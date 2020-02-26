ORL
ATL

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 23
ATL Hawks 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
11:27 +2 Bruno Fernando made reverse layup, assist by John Collins 0-2
11:08   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:49   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
10:44 +2 Evan Fournier made layup 2-2
10:33   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:26   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:15   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:54   James Ennis III missed layup  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:39   Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:20 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 4-2
9:04 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 4-4
8:50   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:45 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 4-6
8:45   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
8:45 +1 John Collins made free throw 4-7
8:36   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
8:31   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Fournier  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
8:16 +2 Markelle Fultz made layup 6-7
7:57   Trae Young missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:48   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:35 +2 John Collins made running Jump Shot, assist by Trae Young 6-9
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
7:09 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 6-11
6:49   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:34   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:27 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 8-11
6:24   Full timeout called  
6:05 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 8-14
5:48   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
5:41 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 10-14
5:20   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:11 +2 Aaron Gordon made reverse layup 12-14
5:00   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:46   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
4:35 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 12-17
4:23   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:17 +2 Evan Fournier made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 14-17
4:07   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
4:07 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
4:07 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
3:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:57 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 15-19
3:49   Mo Bamba missed layup, blocked by Trae Young  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
3:42   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:27 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 15-22
3:03 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk 17-22
2:37   Bruno Fernando missed dunk, blocked by Mo Bamba  
2:37   ORL team rebound  
2:35   ORL team rebound  
2:35   Jumpball  
2:22 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 20-22
2:06 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 20-24
1:40   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
1:37   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
1:24 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 20-26
1:08   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:59 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 23-26
0:38   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
0:37   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:37   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:37   Jeff Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:37   ATL team rebound  
0:37 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
0:16   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeff Teague  
0:12   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:11   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cam Reddish  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
0:00   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 41
ATL Hawks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Jeff Teague  
11:44 +2 Brandon Goodwin made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 23-29
11:31   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
11:24   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
11:15   Kevin Huerter missed turnaround jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:05   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:00   Michael Carter-Williams missed dunk  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:50   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:34 +2 D.J. Augustin made running Jump Shot 25-29
10:34   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
10:34 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 26-29
10:26   Offensive foul on Vince Carter  
10:26   Turnover on Vince Carter  
10:15 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 29-29
10:00 +2 Vince Carter made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 29-31
9:49   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
9:49 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
9:49 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
9:39   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:39 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
9:39 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
9:19   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
9:17   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
9:17 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
9:17 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
9:10 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 33-35
9:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:53   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
8:53   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
8:36 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot 36-35
8:15   John Collins missed driving dunk, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
8:07 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 39-35
8:03   Full timeout called  
7:53   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:43 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 42-35
7:25   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:16   D.J. Augustin missed jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:10   James Ennis III missed driving layup  
7:10   ATL team rebound  
6:52 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 42-37
6:37   Shooting foul on John Collins  
6:37 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws 43-37
6:37 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-37
6:37 +1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 45-37
6:22 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-40
6:02 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 48-40
5:49 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 48-42
5:50   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
5:50 +1 Trae Young made free throw 48-43
5:32   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:24   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:09   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   ATL team rebound  
5:07   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
4:58 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 48-45
4:45 +2 Markelle Fultz made finger-roll layup 50-45
4:32 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 50-48
4:18 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 52-48
4:17   Full timeout called  
4:15   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:15 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
4:15 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
3:59 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 54-50
3:39 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 54-52
3:18 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 56-52
3:12   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
3:12 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
3:12 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-54
3:01   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
2:55 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 56-56
2:34 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 59-56
2:11   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
2:07 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 59-59
1:54   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
1:54   Nikola Vucevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:54   ORL team rebound  
1:54 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-59
1:44   Trae Young missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
1:36 +2 Nikola Vucevic made alley-oop shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 62-59
1:36   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
1:36   Nikola Vucevic missed free throw  
1:34   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
1:15   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:06   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:57 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 62-62
0:40   Markelle Fultz missed driving dunk  
0:39   ORL team rebound  
0:35   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
0:28   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Evan Fournier  
0:06   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:04   Mo Bamba missed dunk  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:04 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 64-62
0:01   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
0:01 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 64-63
0:01 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-64
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 39
ATL Hawks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
11:34 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 64-67
11:21   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:00 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 64-70
10:39 +2 James Ennis III made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier 66-70
10:26 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 66-73
10:09   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:01   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
9:57   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:57   John Collins missed dunk  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:53 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 68-73
9:40   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:28   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:21 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young 68-75
9:13   Full timeout called  
9:09   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Fournier  
9:02   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Evan Fournier  
8:43   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:36 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 70-75
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
8:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 72-75
8:20   Full timeout called  
8:08   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:48   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
7:48 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 73-75
7:48 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-75
7:37   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
7:30 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 76-75
7:09   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
