The Oklahoma City Thunder know they're in the playoffs, even with their shaky play since the All-Star break.

With four games left, the Detroit Pistons are currently in the playoffs but their position is much less certain after back-to-back losses.

Friday, the teams meet in Oklahoma City in a game that could be critical for both teams' playoff futures.

The Thunder won the only previous meeting between the teams, 110-83, in Detroit on Dec. 3.

The Pistons come into the game in sixth place in the Eastern Conference but just one game ahead of No. 9 Miami as they seek their first playoff appearance since 2016 and just their second since 2009.

They've been making their closing push so far without star forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin has missed the last three games with left knee soreness and his status for Friday's game is unclear as he continues to battle pain in the joint.

Detroit is just 1-5 without Griffin in the lineup this season, that lone win coming against Portland on March 30.

"It creates a pecking order," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said of Griffin's presence. "Reggie (Jackson) doesn't have to handle it every time down the floor; you have another ballhandler, pick-and-roll guy, decision-maker on the other side of the floor.

"There are so many variables and factors that happen when he's on the floor. It's almost like a hub. When you take that hub out, we're trying to figure it out with the starting unit."

Detroit closes the season with home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies, and a regular-season finale against the Knicks in New York. So the Pistons will have a chance to close strong but would much rather not take it down to the wire. Entering Friday's games, Detroit's magic number is three to clinch a playoff spot.

The Thunder are in the playoffs. The only question is where they'll wind up.

Oklahoma City is currently in seventh in the Western Conference, 1 ½ games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and a half-game ahead of San Antonio.

The Thunder are coming off a Tuesday win over the Los Angeles Lakers, just their third win in the last 10 games.

While the Pistons might be without their star, Oklahoma City's star is coming off one of the best games in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists in that 119-103 win over the Lakers, becoming just the second player in league history to post a 20-20-20 game.

While Westbrook and Paul George have carried the offensive load for Oklahoma City much of the year, the rest of the lineup figures to be key if the Thunder are to turn around their season and play well in the playoffs.

"It is important to make sure you get each and every body in this locker room confident in what they are doing," Westbrook said. "That is my job, to make sure guys get open shots and they are comfortable in their game because in the playoffs you are going to need everybody to win."

--Field Level Media

