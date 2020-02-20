NO
Healthy Pelicans set to face Lillard-less Blazers

  • FLM
  • Feb 20, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans figure to have their two young standouts on the floor Friday night, while Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will be in street clothes.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson, All-Star Brandon Ingram and the rising Pelicans will look to complete a four-game sweep of the season series when the teams clash in Portland.

Lillard said Thursday that he will miss three to four games due to the groin injury he sustained on Feb. 12 in the Trail Blazers' final game prior to the All-Star break. The injury also forced him to miss last Sunday's All-Star Game.

Lillard hopes the recovery period will be short and said he has to remain patient.

"You can't say, 'All right, I'm going to play through it' because it can be bad," Lillard told reporters. "I've been doing all the training and rehab that I can possibly do, so I'm sore as hell.

"I have to take time off to let it heal completely. Once that happens, I will be back out there."

Portland (25-31) certainly will miss Lillard as it sits in ninth place in the Western Conference, on the outside of the playoff race.

New Orleans (23-32) also is on the outside in 11th place.

However, the Pelicans are charging with six wins in their past nine games and have a now-healthy Williamson ready to lead a strong push over the final third of the season. Williamson is averaging 22.1 points and 7.5 rebounds through his first 10 NBA games.

"I'm very hungry for it," Williamson told ESPN of making the postseason. "I want to be in the playoffs. That's the stage you dream about being on, and when you have a chance to be on it, you want to leave it all on the court."

Williamson, who missed the season's first three months after knee surgery, topped 30 points in each of the past two games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 138-117 home romp over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 11. Two nights later, he poured in a season-best 32 points in a 123-118 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingram appears ready for full action after missing three games with an ankle injury and being limited to nine minutes in the All-Star Game. He averages 24.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Ingram told reporters earlier this week that he expects "to be a full-go" against Portland. Like Williamson, he also is bullish on his team's stretch-run possibilities.

"I'm excited for it," Ingram said. "I think all our guys are healthy right now. We have a pretty good rhythm and pretty good group right now. I think it's going to be some fun basketball. I think while I was out the last three games, they found a rhythm pushing the break. On the defensive end, they've been really good. Hopefully, we can continue to find our identity."

Portland's identity is wrapped up in Lillard, who ranks fourth in the NBA with a 29.5 scoring average and also averages 7.9 assists (sixth in the league).

Lillard's play helped revive Portland as the club won seven of 10 games before losing back-to-back road games to the Pelicans and Grizzlies to end play before the break.

But Lillard professes there is still time for the Trail Blazers to make a strong push with 15 of their remaining 26 games being at home.

"It's a long way to go, we've got a lot of home games, we've got a lot of winnable games," Lillard said. "Just know that I'm not gonna go away. ... After this break is over, it's on."

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 2
POR Trail Blazers 5

Time Team Play Score
11:00 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 75-68
11:16 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 75-65
11:19   Lost ball turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
11:19   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
11:22   Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot  
11:42 +2 Hassan Whiteside made alley-oop shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 73-65

