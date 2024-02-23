The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joey Logano is the 9-1 favorite in the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin at 19-2. Eight drivers are 12-1 or shorter in the 2024 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. William Byron won last weekend's Daytona 500 to begin the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, so should NASCAR DFS players utilize him in 2024 Ambetter Health 400 DFS lineups on Sunday?

Byron finished third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last season, just two points behind Ryan Blaney for the top prize. He won the Quaker State 400 in his last run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so is he a must-roster for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR DFS lineups? He has two wins in his last four races on the track, so how should that familiarity factor in when forming a NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Ambetter Health 400 2024 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Atlanta DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For NASCAR at Atlanta, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Ambetter Health 400.

Top 2024 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Atlanta, McClure is high on Ryan Blaney ($13,000 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings). Blaney won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series crown but suffered a DNF at last weekend's Daytona 500 after hitting the wall and crashing in a hard collision in his first defense of the Cup Series title. The 30-year-old was coming off a huge finish to last season, winning two of his final six races with two runner-ups in claiming the 2023 Cup Series championship.

Blaney has strong finishes throughout his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He's finished in the top 10 in six of his last seven races there, including winning the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. He finished seventh in the Ambetter Health 400 last season while leading five laps in the race and McClure expects another strong showing from Blaney this weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($8,500 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings). Truex finished 15th in last weekend's Daytona 500 after placing 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last year. The 43-year-old had 17 top-10 finishes last season, including nine top-five results, and had two top-10 finishes in his final four races last season.

Truex has finished toward the top of the pack in the vast majority of his most recent runnings at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has nine top-10 results in his last 12 starts there and has finished in the top five in six of his last 15 showings in Atlanta. He's exited without an accident in 22 straight races at Treux, showcasing the consistency to at least stay on the track to earn NASCAR DFS points. He's also led at least five laps in four of his last seven at the track. McClure sees strong value in using Truex to fill Ambetter Health 2024 NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Atlanta DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Ambetter Health 400?