Struggling Rockets host Trail Blazers

  • Dec 11, 2018

HOUSTON -- At this point, there are no easy solutions for the Rockets, whose protracted struggles this season were once a surprise but have methodically come to define this team.

The Rockets (11-14) have revealed themselves to be flawed on multiple fronts. Their defense is ranked 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions (112.2). An inability to keep opponents from dominating the offensive glass has played a role in that vulnerability, with Houston ranking 29th in defensive rebounding rate (68.5 percent) and ahead of only the Washington Wizards.

Their bench, dead last in the NBA in scoring (28.2 points per game), has taken its share of the blame, but there is plenty to go around among the starters. With the Rockets set to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Toyota Center, what resonates is something must change.

"We can't obviously continue to lose," said Rockets guard Chris Paul, whose field goal percentage (43.1) is his lowest since his rookie season. "We've got to win games.

"One of my old coaches used to always say, 'winning is hard.' We've got to keep playing."

The Rockets have dropped seven of nine games. While their defense is often the culprit, the Rockets collapsed offensively in critical stretches during their winless three-game road trip.

Last Monday at Minnesota, they tallied nine points in the fourth quarter. They followed that with an 11-point third quarter at Utah three days later. And, after clawing ahead in the fourth quarter at Dallas, the Rockets surrendered 11 consecutive points to Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic en route to a third consecutive defeat. For all of their bravado regarding fixing what ails them, the Rockets have yet to do so. At this stage, their words continue to ring hollow.

"Like anything else, like myself and them, we're upset about it," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "You don't sleep well and you're trying to search for answers and they're doing the same thing. Now, nobody's confidence is shaken and it's not like they're a woe-is-me kind of attitude. They're just even more determined to get this thing done."

The Trail Blazers (15-11) appear to have steered out of a recent tailspin, claiming consecutive home victories after dropping six of seven games. Still, Portland has suffered four consecutive road losses; its 104-85 win in Houston on Oct. 30 came with Rockets guard James Harden sidelined.

Portland opened the season appearing reborn defensively but has slid to the middle of the pack in recent weeks. The Trail Blazers remain in pursuit of an identity beyond their high-scoring backcourt tandem of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, something that expands upon their rebounding prowess and free-throw proficiency. A return to superior defense is a start.

"We saw at the start of the season that we can be a lot better than that," Portland center Jusuf Nurkic said. "And when we play defense and play with an edge, we're a pretty good team.

"After we have a really good stretch we had a bad stretch so we need to live game by game. We know we're going to be in the playoffs but we need to live with that (mentality)."

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
30.0 Pts. Per Game 30.0
8.3 Ast. Per Game 8.3
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
44.8 Field Goal % 44.0
44.5 Three Point % 44.1
89.7 Free Throw % 83.3
  Full timeout called 6:54
+ 3 Zach Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Turner 6:55
  Offensive rebound by Zach Collins 7:08
  CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot 7:08
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:24
  Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:49
  Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Clint Capela 7:57
+ 1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:14
+ 1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8:14
  Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless 8:14
  Personal foul on Chris Paul 8:28
Team Stats
Points 39 36
Field Goals 16-36 (44.4%) 14-32 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 15
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 14 8
Team 2 2
Assists 9 8
Steals 0 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 4 4
Technicals 0 0
E. Turner SG 1
2 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
C. Paul PG 3
2 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 15-11 2910--39
home team logo Rockets 11-14 279--36
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 15-11 112.3 PPG 49.5 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 11-14 108.3 PPG 40.9 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 27.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 6.4 APG 44.5 FG%
G. Green SG 6.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.5 APG 38.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
G. Green SG 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 43.8
44.4 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 60.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
M. Harkless
Z. Collins
S. Curry
E. Turner
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 10 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 1 8 +16
M. Harkless 13 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 8 +5
Z. Collins 8 5 5 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 3 2 9 -9
S. Curry 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 +3
E. Turner 10 2 2 5 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 13 -6
On Court
C. McCollum
M. Harkless
Z. Collins
S. Curry
E. Turner
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 10 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 1 8 +16
M. Harkless 13 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 8 +5
Z. Collins 8 5 5 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 3 2 9 -9
S. Curry 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 +3
E. Turner 10 2 2 5 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 13 -6
On Bench
J. Layman
N. Stauskas
M. Leonard
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Layman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -12
N. Stauskas 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -11
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 39 22 9 0 1 6 4 16/36 4/9 3/3 8 14 41 -14
Rockets
Starters
G. Green
D. House Jr.
J. Ennis III
Nene
C. Paul
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 7 8 1 0 1 1 0 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 1 0 11 +7
D. House Jr. 8 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 1 10 +9
J. Ennis III 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 +10
Nene 9 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +10
C. Paul 13 2 4 4 0 1 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 3 14 -2
On Court
G. Green
D. House Jr.
J. Ennis III
Nene
C. Paul
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 7 8 1 0 1 1 0 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 1 0 11 +7
D. House Jr. 8 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 1 10 +9
J. Ennis III 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 +10
Nene 9 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +10
C. Paul 13 2 4 4 0 1 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 3 14 -2
On Bench
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
I. Hartenstein
C. Anthony
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 36 13 8 2 4 3 4 14/32 5/15 3/5 5 8 45 +34
