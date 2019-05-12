NASCAR at Kansas: LIVE updates, results, live stream, TV schedule, Kevin Harvick wins Stage 1

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Traditionally, the top tier races on Sunday, but this week's race is a day earlier because of of Mother's Day.

Stage 1:

Kevin Harvick started from the pole and had no problem leading early as cars that failed inspection negotiated their way through the field. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano were amongst the notable drivers that moved up inside the top 15 in the opening laps before the competition caution at Lap 30.

Right before the scheduled yellow was thrown, William Byron worked his way into second place, four seconds behind Harvick. NASCAR instituted the caution before the race because of rain in the area the night before. It allowed drivers and teams to feel out the track before making early adjustments.

The majority of the field opted for two tires on pit road while Harvick chose to take four. Byron won the race off pit road while Harvick rolled off in the 10th position.

Leader @KevinHarvick takes four tires, but multiple cars take just two. @WilliamByron now leads, Harvick will restart 10th. pic.twitter.com/ebc96yk5UD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2019

Harvick was seemingly shot out of a cannon on the restart, moving into third place almost instantly while his teammate Bowyer held the lead. It didn't take long for Harvick -- on those fresh tires -- to move his way back into the top spot.

Denny Hamlin went spinning and brought the caution out with about 20 to go in the stage. Kevin Harvick again opted to come down pit road while Elliott stayed out and assumed the race lead on the restart.

Elliott briefly battled Kyle Busch before Harvick moved his way into second. Harvick again capitalized on fresh tires and took the lead from the No. 9 with eight laps to go. He had no problem driving away from the field and taking the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Chris Buescher Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Erik Jones Joey Logano

