The last time Charlotte played Toronto, Jeremy Lamb provided the Hornets their play of the season.

When the teams meet again Friday night in Charlotte, the Hornets are simply desperate to have more season.

On the outside of the playoff picture with four games remaining, the Hornets (36-42) are 2 1/2 games behind Brooklyn and Orlando (tied at 39-40 for the final two playoff spots) and two games in back of ninth-place Miami (38-40).

"We put ourselves to still be in striking distance one game at a time," coach James Borrego said on NBA.com after his team snapped a three-game skid with a 115-109 win at New Orleans on Wednesday night.

"This was a good start and good response from our poor effort the last three games. More attention to detail, more focus tonight. Give our guys a lot of credit. They defended tonight. They gave us a chance on that end of the floor."

Toronto (56-23) has won five consecutive games since Lamb banked in a half-court heave at the buzzer for a 115-114 victory on March 24.

The Raptors' most recent win was a 115-105 decision at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, as Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Kawhi Leonard added 26. Serge Ibaka came off the bench to tie a career-high with five 3-pointers while contributing 23 points and 12 rebounds.

"I think he was motivated to play," coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game of Ibaka, who didn't miss an attempt from deep. "On top of that, he comes in and bangs in a couple of threes to start. I think that maybe got him energized as well. ... Yeah. he was good."

Said guard Kyle Lowry: "When he's in rhythm he has some confidence with some pop. It's a good thing for our team."

Toronto can afford to throttle down a bit while resting players for the postseason, especially Lowry and Leonard. Lowry answered with one word -- "health" -- when asked what was most important heading into the postseason.

This will be the only meeting of the season between these teams in Charlotte. They split two games in Toronto.

The Raptors will be trying for their fifth winning streak of at least six games this season. Toronto also plays visiting Miami and finishes at Minnesota, needing to win out to tie the franchise record of 59, set last season.

After this, the Hornets play at Detroit and Cleveland, hoping there still will be something to play for when they end the regular season at home against Orlando on Wednesday.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker scored 32 points Wednesday night and set a franchise record with his 244th 3-point field goal, breaking Jason Richardson's single-season mark from the 2007-08 season. Walker scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte rally and keep hope alive.

"I just want to win. I don't know what else to say," Walker said on NBA.com. "I just want to win. My competitive nature just comes out in me. We just stayed strong, stayed solid throughout this game. At the end of the game, a lot of guys made plays. That was a big win for us."

Walker is averaging 25.3 points per game, the best mark in his eight-year career, all in Charlotte, but he has been to the playoffs only twice.

