NY
PHI

Sixers begin homestand against struggling Knicks

  • FLM
  • Nov 19, 2019

After playing nine of their first 13 games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers will now reap the benefits of being at home for 13 of the next 18 starting with a visit from the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Sixers won just four of the nine road games, though they finished a brief three-game trip with a 114-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Philadelphia is a perfect 4-0 at home.

"How can that not be fantastic?" Sixers head coach Brett Brown said of having a chunk of home games on the horizon. "In Philadelphia, there is a uniqueness about that building and the fans."

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists in the win at Cleveland, but the All-Star has been hesitant to shoot, as evidenced by not attempting a 3-pointer all season. In fact, Simmons has taken just two shots all season from 16 feet or beyond.

"But, you know, that is him," center Joel Embiid told Inquirer.com of Simmons' lack of shooting. "He is comfortable playing certain ways. For us to win, we are going to need him to shoot. But, you know, I am fine with him playing his game, not forcing anything. But hopefully, at some point, I am sure he is going to pick it up."

Forward Tobias Harris has picked up his game since suffering through a recent 0-for-23 slump from beyond the 3-point arc. Harris led the Sixers with 27 points and knocked down 12 of 14 shots in the win over the Cavaliers.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have been mired in controversy since rumors started floating about the status of head coach David Fizdale's job.

New York has won only four of 14 games and has gone 1-6 on the road.

On Monday, the Knicks played a rare stellar game from the opening tip to the final buzzer in a 123-105 victory over the Cavaliers. Julius Randle scored 30 points while Marcus Morris added 23 and RJ Barrett had 15.

Amazingly, no member of the Knicks has reached double figures in assists this season.

The Knicks had to be encouraged with Randle's effort as he scored 23 of the 30 points in the first half and showed flashes of why he had been considered a standout player when he entered the league.

"You got to see what he looked like when he's locked in," Fizdale said.

Randle committed just one turnover against Cleveland and appears to be improving at a rate the Knicks expected when they signed him.

"They're loading up on me and I'm attacking it a little different than I did in the past," Randle told the New York Post.

"I played with different players like AD (Anthony Davis). We had so many pieces out there. We have pieces here, too, but I'm saying it was different. I've played in LA where I was a key, so I got to continue to work and figure it out and find my spots this year because the defense is working on me more than in the past."

The Knicks also had 54 points in the paint against Cleveland, but the challenge will be much more difficult against Philadelphia with Embiid and Al Horford.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
J. Embiid
21 C
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
11.4 Reb. Per Game 11.4
44.6 Field Goal % 45.8
45.3 Three Point % 46.6
62.1 Free Throw % 80.6
+ 2 jump shot 8:40
+ 3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 8:54
  NY team rebound 9:03
  Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:06
  PHI team rebound 9:14
  Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot 9:15
  Personal foul on Marcus Morris 9:28
  Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid 9:31
+ 3 Dennis Smith Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 9:51
+ 2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 10:03
+ 2 Marcus Morris made layup, assist by Kevin II Knox 10:21
Team Stats
Points 35 36
Field Goals 14-28 (50.0%) 14-33 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 6-9 (66.7%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 16 19
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 12 11
Team 3 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 5 2
Fouls 7 3
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Smith Jr. PG 5
8 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
8 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 4-10 2510--35
home team logo 76ers 8-5 279--36
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 4-10 101.8 PPG 46.6 RPG 20.1 APG
home team logo 76ers 8-5 109.8 PPG 46.8 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
D. Smith Jr. PG 3.7 PPG 1.3 RPG 2.0 APG 28.6 FG%
J. Embiid C 22.9 PPG 11.4 RPG 2.9 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Smith Jr. PG 8 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
J. Embiid C 8 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 42.4
66.7 3PT FG% 36.4
100.0 FT% 66.7
Knicks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
B. Portis
K. Knox
M. Morris
D. Dotson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Smith Jr. 8 0 2 3/5 1/1 1/1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 +2 11
B. Portis 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 6
K. Knox 3 2 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 +2 8
M. Morris 2 4 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 4 -2 6
D. Dotson 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +1 3
On Court
D. Smith Jr.
B. Portis
K. Knox
M. Morris
D. Dotson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Smith Jr. 8 0 2 3/5 1/1 1/1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 +2 11
B. Portis 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 6
K. Knox 3 2 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 +2 8
M. Morris 2 4 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 4 -2 6
D. Dotson 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +1 3
On Bench
M. Robinson
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
E. Payton
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
I. Brazdeikis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 -2 1
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 13 8 14/28 6/9 1/1 7 41 2 2 5 1 12 +1 35
76ers
Starters
T. Burke
M. Thybulle
F. Korkmaz
A. Horford
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Burke 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -1 7
M. Thybulle 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 -1 8
F. Korkmaz 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
A. Horford 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1 +2 6
M. Scott 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
On Court
T. Burke
M. Thybulle
F. Korkmaz
A. Horford
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Burke 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -1 7
M. Thybulle 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 -1 8
F. Korkmaz 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
A. Horford 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1 +2 6
M. Scott 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
J. Ennis III
S. Milton
J. Richardson
K. O'Quinn
R. Neto
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1 +1 6
S. Milton 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 2 +1 2
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 15 11 14/33 4/11 4/6 3 41 3 2 2 4 11 +2 35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores