10th in the Cup Series standings through the first eight races of the season, posting four top-10s and three top-fives. He has three top-eight finishes in his last four races, including fourth places at Bristol Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

Bowman has finished in the top six in four of his last eight visits to Texas Motor Speedway, so he will be confident entering this start. Meanwhile, Logano has been struggling this season, posting just one top-five finish in his first eight races. He ranks just inside the top 15 in the current standings, making him a driver that Bobbitt and Greco are fading this weekend. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a longshot they like to win it all. He is going off at almost 100-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the EchoPark Automotive 400 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Texas picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who already nailed Daniel Suarez's win this year, and find out.

2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Texas picks at SportsLine



Kyle Larson 4-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

William Byron 7-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Ty Gibbs 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Ross Chastain 16-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Chris Buescher 33-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Austin Hill 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Jimmie Johnson 225-1

Josh Berry 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1