DAL
SAC

Kings look to rebound vs. Mavs after historic collapse

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 21, 2019

The sooner the Sacramento Kings can get back on the court, the sooner they can forget about their historic meltdown on Tuesday.

They'll get a chance to do that against a team that is plummeting down the Western Conference standings even faster than Sacramento.

Two days after the Kings blew a 25-point, fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Northern California on Thursday.

Sacramento led by 20 points with less than nine minutes left against the Nets but couldn't stop D'Angelo Russell, who scored 27 points in the fourth period. Final score: Nets 123, Kings 121.

Teams leading by 25 or more entering the fourth quarter were 3,028-3 all-time in the NBA, the Sacramento Bee reported. Add the Kings as the fourth team to waste a 25-point lead.

"We blew it," said Kings rookie Marvin Bagley Jr., who scored 28 points. "I hate losing, especially like that."

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger can only hope his young team learned a valuable lesson.

"It was a good experience for us," Joerger told the media. "I don't like to have to take a loss to learn that, but I've got to think we'll be better for having gone through this. You're going to have opportunities to put teams away. You've got to do that."

The defeat was Sacramento's 10th in its past 14 games.

But the Mavs are on an even longer slide.

After a 126-118 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, Dallas is 2-14 in its past 16 games.

Not even Dirk Nowitzki passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth in career scoring on Monday night can overshadow the Mavericks' slide down the Western Conference standings, all the way to 14th out of 15 in the conference.

But falling out of the playoff picture also affords the Mavericks a chance to play some younger players and get a head start on evaluating for next season. One such example came Wednesday night against Portland, when Kostas Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut.

The younger brother of Milwaukee star and MVP front-runner Giannis Antetokounmpo scored one point in six minutes against Portland.

"It's a great feeling, man," Antetokounmpo told the Dallas Morning News after hitting 1 of 2 free throws late in the game. "It's a dream come true, and I was excited I was able to score a point."

The Kings defeated the Mavericks 120-113 in Dallas on Dec. 16, the first of the teams' three meetings this season.

Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox each scored 28 points as the Kings snapped the Mavericks' 11-game home winning streak. That matchup also gave the Kings a chance to rebound from another tough loss -- in their previous game, Sacramento blew a 10-point in the final 3 1/2 minutes and lost to Golden State.

Dallas rookie Luka Doncic scored 28 and recorded nine assists in the loss to Sacramento.

Throughout the all the losing, Doncic continues to be a bright spot for Dallas.

Against Portland, he went for 24 points, five boards and six assists. And Monday in an overtime loss to the Pelicans, Doncic recorded the fifth-triple double of his young career, putting up 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

For the season, Doncic is averaging 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
43.0 Field Goal % 46.1
43.0 Three Point % 46.1
70.7 Free Throw % 87.7
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
21.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.8 APG
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
20.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 28-43 -----
home team logo Kings 34-36 -----
SAC -8.5, O/U 229.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
SAC -8.5, O/U 229.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 28-43 108.3 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Kings 34-36 114.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 21.1 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.8 APG 43.0 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.7 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.4 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
T. Burke
M. Kleber
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
R. Broekhoff
C. Lee
S. Mejri
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Macon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 66 32.3 21.1 7.5 5.8 1.1 0.4 3.4 43.0 33.5 70.7 1.2 6.3
T. Hardaway Jr. 18 29.7 15.6 3.4 1.9 0.7 0.1 1.3 40.1 31.9 77.5 0.4 3.0
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 67 20.6 10.2 5.0 1.3 0.6 0.6 0.8 59.6 31.5 76.1 1.6 3.3
J. Brunson 63 20.9 8.8 2.3 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.2 46.8 36.3 76.6 0.4 1.9
D. Finney-Smith 71 25.4 7.5 4.8 1.1 0.9 0.5 1.0 44.0 32.9 68.1 1.7 3.1
T. Burke 12 14.8 7.4 1.7 1.8 0.7 0.0 0.9 45.2 32.0 83.3 0.6 1.1
M. Kleber 62 20.6 6.7 4.4 1.0 0.5 1.2 0.7 45.1 33.7 80.3 1.3 3.1
D. Harris 58 15.1 6.1 1.5 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.8 38.7 30.6 75.2 0.2 1.4
D. Nowitzki 40 13.8 6.0 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.3 35.4 30.0 75.0 0.1 2.3
R. Broekhoff 32 8.1 2.7 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 41.3 36.8 100.0 0.1 0.9
C. Lee 12 10.0 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.3 37.9 25.0 80.0 0.1 0.4
S. Mejri 28 9.3 2.5 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.4 48.3 36.4 76.9 0.8 1.9
K. Antetokounmpo 1 6.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
D. Macon 4 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 71 241.1 108.3 44.8 22.8 6.86 4.31 14.1 44.7 34.1 74.2 10.1 34.7
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
H. Giles
J. Jackson
T. Williams
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
F. Mason III
B. McLemore
K. Koufos
A. Burks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 70 32.0 20.7 5.2 2.4 0.7 0.4 1.9 46.1 42.8 87.7 1.4 3.8
D. Fox 69 31.8 17.6 3.7 7.2 1.6 0.5 2.9 46.4 37.8 71.9 0.5 3.2
H. Barnes 16 35.6 14.5 6.5 2.1 0.9 0.1 1.1 46.1 38.0 81.8 0.9 5.6
M. Bagley III 51 24.6 14.3 7.1 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.6 52.2 27.5 70.9 2.5 4.7
B. Bogdanovic 58 28.0 14.2 3.6 3.9 1.1 0.2 1.8 41.4 34.1 83.0 0.5 3.1
W. Cauley-Stein 70 27.7 12.3 8.5 2.5 1.2 0.6 1.1 54.7 50.0 53.5 2.3 6.1
N. Bjelica 66 23.3 9.7 5.9 1.9 0.7 0.8 1.2 46.8 40.4 75.9 1.6 4.2
H. Giles 57 14.2 7.2 3.9 1.5 0.5 0.4 1.3 50.3 0.0 63.7 1.2 2.7
J. Jackson 52 20.8 6.7 2.8 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 42.4 34.6 82.0 0.5 2.3
T. Williams 18 15.9 5.7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 46.0 34.1 60.0 0.5 2.6
Y. Ferrell 59 14.4 5.5 1.6 1.9 0.5 0.1 0.5 43.4 36.5 87.8 0.2 1.4
C. Brewer 12 14.9 4.9 1.5 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.3 47.5 23.8 76.2 0.3 1.2
F. Mason III 35 11.5 4.8 1.1 2.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 41.5 20.8 67.9 0.1 1.0
B. McLemore 19 8.3 3.9 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 39.1 41.5 66.7 0.2 0.7
K. Koufos 33 11.8 3.6 4.3 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.6 48.3 0.0 35.3 1.3 3.1
A. Burks 11 10.3 2.0 1.6 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.4 45.0 0.0 80.0 0.1 1.5
Total 70 240.7 114.1 45.4 25.5 8.47 4.54 13.3 46.4 37.3 72.2 10.8 34.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores