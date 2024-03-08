William Byron will try to make it two wins in the first four events of a NASCAR Cup Series season for the second consecutive year when he competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Byron, who began this campaign with a victory in the Daytona 500, captured the checkered flag at Las Vegas in his third start of 2023 and repeated the feat a week later in this race. The 2018 Rookie of the Year has posted top-10 finishes in seven of his 12 Cup Series starts at Phoenix, including each of the last three.

Sunday's 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Byron is 15-2, while Kyle Larson is the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds. Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 7-1 and Denny Hamlin is 8-1, while Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain round out the top six 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix contenders at 10-1. Before making any Shriners Children's 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Two weeks ago at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Shriners Children's 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Ryan Blaney to record a top-five finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500. The reigning Cup Series champion has yet to register a series victory at Phoenix, but he has posted seven top-fives in 16 starts at the track.

Blaney, who has 11 top-10 finishes at the 1-mile dogleg oval at Phoenix, has been flirting with victory there of late. After recording back-to-back fourth-place performances, the 30-year-old native of Ohio has been runner-up in his last three starts on the track. Blaney was third in both races at Phoenix in 2019 and has finished in the top 10 in nine of his last 10 races there. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds, field

Kyle Larson 11-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 11-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Corey LaJoie 200-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Daniel Hemric 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Derek Kraus 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1