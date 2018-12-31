PHI
LAC

76ers set to turn corner versus Clippers

  • Dec 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- New beginnings in a new year is not just an annual cliche.

It has become the rallying cry for both the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, who will look to get their seasons back on track with a New Year's Day meeting at Staples Center.

The Sixers finished the opening three months as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are just 6-6 since Dec. 5, falling twice at home in that stretch. They will enter Tuesday's game in Los Angeles after a humbling 129-95 defeat against the surging Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers worked their way into the top spot in the Western Conference on two separate occasions before going just 6-9 in December, including a four-game losing streak when scoring backup guard Lou Williams was dealing with a hamstring issue.

Joel Embiid did not play for the Sixers on Sunday because of left knee soreness, as Philadelphia fell to 1-2 on its season-long five-game road trip. After facing the Clippers, Philadelphia will end its journey at Phoenix on Wednesday.

Embiid's knee injury is not believed to be serious. He might even play Tuesday against the Clippers.

"It's not anything that we're concerned about," Sixers coach Brett Brown said before Sunday's game. "We're just reacting to his thoughts and the medical staff's thoughts that (Sunday) might be a good place to sit. ... It's something that is recent and (we're) just being precautionary with it."

Williams' four game absence for the Clippers, and the ensuing losing streak, seemed to prove that stopping the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is the key to stopping Los Angeles.

In the six games since he has returned, Williams has scored at least 24 points in four of them, including a season-high 36 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Clippers are 4-2 in those six games.

But just like the Sixers, the Clippers will enter Tuesday's game coming off a defeat. The Clippers were upended at home on Saturday 122-11 by the San Antonio Spurs, in a game when Williams was held to 16 points.

The Clippers lamented a lack of energy Sunday and acknowledge that the Spurs were the more physical team. LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs' 6-foot-11 power forward, torched the Clippers' big men for 38 points on 14-of-23 shooting.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it happens; sometimes we cannot find our rhythm on offense and our defense wasn't great," said the Clippers' Danilo Gallinari, who has scored at least 21 points in six of the last eight games.

"We just have to be better. Against a very good team like the Spurs, who have been playing well the last month, you have to play for 48 minutes."

Both the Clippers and the Sixers know what it is like to be playing well. Despite some uneven play of late, the Sixers will enter Tuesday with a 23-14 record. The Clippers, with their revamped roster void of superstars, will enter 21-15.

Williams could have been speaking for both the Sixers and the Clippers when he spoke of a positive outlook, even without a strong recent run.

"We are in a good spot," Williams said. "The West is a heavy conference, and there are teams that are over .500 that are not in the playoff picture. We are 5-6 games over .500 and that is pretty good basketball right there in the mix of everything. We feel pretty good about it."

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
57.7 Field Goal % 50.4
57.8 Three Point % 50.4
58.8 Free Throw % 88.5
  Full timeout called 10:13
+ 3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 10:14
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 10:33
  Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:37
+ 3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 10:51
  Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by T.J. McConnell 11:15
+ 2 Jonah Bolden made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 11:25
+ 3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boban Marjanovic 11:36
  Defensive rebound by Lou Williams 11:42
  JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:48
  PHI team rebound 0:00
Team Stats
Points 46 34
Field Goals 17-31 (54.8%) 11-23 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 21 10
Offensive 8 1
Defensive 9 7
Team 4 2
Assists 11 4
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
11 PTS, 1 REB
1234T
away team logo 76ers 23-14 415--46
home team logo Clippers 21-15 286--34
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 23-14 114.0 PPG 47.4 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 21-15 115.9 PPG 45.9 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 26.5 PPG 13.3 RPG 3.5 APG 48.4 FG%
T. Harris SF 21.0 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.3 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 18 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
T. Harris SF 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
54.8 FG% 47.8
45.5 3PT FG% 42.9
70.0 FT% 81.8
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Butler
J. Redick
J. Bolden
T. McConnell
On Bench
M. Muscala
L. Shamet
F. Korkmaz
D. Jackson
S. Milton
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
A. Johnson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Muscala 3 2 3 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 1 9 +4
L. Shamet 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +4
F. Korkmaz 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +8
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 46 17 11 4 2 3 8 17/31 5/11 7/10 8 9 72 +54
Clippers
Starters
L. Williams
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 6 6 2 1 0 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2 8 -5
P. Beverley 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 1 5 -5
A. Bradley 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -14
M. Scott 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -3
B. Marjanovic 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -6
On Court
L. Williams
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 6 6 2 1 0 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2 8 -5
P. Beverley 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 1 5 -5
A. Bradley 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -14
M. Scott 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -3
B. Marjanovic 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -6
On Bench
M. Harrell
L. Mbah a Moute
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +1
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 34 8 4 2 0 4 8 11/23 3/7 9/11 1 7 21 -32
