The 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Texas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, followed by Tyler Reddick (6-1), William Byron (7-1) and Denny Hamlin (7-1). Byron is coming off a victory last weekend and has won two of his last three races, so should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups? Byron also won the last EchoPark Automotive 400 last September, so how should you factor all this into forming a NASCAR DFS strategy for NASCAR at Texas?

Who are value options from the NASCAR DFS driver pool that you could pair with top drivers like Byron or Larson in NASCAR DFS lineups? They'll both be popular options among NASCAR at Texas DFS picks, so could it be a wiser 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 DFS strategy to fade the public and leave them out of NASCAR DFS lineups? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Texas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's EchoPark Automotive 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Texas, McClure is high on Kyle Larson ($14,000 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings). Larson is coming off a second-place finish in Martinsville after placing third at NASCAR at Richmond the week before. The 31-year-old has 24 NASCAR Cup Series career victories, including winning four races en route to finishing second in the final 2023 NASCAR Cup Series standings. Larson was just one point behind Ryan Blaney for the top prize and he has finished in the top 10 in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings in seven of last eight years.

Larson has finished in the top five in half of his races this season (4 of 8). He's one of two drivers with four top-five finishes already this season and Larson won the Pennzoil 400 this year. Larson has also won two of his last five races at Texas Motor Speedway and he led 99 laps at the EchoPark Automotive 400 in September before being involved in an accident, resulting in a DVP to finish 31st. Larson comes with a hefty price tag, but McClure sees him as a staple for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ross Chastain ($10,000 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings). Chastain has finished no worse than 15th in seven straight races, including four top-seven results. The 31-year-old has won two races in each of his last two seasons and had a breakout 2022 campaign to finish second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He had 21 top-10 results in 2022 as one of the most consistent drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool and he followed that up with 14 top-10 results, including 10 top-fives, while placing ninth last season.

Chastain finished second in his last running at Texas Motor Speedway in the EchoPark Automotive 400 last September. He placed 13th in the EchoPark Automotive 500 in September 2022 as he showcases better results the more he runs on the track. Chastain is eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with four top-10 finishes over his first eight races, making him an asset to NASCAR DFS lineups at a price tag that will still leave money for higher-priced picks in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Texas DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.