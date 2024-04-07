Kyle Busch had a run of being one of the most dominant drivers in the sport in the late 2010s, winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019. However, Busch has finished outside the top seven the last four seasons in the final Cup Series standings, including 14th last year. The 38-year-old has finished 20th or worse in four of his last five races, but have the struggles driven his price for 2024 Cook Out 400 DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings to where he can provide value? Or is Busch on a road to another below-average finish and one to avoid when forming a Martinsville NASCAR DFS strategy?

Busch has name appeal, which could make him one of the popular options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool despite his recent struggles. So how should you form NASCAR DFS lineups at Martinsville on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Cook Out 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Cook Out 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2024 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Martinsville, we can tell you McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($13,500 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings). Truex, one of the most experienced drivers competing on Sunday, leads the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings through seven races after coming off his fifth straight top-10 finish. The 43-year-old placed fourth at the Toyota Owners 400 and is less than a month removed from finishing second at Bristol. He's led at least 50 laps in three of his last four races, including 228 laps of a 400-lap race (57%) last week.

Truex finished third at the NOCO 400 last April at Martinsville Speedway after finishing in the top eight in five of his last six spring NASCAR at Martinsville races. He has three wins since 2019 at Martinsville Speedway, showing comfort on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval. The 43-year-old has finished seventh or better in five of the last seven NASCAR Cup Series seasons, including winning the Cup title in 2017, and remains a strong option yet again for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Josh Berry ($7,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings). Berry, in his first season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and competing for Stewart Haas Racing, is coming off a season-best 11th-place finish in last weekend's Toyota Owners 400. After a slow start and finishing 20th or worse in his first four Cup Series Races of the season, Berry finished 12th at NASCAR at Bristol on March 17 as he's finished in the top 12 in two of his last three competitions.

This is his first NASCAR Cup Series appearance at Martinsville Speedway, but Berry has a victory as one of three top-five finishes over six Xfinity Series races at the track. That familiarity should serve to his advantage, even against a talented 2024 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS driver pool. Berry led more than 25 laps in two of his final three races at Martinsville Speedway in Xfinity Series competitions and McClure views Berry as a potential value play for NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Cook Out 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.