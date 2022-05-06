Trevor Bayne, the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver who won the 2011 Daytona 500 winner, will be on standby in the event that Kyle Busch cannot race either at Darlington Raceway on Sunday or next week at Kansas Speedway, according to a report by Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Busch, the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Toyota, is imminently expecting his wife, Samantha, to give birth to the couple's second child. They announced last year that they are expecting a baby girl via a gestational carrier. In the event that the surrogate mother goes into labor during a race weekend and Busch has to leave the track, Bayne will drive Busch's car.

In the event that Bayne does have to race, it would mark his first Cup Series race since the fall of 2018.

Earlier this year, Bayne signed with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the team's No. 18 Xfinity Series Toyota part-time, giving him another opportunity with a major race team after he spent two out of the last three years out of racing. Bayne has made three starts this season, winning one pole, scoring two top five finishes and leading 100 laps.

The arrival of Busch's daughter is a new and happy chapter in the history of his family, as he and his wife have been open about their struggles with infertility. As documented by People.com, the couple endured several heartbreaks trying to build and grow a family, including everything from a miscarriage to an unsuccessful In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) attempt. The couple has a son together, Brexton, who turns seven years old later in May.

Busch and his wife have since established their own Bundle of Joy Fund, which is dedicated to "advocating for infertility education and awareness and removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments" in order to have children.