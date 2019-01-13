HOU
ORL

Sizzling-hot Harden leads Houston against Magic

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 13, 2019

Beating Boston on Saturday put a spring in the step of the Orlando Magic, snapping a four-game losing streak to sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They'll need it Sunday when the Houston Rockets come calling in the second half of a back-to-back.

Orlando played with a purpose Saturday, at least under the assessment of forward Aaron Gordon.

"I think that we knew what we were doing and where we wanted our buckets to come from, whether it was Evan 1/8Fournier 3/8, Vooch 1/8Nikola Vucevic 3/8 or T-Ross. We were getting to the 1/8free-throw 3/8 line," said Gordon. "We understood where we needed to score, at what time, and we just kept chipping away."

Gordon had a game-high 28 points and the Magic held on for a 105-103 win over the visiting Celtics. Terrence Ross added 25 off the bench.

Orlando is only one game out of the eighth playoff spot in the East with 40 games to go. Head coach Steve Clifford senses a surge coming from the Magic.

"We're not going to go 35-5, but we're going to give ourselves a chance to play meaningful games, which to me that's what this season is all about," Clifford said.

Houston is led by MVP James Harden, who became the first player in league history to record a triple-double in less than 30 minutes of action on Friday as the Rockets throttled the Cavaliers. Harden had 43 points, 12 assists and 10 boards in 29 minute.

The Magic know Harden's ability all too well. Last January, Harden closed out the month by dropping a franchise-record 60 points -- 17 on free throws -- and recorded a triple-double in a Rockets' win.

Orlando has some length to throw at Harden on the defensive end -- including Gordon -- but when he's rolling, the reigning league MVP has been virtually unguardable. With Harden stirring the offense, Houston has 70 or more points in the first half six times this season.

"The step-back 3s, he's perfected that," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "He's got 16 3s and they're all step-backs. I don't know how he does it ... everybody knows what he's doing and he still gets them off, and they're kind of open. They're not forced, so he's just an incredible player."

Lineup adjustments have aided the Rockets, with forward Danuel House installed as a starter over the last 10 games, Houston is 8-2.

It will be at least another two weeks before the Rockets have point guard Chris Paul back, D'Antoni said last week. Harden has played more point guard, but the offense is not slowing down without CP3.

Paul has missed 10 consecutive games.

Shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) missed the last six games for the Rockets.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
N. Vucevic
9 C
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
43.8 Field Goal % 52.5
43.8 Three Point % 52.5
85.6 Free Throw % 76.7
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
34.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 8.7 APG
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
20.1 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 24-17 -----
home team logo Magic 18-24 -----
ORL +6, O/U 214
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
ORL +6, O/U 214
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 24-17 111.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Magic 18-24 103.0 PPG 43.2 RPG 24.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 34.1 PPG 6.1 RPG 8.7 APG 43.8 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.1 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.7 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
C. Paul
C. Anthony
A. Rivers
G. Green
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
J. Ennis III
Nene
G. Clark
V. Edwards
B. Knight
I. Hartenstein
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 38 37.1 34.1 6.1 8.7 2.0 0.6 5.7 43.8 39.0 85.6 0.7 5.4
C. Capela 41 34.1 17.6 12.6 1.4 0.6 1.9 1.6 63.0 0.0 62.8 5.0 7.7
E. Gordon 32 33.2 15.7 2.4 2.2 0.5 0.4 1.5 38.1 30.3 77.8 0.4 2.0
C. Paul 26 33.2 15.6 4.0 8.0 2.1 0.3 3.0 41.5 35.3 81.3 0.6 3.4
C. Anthony 10 29.4 13.4 5.4 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.8 40.5 32.8 68.2 0.9 4.5
A. Rivers 8 38.5 12.3 3.0 3.1 0.5 0.3 1.1 42.4 38.9 50.0 0.3 2.8
G. Green 37 20.3 8.8 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.8 42.2 35.8 88.0 0.5 2.2
D. House Jr. 23 24.1 8.6 3.7 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.8 46.2 37.2 81.8 0.8 2.8
P. Tucker 41 35.1 8.0 6.1 1.2 1.2 0.4 0.8 41.5 39.8 60.0 1.4 4.8
J. Ennis III 28 23.0 7.3 2.6 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.6 49.7 36.4 65.8 0.9 1.7
Nene 17 13.5 4.0 3.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.2 50.9 0.0 77.8 0.8 2.7
G. Clark 28 15.2 3.3 2.7 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.1 32.3 29.8 100.0 0.5 2.1
V. Edwards 1 4.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
B. Knight 12 9.8 3.0 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.4 23.4 15.6 81.8 0.1 0.7
I. Hartenstein 22 8.1 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.6 50.0 40.0 78.6 0.8 0.8
M. Chriss 11 6.3 2.1 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.6 35.7 8.3 66.7 0.5 1.0
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 41 241.8 111.4 42.2 21.4 7.63 5.34 13.7 44.9 35.5 77.1 10.9 31.3
Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
T. Ross
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
J. Grant
T. Caupain
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
J. Martin
A. Jefferson
M. Frazier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 41 30.7 20.1 12.0 3.7 1.0 1.1 2.0 52.5 38.1 76.7 2.5 9.4
A. Gordon 40 33.5 15.5 7.6 3.3 0.8 0.7 1.9 44.4 35.3 71.2 1.7 6.0
E. Fournier 41 30.6 14.7 3.0 3.6 0.8 0.2 2.1 42.9 33.9 75.9 0.5 2.5
T. Ross 42 25.8 13.6 3.1 1.5 0.9 0.4 1.1 43.1 39.1 84.5 0.3 2.8
D. Augustin 41 27.8 11.4 2.1 4.8 0.6 0.0 1.5 45.8 42.5 89.6 0.5 1.6
J. Isaac 36 24.5 7.9 4.7 0.8 0.8 1.1 1.1 40.1 28.3 83.3 1.0 3.7
J. Simmons 35 20.7 7.0 2.3 2.2 0.5 0.4 1.4 35.8 21.7 80.3 0.5 1.8
M. Bamba 39 16.6 6.3 5.0 0.9 0.3 1.4 0.9 46.7 28.1 54.7 1.4 3.6
W. Iwundu 32 17.1 4.7 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.7 38.2 28.6 81.6 0.3 1.7
J. Grant 40 17.6 4.1 1.7 2.9 0.8 0.1 1.0 39.6 34.7 62.5 0.4 1.4
T. Caupain 2 4.5 2.5 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
K. Birch 18 8.3 2.4 2.4 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.2 48.4 0.0 81.3 0.7 1.8
I. Briscoe 20 8.8 2.3 0.8 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.5 38.3 40.0 46.2 0.1 0.7
J. Martin 26 7.7 2.2 1.7 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 39.0 18.2 87.5 0.3 1.4
A. Jefferson 1 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 1.0 0.0
M. Frazier 3 5.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 42 241.2 103.0 43.2 24.2 6.60 5.43 13.2 44.2 34.8 77.2 9.0 34.3
NBA Scores