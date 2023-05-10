As part of the sport's 75th Anniversary celebration, NASCAR is naming its 75 Greatest Drivers in the leadup to throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The 75 Greatest Drivers is a continuation of the list of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers, which was released to coincide with the sport's 50th Anniversary in 1998.

Five drivers will be added to the list each week -- one per day -- before the 75 Greatest Drivers are honored at Darlington. The non-ranked list was determined by a committee comprised of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and current and former media members.

Here is a complete look at NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, from the original 50 to the new group of 25 additions.

New Additions

Tony Stewart (Three-time Cup Series champion, 49 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020)

Kasey Kahne (18 career Cup wins, three-time Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2004 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)

Mike Stefanik (Seven-time Modified Tour champion, two-time Busch North Series champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2022)

Randy LaJoie (Two-time Xfinity Series champion, 15 career Xfinity wins)

Kyle Larson (2021 Cup Series champion, 20 career Cup wins, 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner)

Greg Biffle (19 career Cup wins, 2002 Xfinity Series champion, 2000 Craftsman Truck Series champion)

Sterling Marlin (10 career Cup wins, two-time Daytona 500 champion, 1983 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)

Ryan Newman (18 career Cup wins, 2008 Daytona 500 champion, 51 career Cup poles)

Denny Hamlin (48 career Cup wins, three-time Daytona 500 champion, four-time Southern 500 champion)

Chase Elliott (2020 Cup Series champion, 18 career Cup wins, 2016 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)

Carl Edwards (28 career Cup wins, two-time Cup championship runner-up, 2007 Xfinity Series champion)



Ron Hornaday Jr. (Four-time Craftsman Truck Series champion, 51 career Truck wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018)

Jeff Burton (21 career Cup wins, two-time Coca Cola 600 winner, 1994 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (26 career Cup wins, two-time Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2022)

Bobby Labonte (2000 Cup Series champion, 21 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020)



Martin Truex Jr. (2017 Cup Series champion, 32 career Cup wins, two-time Xfinity Series champion)

Brad Keselowski (2012 Cup Series champion, 35 career Cup wins, wins in the Southern 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Brickyard 400)

Larry Phillips (Five-time Weekly Series national champion, seven-time Weekly Series regional champion, 13 total track championships)

Sam Ard (Two-time Xfinity Series champion, 22 career Xfinity wins in three seasons)

Kurt Busch (2004 Cup Series champion, 2017 Daytona 500 champion, 34 career Cup wins)

Kyle Busch (Two-time Cup Series champion, 62 career Cup wins, 227 wins across NASCAR's national touring divisions)

Kevin Harvick (2014 Cup Series champion, 2007 Daytona 500 champion, 60 career Cup wins)

Joey Logano (Two-time Cup Series champion, 2015 Daytona 500 champion, 32 career Cup wins)

Matt Kenseth (2003 Cup Series champion, two-time Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023)



NASCAR's Original 50 Greatest Drivers