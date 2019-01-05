TOR
MIL

Raptors-Bucks Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 05, 2019

The Toronto Raptors will need to develop a convenient case of forgetfulness when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night.

The Raptors will want to push Thursday night's 125-107 loss at the San Antonio Spurs as far as possible from their minds. And they might also want to forget the first two meetings against the Bucks this season, both losses.

While the Raptors had Friday off, the Bucks tuned up for Saturday encounter by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 144-112, matching their season-high in points.

The Raptors-Spurs game Thursday was not a normal regular-season encounter. It was hyped as the return of Toronto's Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to San Antonio after the huge offseason deal that sent DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round draft pick to the Spurs.

The Spurs dominated from the start as DeRozan had his first career triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

"My biggest takeaway was I think we didn't consistently execute, especially offensively," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

"When you're chasing the game like that, it kind of looks sometimes like selfish play, but it's just guys trying to make a play a little too soon. We had two or three of those. ...

"But, in saying that, I can't sit here and say we executed well on defense, either, because they were lighting us up. They were scoring and driving and kicking and shooting and shooting open, so we didn't execute very well on either end."

Leonard led the Raptors in scoring for the fifth straight game with 21 points. He has scored at least 20 points in a career-best 15 consecutive games, averaging 30.1 points and shooting 52.3 percent (157 of 300) from the field, 37.5 percent (30 of 80) from 3-point range and 87.1 percent (108 of 124) at the free-throw line during that stretch.

The Raptors (28-12) have been playing without Kyle Lowry (back) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb). They have had Leonard and Lowry -- who has missed nine of the past 10 games -- in the same game only 21 times this season. Valanciunas is out and Lowry is listed as doubtful for Saturday.

Toronto tied a season low by shooting 20 percent (6 of 30) from 3-point range Thursday. The Raptors are 16-2 this season when they shoot at least 35 percent from beyond the arc, compared to 12-10 when shooting below 35 percent.

"There are things that we probably need to nip in the bud soon," said Green, who did not score a point against the Spurs.

"I'd like to get it done, but I think it also happens with time and patience but also with health. I think we're being too patient at times and waiting. I think we need to jump on it right away and fix these problems ASAP, regardless of who's healthy and who's not."

The Bucks (27-10) have won nine of their past 10, including their over the Hawks on Friday. They are a season-best 17 games over .500. The Bucks have won their past five games by at least 10 points, with Friday's game being the eighth time they have won a game by at least 20 points.

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points each for the Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. None of the Milwaukee starters played more than 22 minutes, which should keep them fresh for the second half of the back-to-back.

A key to the Bucks recent success has been the return of their trademark defense that deserted them after they opened the season 7-0.

During a three-day stretch in the schedule, the Bucks worked on defense with good results.

"We really took a step back there for a while," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I think if we bring that every night, then that's going to give us our best chance to be consistent and be good."

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
49.9 Field Goal % 58.8
49.9 Three Point % 58.8
85.1 Free Throw % 69.5
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
27.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.9 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
26.0 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Raptors 28-12 -----
home team logo Bucks 27-10 -----
MIL -5, O/U 225.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
MIL -5, O/U 225.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 28-12 113.0 PPG 45.2 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 27-10 117.7 PPG 49.8 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 27.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.9 APG 49.9 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.0 PPG 12.5 RPG 6.2 APG 58.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Raptors
Roster
K. Leonard
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
F. VanVleet
D. Green
O. Anunoby
N. Powell
D. Wright
G. Monroe
C. Miles
J. Loyd
C. Boucher
L. Brown
M. Richardson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 31 34.7 27.1 8.0 2.9 1.6 0.5 2.1 49.9 35.6 85.1 1.3 6.7
S. Ibaka 36 28.0 15.9 7.3 1.5 0.5 1.4 1.7 53.0 28.7 80.2 2.0 5.3
P. Siakam 39 30.5 14.7 6.5 2.8 1.0 0.7 1.7 57.5 34.6 79.5 1.4 5.1
K. Lowry 30 34.1 14.4 4.5 9.8 1.4 0.5 2.7 43.3 32.5 84.5 0.5 4.0
J. Valanciunas 30 18.8 12.8 7.2 1.0 0.4 0.8 1.3 57.5 30.0 81.9 1.8 5.4
F. VanVleet 35 26.3 10.2 2.6 4.3 0.9 0.2 1.3 40.8 35.7 78.4 0.4 2.1
D. Green 39 29.4 9.3 4.2 1.3 0.8 0.8 1.1 42.8 39.6 93.3 1.0 3.2
O. Anunoby 34 20.7 7.4 3.0 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.7 43.8 33.3 32.1 0.8 2.2
N. Powell 18 17.6 6.6 2.2 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.8 46.9 33.3 81.3 0.1 2.1
D. Wright 35 18.2 6.5 2.5 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.8 42.6 32.9 88.2 0.8 1.7
G. Monroe 23 11.0 5.0 4.0 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 47.0 0.0 62.5 1.8 2.3
C. Miles 32 14.4 4.9 1.7 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.6 30.7 27.8 78.8 0.3 1.4
J. Loyd 3 5.7 4.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.3 1.3
C. Boucher 10 5.0 3.5 1.6 0.0 0.2 1.3 0.2 45.8 46.7 75.0 0.6 1.0
L. Brown 25 8.4 2.2 1.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.6 32.4 21.4 100.0 0.2 1.0
M. Richardson 19 5.0 1.4 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.4 30.8 31.8 80.0 0.1 0.6
Total 40 241.9 113.0 45.2 23.7 7.98 5.55 13.2 47.3 33.8 80.4 10.2 35.0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
D. Wilson
P. Connaughton
G. Hill
T. Maker
D. DiVincenzo
S. Brown
C. Wood
J. Morris
J. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 35 33.3 26.0 12.5 6.2 1.3 1.6 4.1 58.8 15.0 69.5 2.4 10.1
K. Middleton 35 31.0 17.9 5.7 4.0 1.2 0.1 2.3 43.9 38.5 86.4 0.5 5.2
E. Bledsoe 37 29.5 15.4 4.5 5.5 1.3 0.4 2.1 49.8 32.7 75.0 1.1 3.4
M. Brogdon 34 29.2 15.3 4.6 3.3 0.6 0.2 1.7 51.4 43.3 98.4 1.0 3.6
B. Lopez 37 27.5 12.5 3.9 1.0 0.5 1.9 1.0 42.9 37.2 80.4 0.4 3.5
E. Ilyasova 25 19.9 7.6 5.6 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 43.9 35.4 87.5 1.6 4.0
T. Snell 37 17.8 6.7 2.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.4 45.5 39.3 90.0 0.4 1.7
D. Wilson 11 18.5 6.5 5.5 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.3 48.1 47.8 53.3 1.1 4.4
P. Connaughton 26 18.7 6.2 3.8 2.1 0.5 0.6 0.4 40.9 28.1 70.0 0.9 2.9
G. Hill 11 21.1 5.4 2.6 2.3 0.6 0.2 0.3 39.3 26.9 57.1 0.7 1.9
T. Maker 29 12.4 5.0 2.9 0.5 0.2 0.6 0.3 42.5 32.0 52.8 0.5 2.4
D. DiVincenzo 23 15.6 4.8 2.4 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.8 39.3 24.6 81.8 0.6 1.9
S. Brown 27 14.3 4.7 2.9 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.5 44.7 33.3 80.0 0.5 2.4
C. Wood 6 6.2 4.2 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 52.9 50.0 83.3 0.7 2.0
J. Morris 4 7.3 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 1.3
J. Smith 2 4.5 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 1.5
Total 37 241.4 117.7 49.8 26.4 7.24 6.14 14.1 47.8 34.7 76.0 9.5 40.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores