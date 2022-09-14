As the fall has arrived and the NASCAR playoffs head into their first elimination race, there's a new way to quantify what the 2022 season has been like. Of the 32 drivers that have competed all season long for the Cup Series championship, over half of them have won.

Bubba Wallace's win last week at Kansas marked the 18th different winner in 28 races this season, breaking a NASCAR record for the most different winners through that span and bringing this year's Cup Series just two winners away from setting the all-time record for different winners in a season. And that's just part of why the 2022 playoffs have become so difficult to project, and why there's been so much movement throughout the CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings all season long.

After his second consecutive runner-up finish, Denny Hamlin takes the Power Rankings lead from Joey Logano, who dropped to sixth after taking the lead at Darlington. Logano was one of the biggest losers of the week, but his fall paled in comparison to Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, both of whom lost eight spots after their troubles at Kansas compounded their respective issues in the Southern 500.

Meanwhile, Wallace's win made him the biggest gainer in the Power Rankings (+9), with several playoff drivers not far behind. William Byron gained seven spots to move all the way up into the top five, and Chase Briscoe (+6) and Alex Bowman (+5) were also rewarded for their performances in the Heartland.

Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety: