Kyle Busch will leave Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2022 season and join Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023, according to a report by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. An official announcement of Busch's move to RCR is expected to come Tuesday.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will leave Joe Gibbs Racing after a 15-year tenure that saw Busch become one of the greatest drivers of his generation as well as one of the greatest in NASCAR history, earning 56 of his 60 career victories behind the wheel of a Gibbs Toyota. Busch's departure comes after a protracted contract situation that could not be resolved, as Joe Gibbs Racing was unable to find a sponsor capable of replacing the departing Mars Inc. and meeting Busch's salary demands.

Busch is expected to be replaced behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota by Ty Gibbs, the 19-year old grandson of Joe Gibbs and a star in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It is uncertain whether Busch will drive a third car for Richard Childress Racing or replace Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet. Reddick is under contract with RCR for 2023, but has already announced that he will move to 23XI Racing in 2024, prompting speculation that the team could buy out Reddick's contract.

Speaking to reporters at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, Busch stated that he had "no news to share" when asked a direct question as to whether he had signed with RCR for 2023.

"If I did," Busch said, "I guarantee you there would be some sort of big announcement."

Richard Childress Racing will become the third team that Busch has driven for in his Cup career after he began his career at Hendrick Motorsports, running three full seasons from 2005 to 2007 before moving to Gibbs. Busch and Childress also become an odd couple, as the two were involved in a very notable altercation some 11 years ago.

After an on-track run-in between Busch and RCR driver Joey Coulter during a NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas in June of 2011, Childress put Busch in a headlock and punched him several times in an altercation now referred to as the "Hold my watch" incident. Busch acknowledged the incident on Saturday, sharing that things were now okay between him and the NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner.