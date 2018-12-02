OKC
Dwane Casey believes the Detroit Pistons still have plenty of room for improvement.

In terms of wins and losses, the Pistons can complete a perfect home stand with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Detroit has won the first five games of the six-game stretch at Little Caesars Arena, including a 111-102 triumph over Golden State on Saturday.

The Pistons hit the 20-game mark at 13-7 under Casey, the former Toronto coach and reigning Coach of the Year, despite spotty shooting. They rank 29th in field-goal percentage (43.8), ahead of only Miami, and 26th in 3-point percentage (32.9).

"Right now, we're healthy and guys are playing with a lot of energy, playing together, playing with a purpose," he said. "The greatest thing about it is I don't think we're near where we can get to if we stay together and keep doing the things we need to offensively and defensively. We shot what, 44 percent and still won (against the Warriors 3/4? And 34 percent from the three. We can do better. Once our shooting starts to come around, that's the next step in our growth."

Detroit's Big Three -- Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson -- all played major roles in its latest victory. Griffin had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, Drummond contributed 16 points, 19 rebounds and three steals and Jackson added 17 points and five assists.

The Pistons' bench was once again highly productive. The second unit produced 40 points and has averaged 45.7 points over the last three games.

"They set the tone for the rest of the game," Griffin said. "When both units are playing like that, it makes it tough to beat us."

Casey has settled on a 10-man rotation and all the pieces are fitting.

"That is so important that guys are understanding their roles, that guys are playing their roles, accepting the role, embracing it and being the MVP in their role, I think that's so important," he said. "Understanding that it is a team game, it's not about one player, everybody's got to do their job whether if it's screening, spacing, passing the ball, defending, whatever it is just make sure you do your job on each possession."

The Thunder (14-7) have gone 14-3 after a 0-4 streak. In its last outing, Oklahoma City completed a 3-1 home stand with a 124-109 victory over Atlanta on Friday.

It made a season-high 18 3-pointers against the Hawks while shooting 52.3 percent overall and 43.9 percent from long range. The defense forced 21 turnovers, leading to 31 points.

"It's just OKC basketball," forward Patrick Patterson told the team's website. "Playing great defense, getting stops, finishing plays with rebounds and coming down on the offensive side trying to get early baskets in transition and guys hitting shots and looking for one another."

The Thunder's outside barrage on Friday was a welcome sight, considering that could be considered their biggest weakness. Oklahoma City ranks last in 3-point shooting percentage (31.5).

It now plays five of the next six games on the road. The Thunder also face non-conference opponents Brooklyn and Chicago this week.

Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
A. Abrines
H. Diallo
N. Noel
P. Patterson
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
D. Burton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Nader
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 21 34.9 23.5 7.7 4.3 2.2 0.9 3.0 41.8 35.5 82.7 1.4 6.3
R. Westbrook 13 33.2 23.2 10.2 9.8 2.0 0.1 4.1 47.2 21.7 63.4 1.1 9.1
D. Schroder 21 29.7 16.8 4.2 5.1 1.2 0.2 2.9 41.7 34.8 85.7 0.6 3.6
S. Adams 20 34.0 14.6 10.4 1.8 1.6 0.9 1.5 58.5 0.0 52.4 4.8 5.6
J. Grant 21 30.3 11.7 5.1 1.2 0.8 1.1 0.9 50.0 35.9 67.2 0.9 4.2
A. Abrines 18 20.6 6.4 1.6 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.4 35.5 34.1 88.9 0.2 1.4
H. Diallo 16 14.6 6.3 2.8 0.5 0.9 0.3 0.4 47.0 26.7 72.0 1.2 1.6
N. Noel 20 13.7 5.6 5.1 0.5 0.9 1.3 0.5 64.8 0.0 76.9 2.2 2.9
P. Patterson 21 16.2 5.0 2.9 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.4 34.0 31.3 65.0 0.8 2.0
R. Felton 12 11.3 4.8 1.4 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 34.8 15.4 88.9 0.3 1.2
T. Ferguson 15 21.3 4.1 2.0 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.9 36.4 25.6 75.0 0.7 1.3
D. Burton 12 9.8 3.9 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 47.6 36.4 75.0 0.1 1.2
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 14 8.0 2.5 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 33.3 25.0 66.7 0.3 0.9
A. Nader 9 3.3 1.3 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.8
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 21 240.0 111.0 48.4 22.4 10.43 5.67 14.0 44.9 31.5 71.5 13.0 35.4
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
I. Smith
S. Johnson
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 20 36.0 24.9 9.5 5.1 0.7 0.5 3.7 46.6 36.1 74.8 1.6 7.9
A. Drummond 20 33.4 18.6 16.4 1.4 1.4 1.9 2.6 52.5 17.6 47.2 6.4 10.0
R. Jackson 20 28.8 16.3 2.5 4.2 0.7 0.1 1.9 39.6 34.4 86.6 0.6 1.9
R. Bullock 17 29.8 10.7 2.3 2.6 0.7 0.1 1.0 39.2 35.1 89.3 0.4 1.9
I. Smith 20 25.1 10.0 2.0 3.2 0.5 0.3 1.1 42.6 33.3 70.0 0.1 2.0
S. Johnson 19 23.6 9.9 4.3 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.4 42.2 31.3 79.3 0.8 3.5
L. Galloway 19 24.5 9.1 2.7 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 41.1 35.4 81.5 0.5 2.2
H. Ellenson 1 8.0 7.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
L. Kennard 3 14.3 5.7 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.7
G. Robinson III 19 16.1 5.4 1.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 43.8 32.3 84.6 0.2 1.2
Z. Pachulia 20 12.7 4.1 4.4 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.8 37.3 0.0 84.1 1.7 2.7
J. Leuer 8 8.0 2.5 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 53.3 0.0 66.7 0.8 1.4
K. Thomas 3 4.3 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Calderon 14 9.0 1.4 0.7 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.3 25.9 17.6 100.0 0.2 0.5
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 20 245.0 111.6 47.7 21.7 6.90 3.80 13.8 43.8 32.9 73.5 12.9 34.8
