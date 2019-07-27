Gander RV 400 odds, picks 2019: Proven NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Pocono

The 2019 NASCAR season continues on Sunday as the Monster Energy Series heads back to Pocono for its second race there this season. Kyle Busch won the first race back on June 2 and now he'll look to capture his third consecutive win at Pocono at the 2019 Gander RV 400. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and Busch is listed as the 5-2 favorite in the 2019 Gander RV 400 odds. However, he'll face stiff competition from up and down the field with dozens of contenders chasing a win to get them into the playoffs, which are just six races away. Aric Almirola (40-1), Kyle Larson (20-1), Clint Bowyer (25-1) and Jimmie Johnson (50-1) are among the drivers who could all use a win to enhance their chances of being around come playoff time. So before you make your 2019 Gander RV 400 picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR at Pocono predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Pocono Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the NASCAR at Pocono 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Pocono 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

After top-10 finishes in each of his last two seasons in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Blaney sits 11th in the standings entering the weekend and he's coming off a solid fourth-place finish last week. That was Blaney's sixth top-five finish of the season and he's also led laps in 11 different races this year.

Blaney has also had success at Pocono, winning the June race back in 2017 and then finishing sixth in that event after earning the pole in 2018. Blaney has only finished worse than 12th at Pocono in one of his seven career starts there and he's a solid high-floor, high-ceiling option on Sunday for NASCAR bettors.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Pocono grid.

Keselowski finished second at Pocono back in June and won this event back in 2011, but he has also finished outside the top 20 at Pocono five times. That includes a 38th-place finish in this event last season when a crash ended his day 121 laps into the race.

Despite sitting on the pole last week in New Hampshire, Keselowski had a disappointing 10th-place finish and prior to that he had finished 18th or worse in three of four starts. He's got three wins this season and is sitting in fifth in the standings, but the volatility makes him a tough play at his current price.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Pocono odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Gander RV 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Gander RV 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

William Byron 80-1