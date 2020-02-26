No Text
BKN
WAS
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:44
|
|Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|11:26
|
|Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Ian Mahinmi
|11:20
|
|+3
|Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
|0-3
|11:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Ian Mahinmi
|10:59
|
|+3
|Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal
|0-6
|10:55
|
|Full timeout called
|10:39
|
|Personal foul on Shabazz Napier
|10:29
|
|+2
|Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris
|2-6
|10:09
|
|Shabazz Napier missed jump shot
|10:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|10:05
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made dunk
|2-8
|9:54
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|9:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Caris LeVert
|9:32
|
|+2
|Taurean Waller-Prince made layup
|4-8
|9:32
|
|Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier
|9:32
|
|+1
|Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw
|5-8
|9:12
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|9:01
|
|Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Bradley Beal
|8:57
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made dunk
|5-10
|8:45
|
|Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot
|8:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|8:37
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made jump shot
|5-12
|8:24
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|8:15
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura made hook shot, assist by Isaac Bonga
|5-14
|8:02
|
|Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal
|7:53
|
|Ish Smith missed driving layup
|7:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|7:38
|
|+3
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert
|8-14
|7:28
|
|Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot
|7:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|7:27
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed dunk
|7:27
|
|WAS team rebound
|7:19
|
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|7:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|7:10
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
|11-14
|6:51
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot
|11-16
|6:39
|
|Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi
|6:39
|
|Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:39
|
|BKN team rebound
|6:39
|
|Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|6:20
|
|Rui Hachimura missed jump shot
|6:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|6:11
|
|Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen
|6:11
|
|Turnover on Jarrett Allen
|6:01
|
|+3
|Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
|11-19
|5:47
|
|Joe Harris missed driving layup
|5:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|5:41
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen made dunk
|13-19
|5:34
|
|Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen
|5:34
|
|Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:34
|
|WAS team rebound
|5:34
|
|+1
|Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13-20
|5:21
|
|Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant
|5:21
|
|+1
|Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|14-20
|5:21
|
|Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|5:03
|
|Bradley Beal missed driving layup
|5:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|4:53
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal
|4:28
|
|Rui Hachimura missed floating jump shot
|4:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|4:18
|
|Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|4:08
|
|Personal foul on Garrett Temple
|4:04
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|3:52
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed driving layup
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|3:47
|
|+3
|Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
|14-23
|3:33
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup
|3:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|3:27
|
|+2
|Jerome Robinson made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal
|14-25
|3:09
|
|Joe Harris missed driving layup
|3:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|3:02
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|2:52
|
|Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
|2:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Bradley Beal
|2:33
|
|Jerome Robinson missed dunk, blocked by Garrett Temple
|2:33
|
|WAS team rebound
|2:33
|
|Full timeout called
|2:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Rodions Kurucs
|2:15
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:11
|
|Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|2:06
|
|Offensive foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2:06
|
|Turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|1:51
|
|Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|1:43
|
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|1:39
|
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|1:32
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Rodions Kurucs
|1:21
|
|Jerome Robinson missed jump shot
|1:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|1:16
|
|Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|1:05
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|0:58
|
|+3
|Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson
|14-28
|0:49
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
|17-28
|0:40
|
|Thomas Bryant missed jump shot
|0:36
|
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|0:30
|
|Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|0:05
|
|+3
|Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans
|17-31
|0:00
|
|Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson
|0:00
|
|Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|+2
|Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Caris LeVert
|19-31
|11:36
|
|Backcourt turnover on Ish Smith
|11:26
|
|Personal foul on Ish Smith
|11:23
|
|Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre Jordan
|11:04
|
|Davis Bertans missed floating jump shot
|11:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|10:48
|
|Caris LeVert missed driving layup
|10:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|10:45
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made dunk
