NASCAR at Talladega odds, picks 2019: Model says Ryan Blaney surprises at GEICO 500

For the first time this season, NASCAR will head to Talladega Superspeedway when the 2019 GEICO 500 gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Busch enters NASCAR at Talladega 2019 as the leader in the Monster Energy Cup standings with 400 points. He's looking for his fourth win of the year after wins at Phoenix, Fontana, and Bristol and the 2019 GEICO 500 odds give him a 10-1 chance to extend his lead atop the NASCAR standings. Last year's GEICO 500 champion, Joey Logano, as well as Brad Keselowski, enter Sunday's race as the co-favorites at 8-1. Austin Dillon won the NASCAR at Talladega pole, but is still going off at 40-1 after consecutive finishes in the 30s at this track. Kevin Harvick (10-1), Denny Hamlin (10-1) and Clint Bowyer (10-1) are among the other top contenders at this iconic venue and sit near the top of the 2019 NASCAR at Talladega odds board. Before locking in any 2019 GEICO 500 picks of your own, listen to the NASCAR at Talladega predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol earlier this month. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Talladega Superspeedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 GEICO 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Talladega 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Blaney has six top-10 finishes so far this season and won the pole before a third-place finish at ISM Raceway. He's been particularly red-hot in recent weeks, finishing in the top five in four of his last six starts. Plus, he's held the lead for over 200 laps across his last three NASCAR starts. Those results have shot Blaney up the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup standings.

His car seems to be firing on all cylinders and if he can put together a complete race on Sunday, he'll have a strong shot to fly up the NASCAR at Talladega leaderboard. Blaney is three weeks removed from a fourth-place finish at another iconic track, Bristol, after starting in third and leading 158 laps. He'll begin in seventh at Talladega.

One of the shocking 2019 GEICO 500 picks from the model: Denny Hamlin, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Talladega lineup.

The 38-year-old veteran is second in the NASCAR standings after finishing in the top five in each of his last four races. However, he hasn't fared well at Talladega in recent years. In fact, he's made the top five just four times in his last 21 starts at this track.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 GEICO 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 GEICO 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Talladega odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 GEICO 500, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Aric Almirola 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 18-1

Paul Menard 18-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Matt Dibenedetto 30-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Kyle Larson 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Ryan Newman 40-1