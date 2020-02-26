BKN
WAS

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 17
WAS Wizards 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
11:20 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 0-3
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
10:59 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0-6
10:55   Full timeout called  
10:39   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
10:29 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris 2-6
10:09   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
10:05 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 2-8
9:54   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:32 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup 4-8
9:32   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
9:32 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 5-8
9:12   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Bradley Beal  
8:57 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk 5-10
8:45   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:37 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 5-12
8:24   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
8:15 +2 Rui Hachimura made hook shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 5-14
8:02   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:53   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:38 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 8-14
7:28   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:27   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk  
7:27   WAS team rebound  
7:19   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:10 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 11-14
6:51 +2 Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot 11-16
6:39   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
6:39   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   BKN team rebound  
6:39   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:20   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:11   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
6:11   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
6:01 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 11-19
5:47   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:41 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 13-19
5:34   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:34   Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:34   WAS team rebound  
5:34 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-20
5:21   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
5:21 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
5:21   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
5:03   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
4:53   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:28   Rui Hachimura missed floating jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:18   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
4:08   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
4:04   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:52   Rodions Kurucs missed driving layup  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:47 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 14-23
3:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:27 +2 Jerome Robinson made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 14-25
3:09   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
3:02   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
2:52   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Bradley Beal  
2:33   Jerome Robinson missed dunk, blocked by Garrett Temple  
2:33   WAS team rebound  
2:33   Full timeout called  
2:22   Lost ball turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Rodions Kurucs  
2:15   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:06   Offensive foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:06   Turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:51   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:43   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:32   Traveling violation turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
1:21   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:16   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:05   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:58 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 14-28
0:49 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 17-28
0:40   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:30   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:05 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 17-31
0:00   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
0:00   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 30
WAS Wizards 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00 +2 Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 19-31
11:36   Backcourt turnover on Ish Smith  
11:26   Personal foul on Ish Smith  
11:23   Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
11:04   Davis Bertans missed floating jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
10:48   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:45 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk 21-31
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Caris LeVert  
10:28 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 23-31
10:19 +2 Davis Bertans made jump shot 23-33
10:05   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   BKN team rebound  
10:02   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
9:56   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   WAS team rebound  
9:43   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:33   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
9:16   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
8:43   Offensive foul on Caris LeVert  
8:43   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
8:43 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 24-35
8:43   Caris LeVert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
8:30 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
8:30 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
8:30   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
8:07   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   BKN team rebound  
8:06   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
7:57   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
7:57   Garrett Temple missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   BKN team rebound  
7:57 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
7:47   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
7:42 +2 Shabazz Napier made dunk 25-39
7:32   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:18 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 25-42
7:01 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 27-42
6:51 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 27-45
6:41 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 30-45
6:27   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:06   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
6:06   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:06   BKN team rebound  
6:06 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-45
5:48   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:42   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:28   Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:05 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 31-47
4:54 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 33-47
4:40   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:33   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:33   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:21   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:18   Rui Hachimura missed dunk  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
3:55   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:44   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:37   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:33 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made dunk 35-47
3:31   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
3:31 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
3:31 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
3:24   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
3:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   BKN team rebound  
3:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:10   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
2:46   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
2:46   Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:46   WAS team rebound  
2:46 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-50
2:31 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot 38-50
2:18 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 38-52
2:08   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
2:07   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:07   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
2:07 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
2:07 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
1:53   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:28   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
1:22 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup 40-54
1:03 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 43-54
0:47 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 43-57
0:39   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:34 +2 DeAndre Jordan made layup 45-57
0:16 +2 Rui Hachimura made driving layup 45-59
0:16   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:16 +1 Rui Hachimura made free throw 45-60
0:06   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
0:06 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 46-60
0:06 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
0:00   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 37
WAS Wizards 21

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   BKN team rebound  
11:42   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
11:42   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:42   BKN team rebound  
11:42 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-60
11:25   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
11:10 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 48-63
10:46 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot 51-63
10:33 +2 Shabazz Napier made floating jump shot