The NASCAR Cup Series playoff chase is heating up, as the second half of the season continues with the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Ryan Blaney won his first race in nearly two years last week, snapping a 59-race winless streak. He finished fourth in the inaugural race at this event last year and has five top-10 finishes in the last six points-paying races, making him a popular pick from the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday?

Kyle Larson and William Byron are two of the most expensive options on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but they both finished outside the top 10 in the inaugural race. Byron has top-seven finishes in each of the past five points-paying races, including top-three finishes in the last three races. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Illinois 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Illinois DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For NASCAR at Illinois, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. He led 42 laps in a sixth-place finish at this race last year, and he has been good on comparable tracks. Truex dominated two stages at Darlington and has five top-eight finishes in the last seven races this season.

He is coming off a strong showing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing in third place. Truex won at Dover Motor Speedway and finished third at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season, so his form is not a concern heading into this race. His success at similar tracks makes him an even safer pick heading into the second edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano, who won last year's inaugural edition of this race. He survived the pressure of a green-white-checker finish, getting past Ryan Blaney to win by .655 seconds. Logano went on to win the 2022 Cup Series title, which was the second of his career.

He is outside the top 10 in the standings heading into this race, so he will be motivated to post a strong finish on Sunday. Logano has been outstanding at Darlington during his career, winning last spring before finishing fourth in the fall. His form might be concerning, but his history at this type of track makes him a driver to include in NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

