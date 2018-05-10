OKC
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
K. Towns
32 SF
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
21.3 Pts. Per Game 21.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
44.9 Field Goal % 54.5
44.9 Three Point % 54.5
73.7 Free Throw % 85.8
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 10.3 APG
home team logo
K. Towns SF 32
21.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 0-1 -----
home team logo Timberwolves 1-1 -----
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 0-1 101.2 PPG 44 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 1-1 101.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.4 PPG 10.1 RPG 10.3 APG 44.9 FG%
K. Towns SF 21.3 PPG 12.3 RPG 2.4 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
C. Brewer
J. Grant
R. Felton
A. Roberson
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
T. Ferguson
N. Collison
K. Singler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Westbrook 80 36.4 25.4 10.1 10.3 1.8 0.3 4.8 44.9 29.8 73.7 1.9 8.2
P. George 79 36.6 21.9 5.7 3.3 2.0 0.5 2.7 43.0 40.1 82.2 0.9 4.7
S. Adams 76 32.7 13.9 9.0 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.7 62.9 0.0 55.9 5.1 4.0
C. Brewer 18 28.6 10.1 3.4 1.3 2.1 0.3 0.6 44.4 34.3 79.5 1.1 2.3
J. Grant 81 20.3 8.4 3.9 0.7 0.4 0.9 0.7 53.5 29.1 67.5 1.1 2.9
R. Felton 82 16.6 6.9 1.9 2.5 0.6 0.2 0.9 40.6 35.2 81.8 0.3 1.6
A. Roberson 39 26.6 5.0 4.7 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 53.7 22.2 31.6 1.9 2.8
A. Abrines 75 15.1 4.7 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.3 39.5 38.0 84.8 0.3 1.2
P. Patterson 82 15.5 3.9 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 39.8 38.6 87.0 0.4 2.0
T. Ferguson 61 12.5 3.1 0.8 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 41.4 33.3 90.0 0.3 0.5
N. Collison 15 5.0 2.1 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 68.4 0.0 38.5 0.5 0.9
K. Singler 12 4.9 1.9 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 53.8 0.1 0.8
Total 6 240.0 101.2 44 16.3 8.83 4.17 13.7 43.0 36.4 77.2 9.3 34.7
Timberwolves
Roster
J. Butler
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Crawford
G. Dieng
D. Rose
T. Jones
A. Brooks
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 59 36.7 22.2 5.3 4.9 2.0 0.4 1.8 47.4 35.0 85.4 1.3 4.0
K. Towns 82 35.6 21.3 12.3 2.4 0.8 1.4 1.9 54.5 42.1 85.8 2.9 9.4
A. Wiggins 82 36.3 17.7 4.4 2.0 1.1 0.6 1.7 43.8 33.1 64.3 1.0 3.4
J. Teague 70 33.0 14.2 3.0 7.0 1.5 0.3 2.5 44.6 36.8 84.5 0.3 2.6
T. Gibson 82 33.3 12.2 7.1 1.2 0.8 0.7 1.1 57.7 20.0 76.8 2.4 4.8
J. Crawford 80 20.7 10.3 1.2 2.3 0.5 0.1 1.2 41.5 33.1 90.3 0.3 1.0
G. Dieng 79 16.9 5.9 4.6 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.8 47.9 31.1 77.5 1.3 3.2
D. Rose 9 12.4 5.8 0.7 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.8 42.6 16.7 100.0 0.3 0.3
T. Jones 82 17.9 5.1 1.6 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.7 45.7 34.9 87.7 0.2 1.4
A. Brooks 32 5.9 2.3 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 40.6 35.5 72.7 0.2 0.3
J. Patton 1 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 5 240.0 101.6 45.2 22.4 5.00 3.20 12.0 46.0 41.3 72.8 8.6 36.6
NBA Scores