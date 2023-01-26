Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday that Chase Briscoe has been signed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the driver of the team's No. 14 Ford. Specific terms of the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Briscoe, 28, signs his contract extension ahead of his third Cup season and after a 2022 campaign that saw him take a second-year leap. Briscoe earned his first career win early in the season at Phoenix, giving him a playoff berth and setting the stage for what would end up becoming a deep run all the way to the Round of 8 and the doorstep of the Championship 4, which Briscoe narrowly missed after being passed for the lead in the final laps of the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville.

Briscoe ended up finishing ninth in the championship standings with six top fives and 10 top 10 finishes. He also won his first career pole at Gateway in June.

"Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart. To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. To know I'll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I'm ready to write my own history in it," read a statement by Briscoe. "Tony and Gene (Haas) have built something really special in Stewart-Haas Racing and I'm incredibly proud to be a part of this organization."

Briscoe first joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018 as a part-time driver for their Xfinity Series team, earning a promotion to a full-time ride after earning his first career win at the Charlotte Roval. Briscoe won again the next season, then had a breakout 2020 that saw him win nine times and make it all the way to the Championship 4.

Briscoe was then hired to take over the No. 14 in Cup following the retirement of Clint Bowyer.