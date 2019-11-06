Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal already has paid significant dividends on the two-year, $72 million contract extension he signed last month.

Beal has averaged 32.7 points over his last three contests heading into Wednesday's road game against the Indiana Pacers.

The 26-year-old Beal recorded 22 points, six assists and five rebounds on Monday as Washington snapped a three-game losing skid with a 115-99 victory over Detroit.

Although Beal passed Kevin Loughery for fifth place on the franchise's all-time scoring list in the second quarter, he was more interested in the team's overall improvement.

"Still a lot of things we've got to work on, get better at. But it is definitely a good sign to see, after last game," Beal said, referring to a 22-point home setback against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that was without suspended All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Beal enjoyed his best statistical season in 2018-19 with career highs of 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals, and the Pacers were on the receiving end of his dominance in three of four encounters. Beal recorded 30 points in a 109-101 loss on Dec. 10, 25 in a 107-89 victory on Jan. 30 and 35 in a 119-112 setback on Feb. 23.

Fellow guard Isaiah Thomas chipped in with nine points, six assists and zero turnovers on Monday in his first NBA start since March 2018, when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I don't know, it's been a long road for me the past couple years," the 30-year-old Thomas said. "(I) just really put in the work to finally get healthy and to be able to start. That says a lot about what I've done the last few years, but my biggest thing is taking advantage of the opportunity, whether I start or come off the bench."

Troy Brown Jr. recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. The 20-year-old was an efficient 5 of 10 from the floor to go along with four assists and three steals.

Indiana will play its third game in four nights on Wednesday, one day removed from seeing its three-game winning streak halted with a 122-120 overtime loss at Charlotte.

The contest was decided by Devonte' Graham sinking two of three free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime, which was apropos considering the Hornets went 28 of 42 from the charity stripe while the Pacers made 6 of 7 from the line.

"They were marching to the free-throw line. They shot 42 free throws, we only shot seven free throws. I don't think I've ever seen that before," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said.

Small forward T.J. Warren answered a brutal 1-for-8 performance against Cleveland on Friday with two strong efforts. He scored 26 points in the Pacers' 108-95 victory versus Chicago two nights later before erupting for 33 on 15-of-18 shooting against the Hornets.

Malcolm Brogdon added 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting on Tuesday for Indiana, which is still adjusting to life without Victor Oladipo (knee) as well as the short-term absences of Myles Turner (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (calf).

--Field Level Media

