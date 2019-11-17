POR
Houston guard James Harden has previously enjoyed stretches of utter brilliance like the one he is riding during the Rockets' seven-game winning streak, but that doesn't diminish the awe his current level of play is inspiring.

The Rockets will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday seeking to extend their winning streak to eight games while searching for another flash of exceptional play from Harden, who is averaging 43 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals during the streak.

With the Rockets missing four of their top five scorers and playing the second game of a home-road back-to-back Saturday at Minnesota, Harden poured in 49 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists to carry Houston to a 125-105 victory. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni described Harden as a "bazooka" following the performance and, on a grander scale, Houston displayed the desire needed to win nightly in an ultra-competitive Western Conference.

"It's very, very important," Harden said. "We can't take any game for granted. We showed that."

The Trail Blazers were in desperate need of the collective performance they received in San Antonio on Saturday, rallying from a 15-point deficit after earlier blowing a 23-point lead. The 121-116 victory over the Spurs snapped a stretch of six losses over seven games.

Against the Spurs, the Trail Blazers were more than just Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That duo combined for 54 points, with McCollum scoring 32 on 13-of-25 shooting, but Portland received 21 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocks from Hassan Whiteside, as well as 16 points from Rodney Hood. Four reserves combined to provide 25 points off the bench.

"It's better for us in the long term when it's a group effort," Lillard said. "Obviously there are going to be nights where CJ has a huge game, or I have a huge game, or one of us takes over the game. It's going to happen, and it's going to be necessary sometimes. But in a time like this where we've been struggling it's great to have a group effort to pull out a tough win.

"If we can get that type of production and effort from everybody in big situations like this, it's going to make us a better team."

Starting with what was essentially a home loss at the buzzer to the 76ers on Nov. 2, the Trail Blazers had slipped into what could fairly be described as the doldrums. Ugly losses at Golden State and Sacramento were mixed in with home setbacks against Brooklyn and Toronto. Viewed as a title contender after qualifying for the Western Conference Finals last season, Portland instead opened this season as one of the surprising disappointments in the league.

Rallying to win the opener of a six-game, 10-day road trip is what Portland needed to initiate the process of reversing what had been a negative course thus far.

"It's easy to kind of fall prey to it when things aren't going your way," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "And I thought hopefully that's a big step for us."

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
39.5 Pts. Per Game 39.5
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
46.2 Field Goal % 41.7
46.2 Three Point % 41.7
92.5 Free Throw % 88.1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
29.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.8 APG
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
39.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 7.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 5-8 -----
home team logo Rockets 10-3 -----
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 5-8 112.8 PPG 46.5 RPG 17.8 APG
home team logo Rockets 10-3 118.5 PPG 46.5 RPG 20.8 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 29.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.8 APG 46.2 FG%
J. Harden SG 39.5 PPG 5.6 RPG 7.8 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
R. Hood
Z. Collins
K. Bazemore
M. Hezonja
S. Labissiere
N. Little
A. Tolliver
G. Trent Jr.
M. Brown
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 13 38.5 29.8 4.8 6.8 1.2 0.6 2.8 46.2 36.6 92.5 0.5 4.3
C. McCollum 13 37.6 21.0 4.5 3.4 0.8 0.5 2.3 41.7 34.7 78.1 1.0 3.5
H. Whiteside 12 28.2 15.3 12.2 0.9 0.3 1.8 1.8 58.3 0.0 76.6 3.9 8.3
R. Hood 11 29.7 12.4 3.7 0.7 0.7 0.4 1.1 52.1 50.0 80.0 0.6 3.1
Z. Collins 3 28.7 9.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.7 2.0 47.4 42.9 100.0 1.3 2.7
K. Bazemore 13 23.8 8.2 4.5 1.4 0.9 0.9 1.6 37.0 34.0 68.2 0.3 4.2
M. Hezonja 13 21.8 5.7 5.6 1.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 32.9 32.1 81.0 0.8 4.8
S. Labissiere 13 14.7 4.6 4.5 1.0 0.1 0.9 1.3 49.0 0.0 62.5 1.9 2.6
N. Little 6 14.7 3.3 3.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 29.6 18.2 100.0 0.8 2.2
A. Tolliver 11 17.5 3.2 3.5 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.7 24.4 24.2 77.8 0.6 2.8
G. Trent Jr. 7 8.4 2.3 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.4 1.0
M. Brown 2 2.5 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 13 241.9 112.8 46.5 17.8 5.92 5.92 14.2 44.2 35.6 82.5 10.5 36.1
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
A. Rivers
B. McLemore
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
T. Chandler
T. Sefolosha
G. Clark
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 13 36.9 39.5 5.6 7.8 1.6 0.5 5.5 41.7 33.2 88.1 0.8 4.8
R. Westbrook 11 32.8 21.0 8.0 6.8 1.7 0.4 4.0 43.1 21.8 69.2 1.5 6.5
C. Capela 11 30.2 13.4 12.5 1.1 0.9 2.2 1.3 65.0 0.0 43.3 2.9 9.5
D. House Jr. 10 29.2 11.8 4.9 0.7 1.2 1.0 1.0 47.5 45.5 81.0 0.7 4.2
E. Gordon 9 29.4 10.9 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.3 30.9 28.4 64.3 0.3 1.6
P. Tucker 13 35.2 9.7 6.9 1.4 1.3 0.5 1.1 51.7 45.6 83.3 1.6 5.3
A. Rivers 13 23.2 8.1 2.7 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 42.1 31.4 64.3 0.8 1.9
B. McLemore 13 19.0 7.7 1.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.6 37.3 32.4 78.9 0.2 1.2
C. Clemons 7 11.0 5.9 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 46.7 42.3 100.0 0.3 0.4
I. Hartenstein 2 22.0 5.0 8.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 75.0 0.0 100.0 2.5 5.5
T. Chandler 12 9.9 1.9 3.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 71.4 0.0 60.0 1.2 2.1
T. Sefolosha 11 11.4 1.9 2.8 1.2 0.5 0.4 0.4 27.6 27.8 0.0 0.8 2.0
G. Clark 2 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 13 240.0 118.5 46.5 20.8 8.23 5.31 14.8 44.0 33.8 78.4 10.2 36.3
