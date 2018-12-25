SAC
LAC

Kings, Clippers brace for high-scoring game

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- For anybody who failed to get the bushel of points they were looking for under the tree, the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers appear as if they are about to oblige in their post-Christmas clash in Southern California on Wednesday night.

The evidence seems to suggest that points, points and more points are coming, although the Clippers might have a wrinkle that would foil that plan.

Ever since high-scoring reserve guard Lou Williams has returned from a hamstring issue, the Clippers have been back to their fill-it-up ways, with a deluge in the amount of 128 points per game in their last three contests. In the previous four games without Williams, the Clippers had averaged 104.3.

But in Sunday night's thrilling 129-127 defeat to the Golden State Warriors, Williams was poked in the eye by Steph Curry in the fourth quarter. The blow caused him to shoot his two ensuing free throws with his left eye swollen shut (he made one of the two) and he did not play the rest of the way.

Williams is expected to play and the Clippers know they could use him against an opponent averaging 115.1 points per game and coming off consecutive wins.

"Yeah, I think as a team, our swagger is back as a unit," Clippers leading-scorer Tobias Harris said. "It obviously helps having Lou back out here with us. He's another playmaker who can have the ball in his hands and be productive coming of screen-and-rolls and scoring. But we're getting into different sets where we're moving, we're running, we're playing better defense."

Kings catalyst Buddy Hield is not only feeling fine, he is on a roll in December with six consecutive games of 20-or-more points.

Hield not only scored 28 points in each of the Kings' most recent victories. Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies he had a career-best 38 in a loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The third-year guard is averaging 20.1 points this season and is shooting 48-percent from the field, including an impressive 44-percent from 3-point range, 11th best in the NBA among qualifiers.

At 18-15, the Kings are tied with the Houston Rockets for one of the last two playoff spots. They also are one game behind the Clippers.

"We've got some young bodies, some young minds, and the best is in front of us," Kings head coach Dave Joerger said, according to the Sacramento Bee. "We have the vision. We know where we're going. We're all on the same page. And I think that shows our fans and the rest of the nation that we're so solid here, and the next five years are going to be really fun."

More evidence that Kings vs. Clippers could be a high-scoring affair: A 133-121 Clippers victory at Sacramento on Nov. 29 that included 42-point quarters from each side and a combined 71 points in the second quarter alone.

While the Clippers will await Williams? status for Wednesday, they will be without Luc Mbah a Moute (knee) yet again. The forward has been out since October, but head coach Doc Rivers had suggested recently that his defensive-minded forward was getting close to a return.

The Kings have been without forward/center Marvin Bagley since Dec. 14 because a knee injury and he is expected to be re-evaluated soon.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
21.6 Pts. Per Game 21.6
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
47.3 Field Goal % 50.9
47.3 Three Point % 50.9
72.1 Free Throw % 87.9
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
18.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 7.5 APG
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
21.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Kings 18-15 -----
home team logo Clippers 19-14 -----
LAC -5.5, O/U 238.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
LAC -5.5, O/U 238.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 18-15 115.1 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Clippers 19-14 115.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
D. Fox PG 18.1 PPG 3.4 RPG 7.5 APG 47.3 FG%
T. Harris SF 21.6 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.2 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
M. Bagley III
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
J. Jackson
T. Williams
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
S. Labissiere
B. McLemore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 33 31.2 20.4 5.2 2.4 0.5 0.4 1.9 47.9 44.0 84.5 1.1 4.0
D. Fox 33 31.8 18.1 3.4 7.5 1.6 0.6 3.1 47.3 41.2 72.1 0.5 2.8
B. Bogdanovic 21 27.0 15.1 3.3 3.9 0.7 0.1 1.3 43.1 35.8 82.0 0.5 2.9
W. Cauley-Stein 33 28.5 13.9 8.6 2.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 54.1 100.0 52.6 2.3 6.3
M. Bagley III 26 23.1 12.7 6.1 0.9 0.4 1.0 1.6 53.6 34.6 68.3 2.4 3.7
N. Bjelica 33 24.5 10.9 5.9 1.9 0.8 0.8 1.4 51.1 45.3 77.3 1.4 4.5
I. Shumpert 26 25.4 9.3 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.9 42.4 38.1 86.7 0.4 2.6
J. Jackson 32 20.9 6.9 2.6 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.4 45.1 36.1 75.0 0.4 2.2
T. Williams 18 15.9 5.7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 46.0 34.1 60.0 0.5 2.6
Y. Ferrell 23 12.9 5.4 1.4 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.5 40.6 34.1 92.0 0.1 1.3
H. Giles 22 10.1 5.2 2.8 1.1 0.7 0.2 1.0 45.9 0.0 55.6 1.0 1.8
F. Mason III 26 13.5 5.2 1.4 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.0 39.3 19.0 71.4 0.2 1.2
K. Koufos 19 15.1 3.7 5.4 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 45.3 0.0 33.3 1.4 3.9
S. Labissiere 9 9.4 3.2 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.7 40.0 30.0 54.5 0.1 1.8
B. McLemore 10 7.1 2.2 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 20.7 31.6 66.7 0.1 0.6
Total 33 240.0 115.1 44.2 25.5 8.18 4.55 13.5 47.2 38.7 70.6 10.3 34.0
Clippers
Roster
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
B. Marjanovic
A. Bradley
P. Beverley
M. Scott
L. Mbah a Moute
M. Gortat
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Harris 33 34.6 21.6 8.2 2.2 0.6 0.4 1.9 50.9 42.4 87.9 0.8 7.5
D. Gallinari 32 31.6 19.7 6.1 2.3 0.7 0.3 1.3 46.2 47.3 92.4 0.9 5.2
L. Williams 29 24.8 17.4 2.4 4.9 0.6 0.1 2.5 41.0 34.7 91.9 0.5 1.9
M. Harrell 33 25.3 15.3 6.6 1.7 0.8 1.4 1.3 63.4 33.3 60.5 2.4 4.2
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 33 27.4 10.5 3.0 2.9 1.0 0.7 1.8 48.9 36.7 80.2 0.8 2.2
B. Marjanovic 25 10.8 7.5 4.6 0.5 0.3 0.6 1.0 61.7 0.0 78.9 1.6 2.9
A. Bradley 27 29.4 7.4 2.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.4 38.2 29.3 84.6 0.5 1.7
P. Beverley 33 24.5 6.9 3.8 3.5 0.7 0.3 1.1 36.7 34.2 79.2 0.8 3.0
M. Scott 33 15.4 5.1 3.7 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.6 40.5 39.3 80.0 0.5 3.2
L. Mbah a Moute 4 15.3 5.0 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 44.4 33.3 40.0 0.5 1.3
M. Gortat 27 17.2 4.9 5.8 1.5 0.1 0.6 1.1 50.5 0.0 75.8 1.3 4.5
T. Wallace 23 8.7 3.7 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 46.3 0.0 47.6 0.3 1.0
M. Teodosic 15 10.0 3.2 1.1 2.1 0.2 0.1 1.4 42.5 37.0 57.1 0.2 0.9
Total 33 243.0 115.6 45.7 22.6 5.76 4.85 14.3 47.6 38.6 80.5 9.7 36.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores