0:00
End of period
0:00
OKC team rebound
0:00
Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. floating jump shot
0:04
+1
Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-23
0:04
PHO team rebound
0:04
Ricky Rubio missed 1st of 2 free throws
0:04
Personal foul on Devon Hall
0:28
+2
Hamidou Diallo made floating jump shot
37-22
0:31
Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Hamidou Diallo
0:38
+2
Hamidou Diallo made jump shot
35-22
0:38
Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
0:40
Andre Roberson missed hook shot
0:47
Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala
0:50
Cameron Payne missed floating jump shot
0:57
+3
Andre Roberson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Hall
33-22
1:11
Full timeout called
1:11
+2
Cameron Johnson made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
30-22
1:13
Bad pass turnover on Darius Bazley, stolen by Ricky Rubio
1:19
+2
Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup
30-20
1:28
Defensive rebound by Frank Kaminsky
1:32
Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot
1:35
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
1:35
Cameron Payne missed layup
1:39
Lost ball turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Cameron Payne
1:46
+2
Cameron Payne made jump shot
30-18
1:56
+2
Andre Roberson made floating jump shot, assist by Darius Bazley
30-16
2:04
Defensive rebound by Andre Roberson
2:06
Frank Kaminsky missed turnaround jump shot
2:26
+3
Devon Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Roberson
28-16
2:27
Offensive rebound by Andre Roberson
2:29
Hamidou Diallo missed turnaround jump shot
2:35
Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Hamidou Diallo
2:39
Violation
2:49
+1
Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-16
2:49
+1
Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws
24-16
2:49
Full timeout called
2:49
Shooting foul on Cameron Payne
2:49
Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley
2:50
Darius Bazley missed driving layup, blocked by Devin Booker
3:03
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
3:07
Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot
3:16
Turnover on Hamidou Diallo
3:16
Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo
3:21
Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
3:28
Turnover on Mikal Bridges
3:28
Offensive foul on Mikal Bridges
3:29
Bad pass turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Mikal Bridges
3:40
Traveling violation turnover on Devin Booker
3:56
+2
Darius Bazley made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul
23-16
4:00
Turnover on Devin Booker
4:05
Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
4:09
Chris Paul missed jump shot
4:16
+2
Dario Saric made dunk
21-16
4:18
Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
4:21
Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:42
Traveling violation turnover on Deonte Burton
4:56
Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Abdel Nader
5:11
Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne
5:15
Darius Bazley missed turnaround jump shot
5:34
+2
Devin Booker made finger-roll layup
21-14
5:40
Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
5:43
Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
+1
Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-12
5:59
+1
Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
21-11
5:59
Shooting foul on Abdel Nader
6:13
+1
Darius Bazley made free throw
21-10
6:13
Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
6:13
+2
Darius Bazley made driving dunk
20-10
6:13
Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Abdel Nader
6:31
Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
6:31
PHO team rebound
6:33
Devin Booker missed jump shot
6:49
+1
Chris Paul made 3rd of 3 free throws
18-10
6:49
+1
Chris Paul made 2nd of 3 free throws
17-10
6:49
+1
Chris Paul made 1st of 3 free throws
16-10
6:49
Shooting foul on Dario Saric
6:59
Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
7:02
Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot
7:13
Personal foul on Deonte Burton
7:13
PHO team rebound
7:13
Deonte Burton missed finger-roll layup
7:21
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
7:23
Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup
7:40
Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
7:49
+3
Darius Bazley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
15-10
8:00
+2
Devin Booker made finger-roll layup, assist by Ricky Rubio
12-10
8:11
Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
8:14
Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:17
Lost ball turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Luguentz Dort
8:21
Bad pass turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Dario Saric
8:23
Full timeout called
8:23
Personal foul on Ricky Rubio
8:31
+2
Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
12-8
8:45
+3
Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot
12-6
9:11
+2
Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot
9-6
9:29
+2
Darius Bazley made jump shot, assist by Mike Muscala
9-4
9:42
+2
Devin Booker made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
7-4
9:55
+3
Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
7-2
10:10
Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader
10:11
Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:21
+2
Abdel Nader made driving dunk, assist by Mike Muscala
4-2
10:38
+2
Dario Saric made dunk
2-2
10:40
Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
10:41
Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by Darius Bazley
10:51
Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
10:55
Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
11:09
Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:11
Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
11:14
Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:37
+2
Chris Paul made jump shot
2-0
12:00
Jumpball
