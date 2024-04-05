The 2024 Cook Out 400 takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Martinsville Speedway. Denny Hamlin is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Cook Out 400 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (13-2) and Ryan Blaney (7-1). Hamlin is coming off a victory at last weekend's Toyota Owners 400 for his second win over his last three races. Hamlin is one of the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, but given his recent dominance, is he a must-roster for NASCAR DFS lineups for NASCAR at Martinsville?

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will run on a 0.533-mile paperclip-shaped oval and be another short-track race. The Toyota Owners 400 ran on a 0.75-mile oval, so how should the dimensions of the race impact your 2024 Cook Out 400 DFS strategy? If you use Hamlin for NASCAR DFS lineups, you'll need to find values to outperform their price point to round out your NASCAR DFS lineups, so who are some of those options for NASCAR at Martinsville? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Cook Out 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Martinsville, we can tell you McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($13,500 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings). Truex is coming off finishing fourth at the Toyota Owners 400 for his fifth straight top-10 result. The 43-year-old leads the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings seven races into the season behind five top-10 finishes and two top-five showings to begin the year. Although he didn't emerge victorious, Truex led more than half of the race (228 laps) at the Toyota Owners 400 last weekend and he's led at least 50 laps in three of his last four races.

Truex has won three of his last nine starts at Martinsville Speedway. He led 47 laps in his most recent run at the track before finishing 12th at the Xfinity 500. All three of those victories came after joining Joe Gibbs Racing and with a talented team behind him and off to a strong start this season, McClure sees Truex as a top option in the NASCAR DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Josh Berry ($7,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings). Berry, in his first season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and competing for Stewart Haas Racing, is coming off a season-best 11th-place finish in last weekend's Toyota Owners 400. After a slow start and finishing 20th or worse in his first four Cup Series Races of the season, Berry finished 12th at NASCAR at Bristol on March 17 as he's finished in the top 12 in two of his last three competitions.

This is his first NASCAR Cup Series appearance at Martinsville Speedway, but Berry has a victory as one of three top-five finishes over six Xfinity Series races at the track. That familiarity should serve to his advantage, even against a talented 2024 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS driver pool. Berry led more than 25 laps in two of his final three races at Martinsville Speedway in Xfinity Series competitions and McClure views Berry as a potential value play for NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

