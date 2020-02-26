No Text
ORL
ATL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Jumpball
|11:37
|Personal foul on Evan Fournier
|11:27
|+2
|Bruno Fernando made reverse layup, assist by John Collins
|0-2
|11:08
|Markelle Fultz missed jump shot
|11:05
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|10:49
|Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|10:44
|+2
|Evan Fournier made layup
|2-2
|10:33
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:30
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|10:26
|Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:21
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|10:15
|De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot
|10:12
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|9:54
|James Ennis III missed layup
|9:49
|Defensive rebound by Trae Young
|9:39
|Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:36
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|9:20
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made hook shot
|4-2
|9:04
|+2
|Trae Young made jump shot
|4-4
|8:50
|Evan Fournier missed driving layup
|8:48
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|8:45
|+2
|John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter
|4-6
|8:45
|Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
|8:45
|+1
|John Collins made free throw
|4-7
|8:36
|Personal foul on Kevin Huerter
|8:31
|Out of bounds turnover on Evan Fournier
|8:20
|Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|8:16
|+2
|Markelle Fultz made layup
|6-7
|7:57
|Trae Young missed jump shot
|7:56
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|7:48
|Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:44
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|7:35
|+2
|John Collins made running Jump Shot, assist by Trae Young
|6-9
|7:21
|Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Bruno Fernando
|7:09
|+2
|Trae Young made driving layup
|6-11
|6:49
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:46
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|6:34
|Kevin Huerter missed driving layup
|6:31
|Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|6:27
|+2
|Evan Fournier made driving layup
|8-11
|6:24
|Full timeout called
|6:05
|+3
|Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|8-14
|5:48
|Personal foul on Cam Reddish
|5:41
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|10-14
|5:20
|John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:17
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|5:11
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made reverse layup
|12-14
|5:00
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:57
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|4:46
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:42
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|4:35
|+3
|John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter
|12-17
|4:23
|Terrence Ross missed jump shot
|4:20
|Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|4:17
|+2
|Evan Fournier made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|14-17
|4:07
|Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
|4:07
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|14-18
|4:07
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14-19
|3:57
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|3:57
|+1
|Evan Fournier made free throw
|15-19
|3:49
|Mo Bamba missed layup, blocked by Trae Young
|3:46
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|3:42
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|3:27
|+3
|Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham
|15-22
|3:03
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made driving dunk
|17-22
|2:37
|Bruno Fernando missed dunk, blocked by Mo Bamba
|2:37
|ORL team rebound
|2:35
|ORL team rebound
|2:35
|Jumpball
|2:22
|+3
|Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III
|20-22
|2:06
|+2
|Jeff Teague made floating jump shot
|20-24
|1:40
|Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot
|1:37
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|1:37
|Personal foul on James Ennis III
|1:24
|+2
|Bruno Fernando made layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin
|20-26
|1:08
|Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin
|0:59
|+3
|Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
|23-26
|0:38
|Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba
|0:37
|Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague
|0:37
|Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|0:37
|Jeff Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:37
|ATL team rebound
|0:37
|+1
|Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-27
|0:16
|Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeff Teague
|0:12
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|0:11
|Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cam Reddish
|0:06
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|0:00
|Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams
|0:00
|ATL team rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:49
|Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Jeff Teague
|11:44
|+2
|Brandon Goodwin made layup, assist by Jeff Teague
|23-29
|11:31
|Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot
|11:27
|Defensive rebound by Damian Jones
|11:24
|Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|11:15
|Kevin Huerter missed turnaround jump shot
|11:12
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|11:05
|Terrence Ross missed jump shot
|11:00
|Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|11:00
|Michael Carter-Williams missed dunk
|10:59
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|10:50
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:48
|Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|10:34
|+2
|D.J. Augustin made running Jump Shot
|25-29
|10:34
|Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter
|10:34
|+1
|D.J. Augustin made free throw
|26-29
|10:26
|Offensive foul on Vince Carter
|10:26
|Turnover on Vince Carter
|10:15
|+3
|Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
|29-29
|10:00
|+2
|Vince Carter made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague
|29-31
|9:49
|Shooting foul on Damian Jones
|9:49
|+1
|Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-31
|9:49
|+1
|Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-31
|9:39
|Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|9:39
|+1
|Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|31-32
|9:39
|+1
|Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-33
|9:19
|Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|9:17
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|9:17
|Shooting foul on Damian Jones
|9:17
|+1
|Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-33
|9:17
|+1
|Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-33
|9:10
|+2
|Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague
|33-35
|9:01
|D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:58
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague
|8:53
|Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba
|8:53
|Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|8:53
|Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin
|8:36
|+3
|D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot
|36-35
|8:15
|John Collins missed driving dunk, blocked by Mo Bamba
|8:11
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|8:07
|+3
|Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross
|39-35
|8:03
|Full timeout called
|7:53
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:51
|Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|7:43
|+3
|Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
|42-35
|7:25
|John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:23
|Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|7:16
|D.J. Augustin missed jump shot
|7:11
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|7:10
|James Ennis III missed driving layup
|7:10
|ATL team rebound
|6:52
|+2
|John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|42-37
|6:37
|Shooting foul on John Collins
|6:37
|+1
|Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws
|43-37
|6:37
|+1
|Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws
|44-37
|6:37
|+1
|Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws
|45-37
|6:22
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter
|45-40
|6:02
|+3
|Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|48-40
|5:49
|+2
|Trae Young made floating jump shot
|48-42
|5:50
|Shooting foul on Mo Bamba
|5:50
|+1
|Trae Young made free throw
|48-43
|5:32
|Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot
|5:26
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|5:24
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:21
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|5:09
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:07
|ATL team rebound
|5:07
|Personal foul on James Ennis III
|4:58
|+2
|Trae Young made floating jump shot
|48-45
|4:45
|+2
|Markelle Fultz made finger-roll layup
|50-45
|4:32
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|50-48
|4:18
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon
|52-48
|4:17
|Full timeout called
|4:15
|Personal foul on Markelle Fultz
|4:15
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-49
|4:15
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-50
|3:59
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|54-50
|3:39
|+2
|Trae Young made driving layup
|54-52
|3:18
|+2
|Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|56-52
|3:12
|Personal foul on James Ennis III
|3:12
|+1
|Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-53
|3:12
|+1
|Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-54
|3:01
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:58
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|2:55
|+2
|Cam Reddish made floating jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter
|56-56
|2:34
|+3
|Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon
|59-56
|2:11
|Cam Reddish missed jump shot
|2:08
|Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham
|2:07
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham
|59-59
|1:54
|Personal foul on Treveon Graham
|1:54
|Nikola Vucevic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:54
|ORL team rebound
|1:54
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-59
|1:44
|Trae Young missed jump shot
|1:42
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|1:36
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made alley-oop shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|62-59
|1:36
|Shooting foul on Treveon Graham
|1:36
|Nikola Vucevic missed free throw
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|1:15
|Trae Young missed floating jump shot
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|1:06
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|0:57
|+3
|John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|62-62
|0:40
|Markelle Fultz missed driving dunk
|0:39
|ORL team rebound
|0:35
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:32
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|0:28
|Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Evan Fournier
|0:06
|Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot
|0:04
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|0:04
|Mo Bamba missed dunk
|0:04
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|0:04
|+2
|Mo Bamba made dunk
|64-62
|0:01
|Shooting foul on Mo Bamba
|0:01
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|64-63
|0:01
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|64-64
|0:00
|Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|ORL team rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot
|11:37
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|11:34
|+3
|Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot
|64-67
|11:21
|James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:18
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|11:00
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|64-70
|10:39
|+2
|James Ennis III made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier
|66-70
|10:26
|+3
|John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|66-73
|10:09
|Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot
|10:05
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|10:01
|De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup
|9:57
|Offensive rebound by John Collins
|9:57
|John Collins missed dunk
|9:56
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|9:53
|+2
|Evan Fournier made driving layup
|68-73
|9:40
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:36
|Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
|9:28
|Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot
|9:24
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|9:21
|+2
|Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|68-75
|9:13
|Full timeout called
|9:09
|Traveling violation turnover on Evan Fournier
|9:02
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:58
|Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|8:51
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Evan Fournier
|8:43
|Markelle Fultz missed jump shot
|8:39
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|8:36
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made dunk
|70-75
|8:24
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Aaron Gordon
|8:20
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made dunk
|72-75
|8:20
|Full timeout called
|8:08
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:05
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|7:48
|Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando
|7:48
|+1
|Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|73-75
|7:48
|+1
|Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|74-75
|7:37
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:33
|Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|7:30
|+2
|James Ennis III made layup, assist by Evan Fournier
|76-75
|7:09
|John Collins missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon
|7:06
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|7:05