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 33
POR Trail Blazers 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:04   Josh Hart missed free throw  
0:04   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
0:04 +2 Josh Hart made dunk 73-63
0:04   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:04   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
0:24 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-63
0:24 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 71-62
0:24   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:27   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
0:32   Derrick Favors missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 71-61
0:58 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-59
0:58 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 70-59
0:58   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
1:08 +1 Caleb Swanigan made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-59
1:08   POR team rebound  
1:08   Caleb Swanigan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:08   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:11   Wenyen Gabriel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:25   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:25   NO team rebound  
1:25   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:25   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
1:36   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
1:53   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:52   NO team rebound  
1:52   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   NO team rebound  
2:02   Derrick Favors missed dunk, blocked by Wenyen Gabriel  
2:19 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 69-58
2:32 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 69-56
2:36   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Derrick Favors  
2:48 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
2:48   NO team rebound  
2:48   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:48   NO team rebound  
2:48   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
3:00 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 65-56
3:11   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
3:11   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
3:29 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-54
3:29 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 65-53
3:29   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
3:43   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
3:57 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-52
3:57 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 65-51
3:57   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:06   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
4:06   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:06 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Josh Hart 65-50
4:14   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:17   Jrue Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 63-50
4:17   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:28   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 62-50
4:47   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:50   Josh Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:50   NO team rebound  
4:50   Josh Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:50   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:53   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:00   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
5:13 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 60-50
5:23 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-50
5:23 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
5:23   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
5:40 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 57-48
5:49 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-48
5:49 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
5:49   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:04   Brandon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:04   NO team rebound  
6:04   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
6:25   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
6:25   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
6:31   Traveling violation turnover on Nicolo Melli  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:42   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
6:54   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:06   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:19   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
7:24   POR team rebound  
7:26   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Full timeout called  
7:37 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 54-46
7:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:49   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Anfernee Simons  
8:07 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 52-46
8:16 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 52-43
8:27   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
8:34 +1 Anfernee Simons made free throw 50-43
8:34   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
8:34 +2 Anfernee Simons made driving layup 50-42
8:43   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:48   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:58   Hassan Whiteside missed layup  
9:14 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-40
9:14 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 49-40
9:14   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:17   Nassir Little missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38 +2 Lonzo Ball made finger-roll layup, assist by Zion Williamson 48-40
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Zion Williamson  
10:00 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 46-40
10:13 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot 43-40
10:35 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 43-38
10:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
10:45   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:57   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
11:14 +2 Hassan Whiteside made driving dunk 40-38
11:15   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:16   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
11:19   POR team rebound  
11:22   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:33   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
11:44 +1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-36
11:44   POR team rebound  
11:44   Anfernee Simons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 40
POR Trail Blazers 35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:03   Anfernee Simons missed hook shot, blocked by Jaxson Hayes  
0:19   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
0:23 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 40-35
0:27   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
0:33   Jaxson Hayes missed driving layup  
0:43 +2 Nassir Little made jump shot 38-35
0:51   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:54   Nassir Little missed floating jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:58   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup  
1:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-33
1:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
1:14   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:22 +2 Caleb Swanigan made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 36-33
1:39 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
1:39 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 35-31
1:39   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:50 +3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 34-31
1:58   POR team rebound  
2:03   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
2:15   Jrue Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 34-28
2:15   Personal foul on Nassir Little  
2:27 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 33-28
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
2:50 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 33-26
2:55   Full timeout called  
2:55   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
3:03 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 33-24
3:15 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nassir Little 31-24
3:32 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 31-21
3:41   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
3:54 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup 29-21
4:04   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
4:08   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-19
4:15 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 29-18
4:15   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:16   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 29-17
4:34   Turnover on Trevor Ariza  
4:39 +2 Zion Williamson made driving dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 26-17
4:41   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
4:54 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup 24-17
5:13 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by CJ McCollum 22-17
5:23   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:26   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
5:26   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:26 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 22-15
5:28   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
5:31   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
5:52 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 20-15
5:55   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:58   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
6:35 +1 Trevor Ariza made free throw 18-15
6:35   Full timeout called  
6:35   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
6:35 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by CJ McCollum 18-14
6:39   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:40   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:50   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01 +1 Brandon Ingram made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-12
7:01 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-12
7:01 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 3 free throws 16-12
7:01   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:08   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:26 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 15-12
7:31   NO team rebound  
7:34   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:44   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
8:09 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made floating jump shot 12-12
8:32   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
8:46 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 12-10
9:09 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
9:09 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
9:09   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
9:18 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 10-8
9:35 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-5
9:53 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 7-5
10:05 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 7-2
10:29 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 5-2
10:57 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 5-0
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:11   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:32   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
11:54 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 3-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
H. Whiteside
21 C
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
14.1 Reb. Per Game 14.1
47.5 Field Goal % 61.1
47.5 Three Point % 61.3
85.7 Free Throw % 71.0
+ 3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 11:00
+ 2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 11:16
  Lost ball turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Jrue Holiday 11:19
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 11:19
  Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot 11:22
+ 2 Hassan Whiteside made alley-oop shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 11:42
  POR team rebound 0:00
  Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan 0:02
  Josh Hart missed free throw 0:04
  Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel 0:04
Team Stats
Points 75 68
Field Goals 25-41 (61.0%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 9-14 (64.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 16-28 (57.1%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 28 28
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 16 16
Team 8 6
Assists 22 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
Z. Williamson SF 1
19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
C. McCollum SG 3
20 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 23-32 40332-75
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-31 35285-68
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 23-32 115.8 PPG 46.6 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-31 113.4 PPG 45.8 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
Z. Williamson SF 22.1 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.2 APG 57.6 FG%
C. McCollum SG 21.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.8 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. Williamson SF 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
C. McCollum SG 20 PTS 1 REB 7 AST
61.0 FG% 46.9
64.3 3PT FG% 37.5
57.1 FT% 88.9