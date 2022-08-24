For the power players and decision-makers at NASCAR, this Saturday night's regular season finale at Daytona is a playoff dream come true.

With just one race to go before the Cup Series playoffs begin, the situation at the cutoff line could not be more tense, nor could there be so many potential different outcomes. With 15 drivers having won a race this season and secured spots on the grid, only one spot remains open in the playoff standings for a driver that has yet to win this season.

Ryan Blaney, one of NASCAR's biggest young stars and one of the most consistent drivers of the regular season, currently holds that spot by 25 points over 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. But in a championship format where a win gets you into the playoffs, and with so many different drivers having shown they're capable of winning this season, neither driver is safe -- especially not at the Daytona International Speedway, where a superspeedway race gives anyone in the top 30 in points a chance to win.

With Blaney trying to keep the final spot in the playoffs, and 14 other drivers trying to take it from him, here is a comprehensive look at the clinch scenarios for each driver currently not locked into the NASCAR playoffs in this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney (+1200) can clinch a spot in the playoffs by winning at Daytona, where oddsmakers have him among the favorites, or if he gains 31 points to stay either ahead of or tied with Martin Truex Jr. in points and there are no new winners.

If Blaney and Truex end up tied in points, Blaney would win the tiebreaker by virtue of having one third-place finish and four fourth-place finishes, provided Truex doesn't finish in second place.

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. (+1700) can clinch a spot in the playoffs by winning at Daytona, or if he surpasses Ryan Blaney in points (Blaney must score 30 points or less) if there are no new winners.

If Blaney and Truex end up tied in points, Truex must finish second at Daytona in order to win the tiebreaker. Truex would lose a tiebreaker in any other scenario, as he has no third-place finishes this season and just two fourth-place finishes.

The following drivers cannot make up the deficit to the playoff cutoff line on points, and must win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in order to qualify for the playoffs

Erik Jones (+3500)

Aric Almirola (+2500)

Austin Dillon (+3000)

Bubba Wallace (+1200)

Chris Buescher (+3000)

Justin Haley (+5000)

Michael McDowell (+4000)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+3000)

Cole Custer (+7500)

Brad Keselowski (+2000)

Harrison Burton (+12500)

Ty Dillon (+15000)

Todd Gilliland (+15000)

The following drivers have been eliminated from playoff contention. These two drivers are outside the top 30 in points and cannot make up the deficit to 30th at Daytona