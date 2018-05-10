No Text
OKC
MIN
No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
K. Towns
32 SF
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|21.3
|Pts. Per Game
|21.3
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|12.3
|Reb. Per Game
|12.3
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|54.5
|44.9
|Three Point %
|54.5
|73.7
|Free Throw %
|85.8
R. Westbrook PG 0
25.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 10.3 APG
K. Towns SF 32
21.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.4 APG
|Team Stats
|Thunder 0-1
|101.2 PPG
|44 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Timberwolves 1-1
|101.6 PPG
|45.2 RPG
|22.4 APG
|Key Players
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|25.4 PPG
|10.1 RPG
|10.3 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
|K. Towns SF
|21.3 PPG
|12.3 RPG
|2.4 APG
|54.5 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Westbrook
|80
|36.4
|25.4
|10.1
|10.3
|1.8
|0.3
|4.8
|44.9
|29.8
|73.7
|1.9
|8.2
|P. George
|79
|36.6
|21.9
|5.7
|3.3
|2.0
|0.5
|2.7
|43.0
|40.1
|82.2
|0.9
|4.7
|S. Adams
|76
|32.7
|13.9
|9.0
|1.2
|1.2
|1.0
|1.7
|62.9
|0.0
|55.9
|5.1
|4.0
|C. Brewer
|18
|28.6
|10.1
|3.4
|1.3
|2.1
|0.3
|0.6
|44.4
|34.3
|79.5
|1.1
|2.3
|J. Grant
|81
|20.3
|8.4
|3.9
|0.7
|0.4
|0.9
|0.7
|53.5
|29.1
|67.5
|1.1
|2.9
|R. Felton
|82
|16.6
|6.9
|1.9
|2.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.9
|40.6
|35.2
|81.8
|0.3
|1.6
|A. Roberson
|39
|26.6
|5.0
|4.7
|1.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.8
|53.7
|22.2
|31.6
|1.9
|2.8
|A. Abrines
|75
|15.1
|4.7
|1.5
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.3
|39.5
|38.0
|84.8
|0.3
|1.2
|P. Patterson
|82
|15.5
|3.9
|2.4
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|39.8
|38.6
|87.0
|0.4
|2.0
|T. Ferguson
|61
|12.5
|3.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2
|41.4
|33.3
|90.0
|0.3
|0.5
|N. Collison
|15
|5.0
|2.1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|68.4
|0.0
|38.5
|0.5
|0.9
|K. Singler
|12
|4.9
|1.9
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.3
|33.3
|40.0
|53.8
|0.1
|0.8
|Total
|6
|240.0
|101.2
|44
|16.3
|8.83
|4.17
|13.7
|43.0
|36.4
|77.2
|9.3
|34.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Butler
|59
|36.7
|22.2
|5.3
|4.9
|2.0
|0.4
|1.8
|47.4
|35.0
|85.4
|1.3
|4.0
|K. Towns
|82
|35.6
|21.3
|12.3
|2.4
|0.8
|1.4
|1.9
|54.5
|42.1
|85.8
|2.9
|9.4
|A. Wiggins
|82
|36.3
|17.7
|4.4
|2.0
|1.1
|0.6
|1.7
|43.8
|33.1
|64.3
|1.0
|3.4
|J. Teague
|70
|33.0
|14.2
|3.0
|7.0
|1.5
|0.3
|2.5
|44.6
|36.8
|84.5
|0.3
|2.6
|T. Gibson
|82
|33.3
|12.2
|7.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.7
|1.1
|57.7
|20.0
|76.8
|2.4
|4.8
|J. Crawford
|80
|20.7
|10.3
|1.2
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|1.2
|41.5
|33.1
|90.3
|0.3
|1.0
|G. Dieng
|79
|16.9
|5.9
|4.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|47.9
|31.1
|77.5
|1.3
|3.2
|D. Rose
|9
|12.4
|5.8
|0.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.8
|42.6
|16.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Jones
|82
|17.9
|5.1
|1.6
|2.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.7
|45.7
|34.9
|87.7
|0.2
|1.4
|A. Brooks
|32
|5.9
|2.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|40.6
|35.5
|72.7
|0.2
|0.3
|J. Patton
|1
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|5
|240.0
|101.6
|45.2
|22.4
|5.00
|3.20
|12.0
|46.0
|41.3
|72.8
|8.6
|36.6