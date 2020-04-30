NASCAR schedule release: Racing to return at Charlotte and Darlington in May without fans due to coronavirus
NASCAR plans to return on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina
On Thursday, NASCAR announced racing will return in May with seven events in 11 days, at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, beginning May 17. Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will be run at both locations, and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will return with a race at Charlotte.
NASCAR has been taking steps to create a safe return and was working with health professionals to discuss how to make it happen.
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in the announcement:
"NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition. NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track."
The announcement also said, "All races will be strictly tailored, in every way, to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Here is the current schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Date
Location
Series
Distance
Start time
Network
May 17
Darlington Raceway
Cup Series
400 miles
3:30 p.m.
FOX
May 19
Darlington Raceway
Xfinity Series
200 miles
8:00 p.m.
FS1
May 20
Darlington Raceway
Cup Series
500 kilometers
7:30 p.m.
FS1
May 24
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Cup Series
600 miles
6:00 p.m.
FOX
May 25
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Xfinity Series
300 miles
7:30 p.m.
FS1
May 26
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Gander Trucks
200 miles
8:00 p.m.
FS1
|May 27
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Cup Series
|500 kilometers
|8:00 p.m.
|FS1
None of these races will have practice sessions, and qualifying will only be held for the much anticipated Coca-Cola 600, which will go on as scheduled during Memorial Day weekend for the race's 60th anniversary.
NASCAR still plans to run a full schedule, including a complete postseason, and says the events on the current schedule are not in place of those originally scheduled. While that is the plan, for now, they said in the announcement that the situation could always change. The governing body is still asking the teams and drivers to practice social distancing and take the necessary health precautions while working with the vehicles. The use of protective equipment and health screenings are also required.
Last week, the North Carolina governor announced race teams are allowed back in shops, a major step in bringing back live racing.
Since the announcement, the state also announced they would welcome back racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, joining other states including South Carolina in doing so.
Before the stoppage, NASCAR only held four of the 36 scheduled Cup Series races.
The coronavirus pandemic has cause most sports to halt completely to keep all involved safe from the virus, but after over a month without events, many leagues are beginning to create plans for a return.
-
Gov. clears North Carolina to hold races
North Carolina and NASCAR are taking steps to hold the 60th Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend
-
Newman cleared for competition
Once races return Newman will be back in his No. 6 Ford Mustang
-
Matt Kenseth returning to NASCAR
The former Cup Series champion most recently ran 15 races for Roush Fenway Racing in 2018.
-
Newman plans to return when NASCAR does
The 42-year-old Newman suffered serious injuries in a final-lap crash at the Daytona 500 in...
-
2020 Geico 70 eNASCAR expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on racing and nailed the Daytona 500 and the Pennzoil 400...
-
2020 eNASCAR at Talladega picks, odds
SportsLine simulated Sunday's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Talladega Superspeedway...
-
2020 Daytona 500 results, live updates
Newman suffered non-life threatening injuries just as Hamlin won his third Daytona 500