|21-31
|10:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Caris LeVert
|10:28
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup, assist by Caris LeVert
|23-31
|10:19
|
|+2
|Davis Bertans made jump shot
|23-33
|10:19
|
|+2
|Davis Bertans made jump shot
|23-33
|10:05
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:02
|
|BKN team rebound
|10:02
|
|Personal foul on Moe Wagner
|10:02
|
|Personal foul on Moe Wagner
|9:56
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:54
|
|WAS team rebound
|9:43
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:43
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|9:33
|
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|9:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|9:16
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup
|9:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner
|8:43
|
|Offensive foul on Caris LeVert
|8:43
|
|Shooting foul on Moe Wagner
|8:43
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-35
|8:43
|
|Caris LeVert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|8:30
|
|+1
|Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws
|23-36
|8:30
|
|+1
|Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-37
|8:30
|
|Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
|8:30
|
|+1
|Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-36
|8:30
|
|+1
|Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-37
|8:07
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:06
|
|BKN team rebound
|8:06
|
|Personal foul on Isaac Bonga
|7:57
|
|Shooting foul on Moe Wagner
|7:57
|
|Garrett Temple missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:57
|
|BKN team rebound
|7:57
|
|+1
|Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-37
|7:47
|
|Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot
|7:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier
|7:42
|
|+2
|Shabazz Napier made dunk
|25-39
|7:32
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson
|7:18
|
|+3
|Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi
|25-42
|7:01
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
|27-42
|6:51
|
|+3
|Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot
|27-45
|6:41
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
|30-45
|6:27
|
|Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|6:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince
|6:06
|
|Personal foul on Rui Hachimura
|6:06
|
|Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:06
|
|BKN team rebound
|6:06
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-45
|5:48
|
|Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|5:42
|
|Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|5:28
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince
|5:05
|
|+2
|Shabazz Napier made jump shot
|31-47
|4:54
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup
|33-47
|4:40
|
|Rui Hachimura missed jump shot
|4:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|4:33
|
|Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
|4:33
|
|Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie
|4:21
|
|Bradley Beal missed jump shot
|4:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|4:18
|
|Rui Hachimura missed dunk
|4:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|4:14
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris
|3:55
|
|Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|3:44
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup
|3:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|3:37
|
|Jarrett Allen missed dunk
|3:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|3:33
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie made dunk
|35-47
|3:31
|
|Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen
|3:31
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws
|35-48
|3:31
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-49
|3:24
|
|Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.
|3:24
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:24
|
|BKN team rebound
|3:24
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|3:10
|
|Shabazz Napier missed jump shot
|3:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|2:50
|
|Lost ball turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Shabazz Napier
|2:46
|
|Shooting foul on Caris LeVert
|2:46
|
|Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:46
|
|WAS team rebound
|2:46
|
|+1
|Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-50
|2:31
|
|+3
|Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot
|38-50
|2:18
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier
|38-52
|2:08
|
|DeAndre Jordan missed layup
|2:07
|
|Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|2:07
|
|Shooting foul on Bradley Beal
|2:07
|
|+1
|DeAndre Jordan made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-52
|2:07
|
|+1
|DeAndre Jordan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-52
|1:53
|
|Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|1:28
|
|DeAndre Jordan missed layup
|1:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|1:22
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura made layup
|40-54
|1:03
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|43-54
|0:47
|
|+3
|Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
|43-57
|0:39
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:35
|
|Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|0:34
|
|+2
|DeAndre Jordan made layup
|45-57
|0:16
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura made driving layup
|45-59
|0:16
|
|Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
|0:16
|
|+1
|Rui Hachimura made free throw
|45-60
|0:06
|
|Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.
|0:06
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-60
|0:06
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-60
|0:00
|
|Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|WAS team rebound
|0:00
|
|WAS team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:50
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:46
|
|BKN team rebound
|11:42
|
|Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi
|11:42
|
|Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:42
|
|BKN team rebound
|11:42
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-60
|11:25
|
|Personal foul on Caris LeVert
|11:10
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal
|48-63
|10:46
|
|+3
|Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot
|51-63
|10:33
|
|+2
|Shabazz Napier made floating jump shot