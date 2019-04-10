DET
NY

Detroit can clinch playoff spot with win vs. Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 10, 2019

The Detroit Pistons still control their own playoff destiny heading into the regular-season finale -- but they're not making it easy on themselves.

Leading the Charlotte Hornets by one game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons can lock up a postseason berth with a win against the lowly Knicks in New York on Wednesday.

Detroit seemed like a playoff lock less than two weeks ago but a four-game losing streak put the Pistons in a precarious situation. They were on the verge of a total collapse on Tuesday against the depleted Memphis Grizzlies, who dressed only 10 players, but rallied for a 100-93 home victory.

Detroit (40-41) was down 22 points in the first half and 15 entering the fourth quarter. But the Pistons outscored the Grizzlies 36-14 in the final 12 minutes.

"Getting into the playoffs is not easy," Pistons coach Dwane Casey told the media after the game. "We can talk about it, promote it, we can wish it but it's not easy. It takes a special approach, a special attitude, a special togetherness to get there."

The Pistons can also qualify with a Charlotte loss to Orlando on Wednesday but they'd rather take care of their own business.

Casey used a small lineup out of desperation in the comeback on Tuesday. He went with center Andre Drummond and four guards.

"I was looking for something that might work and it did," he said. "There's no mystery or magic wand. It's called hard play. Those guys scrapped. We gave up some rebounds in some size situations but I thought the energy that group brought changed the game."

Detroit had to go without All-Star forward Blake Griffin most of the second half. Limited by a sore left knee, Griffin scored a season-low five points in 18 minutes. His status for Wednesday's game is questionable.

The Knicks (17-64) are assured of finishing with the league's worst record and have the best shot at winning the draft lottery.

Injuries have piled up and New York will once again play with a short bench on Wednesday. Frank Ntilikina (groin), Allonzo Trier (calf), Kadeem Allen (concussion), Noah Vonleh (ankle), Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder), Mario Hezonja (illness) and Lance Thomas (personal) didn't play against Chicago on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the Knicks still managed to defeat the Bulls 96-86 behind 25 points from guard Dennis Smith Jr.

The biggest development in recent games had been the play of Hezonja, who was a late scratch. Moved into a playmaker role due to point guard injuries, Hezonja is delivering some of his best performances this season. He's averaging 25 points and seven assists in three games this month.

Hezonja will become a free agent after the season and hopes the Knicks want him back.

"My second family is in this organization," he told the New York Post, adding he has "just wonderful relationships with everybody in the organization. The city embraced me. I just love playing here. We all know where I want to be."

Smith was acquired by the Knicks this winter in the blockbuster deal that shipped Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. He's played some of his best games this season against Detroit. In three outings, he's averaging 25 points and 6.3 assists.

The Pistons have won the first three meetings with the Knicks by an average of 12.3 points. Griffin is averaging 28.3 points against New York this season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
D. Jordan
6 C
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
53.1 Field Goal % 64.1
53.1 Three Point % 64.1
58.9 Free Throw % 70.5
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
17.3 PPG, 15.6 RPG, 1.4 APG
home team logo
D. Jordan C 6
10.9 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 3.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 40-41 -----
home team logo Knicks 17-64 -----
NY 9.5, O/U 205.5
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
NY 9.5, O/U 205.5
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 40-41 107.0 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Knicks 17-64 104.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 17.3 PPG 15.6 RPG 1.4 APG 53.1 FG%
D. Jordan C 10.9 PPG 11.4 RPG 3.0 APG 63.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
W. Ellington
L. Kennard
I. Smith
L. Galloway
T. Maker
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
S. Mykhailiuk
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 75 35.0 24.5 7.5 5.4 0.7 0.4 3.4 46.2 36.2 75.3 1.3 6.2
A. Drummond 78 33.6 17.3 15.6 1.4 1.7 1.8 2.2 53.1 13.2 59.1 5.4 10.2
R. Jackson 81 28.0 15.3 2.6 4.2 0.7 0.1 1.8 42.0 36.8 86.1 0.5 2.1
W. Ellington 25 27.0 12.1 2.1 1.5 1.0 0.1 0.9 43.4 38.1 68.0 0.3 1.8
L. Kennard 62 22.8 9.5 2.9 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.9 43.3 39.1 82.1 0.2 2.7
I. Smith 55 22.4 9.1 2.6 3.6 0.5 0.2 1.1 42.1 32.8 75.8 0.4 2.2
L. Galloway 79 21.8 8.4 2.1 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.3 38.9 35.5 84.4 0.6 1.5
T. Maker 25 19.9 5.9 3.8 1.0 0.4 1.1 0.8 38.7 32.8 76.7 0.8 3.0
G. Robinson III 46 12.6 4.1 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 41.4 28.8 80.0 0.4 1.0
Z. Pachulia 67 12.9 3.9 3.9 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.8 43.9 0.0 77.9 1.4 2.4
J. Leuer 40 10.0 3.9 2.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 58.0 9.1 74.2 0.7 1.7
K. Thomas 25 7.6 2.4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 33.3 28.6 63.6 0.2 0.6
J. Calderon 48 13.1 2.4 1.3 2.4 0.3 0.1 0.7 37.8 25.0 81.8 0.2 1.0
K. Lucas 1 6.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
S. Mykhailiuk 3 6.7 2.0 0.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 81 242.2 107.0 44.8 22.5 6.96 4.06 13.0 44.0 34.7 74.5 11.4 33.4
Knicks
Roster
E. Mudiay
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
D. Jordan
A. Trier
D. Dotson
K. Allen
M. Hezonja
N. Vonleh
M. Robinson
L. Kornet
F. Ntilikina
H. Ellenson
L. Thomas
J. Jenkins
I. Hicks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Mudiay 59 27.2 14.8 3.3 3.9 0.7 0.3 2.4 44.6 32.9 77.4 0.6 2.8
D. Smith Jr. 19 28.4 14.1 2.9 5.5 1.4 0.5 2.4 40.7 27.5 57.4 0.7 2.2
K. Knox 74 28.8 12.9 4.4 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 37.1 34.9 71.6 0.8 3.6
D. Jordan 19 25.9 10.9 11.4 3.0 0.5 1.1 2.2 63.4 0.0 77.3 3.4 8.0
A. Trier 64 22.8 10.9 3.1 1.9 0.4 0.2 1.8 44.8 39.4 80.3 0.5 2.6
D. Dotson 72 27.4 10.8 3.6 1.8 0.8 0.1 1.0 41.7 37.0 74.5 0.5 3.1
K. Allen 18 21.5 9.8 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.2 1.4 47.3 45.5 80.4 0.4 2.1
M. Hezonja 57 20.8 9.0 4.1 1.5 0.9 0.1 1.4 41.4 27.8 76.3 0.5 3.6
N. Vonleh 68 25.3 8.4 7.8 1.9 0.7 0.8 1.3 47.0 33.6 71.2 1.7 6.1
M. Robinson 65 20.6 7.3 6.5 0.6 0.8 2.5 0.5 69.1 0.0 60.2 2.7 3.8
L. Kornet 45 16.8 7.0 3.0 1.2 0.6 0.9 0.6 38.3 36.8 82.6 0.6 2.3
F. Ntilikina 43 21.0 5.7 2.0 2.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 33.7 28.7 76.7 0.3 1.7
H. Ellenson 14 12.9 5.4 3.2 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.6 39.4 38.5 76.5 0.3 2.9
L. Thomas 46 17.0 4.5 2.5 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 39.6 27.8 75.0 0.5 2.1
J. Jenkins 19 13.1 4.3 1.2 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.4 34.1 29.5 86.7 0.2 1.1
I. Hicks 2 5.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
Total 81 241.2 104.8 44.9 20.0 6.79 5.15 13.4 43.3 34.0 75.9 10.5 34.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores