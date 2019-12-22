ATL
CLE

Hawks hope Collins' return helps end skid vs. Cavaliers

  • FLM
  • Dec 22, 2019

The Atlanta Hawks will get a major piece of their lineup back on Monday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. But will the return of forward John Collins be enough to help the young club end its seven-game losing streak?

Collins has completed a 25-game suspension for violation of the NBA's drug policy and is eligible to play again on Monday. He was averaging a team-leading 8.8 rebounds and 17 points per game before the penalty. He has been traveling and practicing with the team but had to leave the arena before the games.

The Hawks were 2-3 when Collins' suspension began and went 4-21 in his absence. They are tied with Golden State for the worst record in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trending in the other direction. They have a chance to pick up their first three-game winning streak of the season. Cleveland defeated Memphis 114-107 on Friday to win back-to-back games for only the second time this season. In its previous attempt to win three straight in mid-November, the Cavs fell one point short against Philadelphia.

The Cavs showed great resolve against the Grizzlies by overcoming a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 and Kevin Love scored 21, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining, one of his five treys.

"There was a point in the fourth quarter where I didn't think we'd be sitting up here with a 'W,'" Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. "I love the way we fought back."

Cleveland's top scorer is Collin Sexton, who averages 17.6 points, while Love averages 16.1 points and a team-high 10.8 rebounds.

Atlanta blew an 18-point third quarter lead on Saturday when it lost to Brooklyn 122-112. The Hawks scored 73 points in the first half but got outscored 37-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks wasted a 47-point night from guard Trae Young, his fourth time this year to reach that mark. Young is averaging 35.5 points over the last four games and averaging 29 points and 8.4 assists for the season.

"Frustrating," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. "I thought our guys gave all that they had to put us in a position to win the game. The offense really let us down tonight -- 39 points in the second half. We go 2-for-24 from 3 in the second half. I think you saw some glimpses of a young team lose their will, lose their confidence in a game where we had the will, we had the pace and control of the game."

The return of Collins will add some experience to the Atlanta lineup. For the last two games the Hawks have started second-year players Young and Kevin Huerter and rookies Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Bruno Fernando. With an average of 21 years and 92 days, when first used against the Jazz on Dec. 19, it was the team's youngest lineup and fourth youngest in the NBA since the league began tracking starters in 1970-71.

This will be the first of four meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals. The Hawks won two of three meetings against the Cavs last season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Love
0 PF
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
44.4 Field Goal % 44.2
44.4 Three Point % 44.2
85.2 Free Throw % 84.6
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
29.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 8.4 APG
home team logo
K. Love PF 0
16.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 6-24 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 8-21 -----
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 6-24 108.5 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 8-21 103.9 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 29.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 8.4 APG 44.4 FG%
K. Love PF 16.1 PPG 10.8 RPG 2.8 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
T. Young
J. Collins
J. Parker
D. Hunter
K. Huerter
A. Len
C. Reddish
D. Jones
D. Bembry
V. Carter
A. Crabbe
B. Fernando
E. Turner
C. Parsons
B. Goodwin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Young 29 35.6 29.0 4.3 8.4 1.2 0.1 4.7 44.4 36.7 85.2 0.5 3.8
J. Collins 5 32.2 17.0 8.8 1.6 1.0 2.0 1.4 52.5 47.4 70.6 2.0 6.8
J. Parker 30 26.9 15.6 6.3 1.8 1.4 0.5 1.9 50.7 28.2 73.2 1.7 4.6
D. Hunter 29 31.8 12.7 4.0 1.9 0.7 0.3 1.6 39.9 34.5 77.8 0.5 3.6
K. Huerter 19 24.6 8.9 3.5 3.4 0.9 0.5 1.6 38.3 33.7 80.8 0.6 2.9
A. Len 29 18.1 8.6 5.3 1.1 0.5 0.8 1.0 55.2 30.8 68.6 1.7 3.7
C. Reddish 27 25.8 8.5 3.9 1.4 1.0 0.4 1.9 32.5 26.4 75.4 0.7 3.2
D. Jones 27 18.3 7.4 3.9 0.7 0.4 0.9 0.6 71.1 40.0 69.8 1.6 2.4
D. Bembry 29 22.9 6.4 4.0 2.3 1.2 0.5 1.3 47.0 23.3 51.3 1.0 3.0
V. Carter 24 15.8 5.8 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.6 36.2 30.1 61.5 0.2 1.6
A. Crabbe 18 19.2 5.0 2.4 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.4 36.3 28.8 77.8 0.4 1.9
B. Fernando 29 11.8 3.8 3.1 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.9 50.0 21.1 65.5 1.1 2.0
E. Turner 16 13.5 3.8 2.1 2.1 0.5 0.5 1.4 39.3 0.0 85.7 0.4 1.6
C. Parsons 4 10.8 3.5 1.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.5 35.7 33.3 0.0 0.3 1.3
B. Goodwin 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 30 242.5 108.5 42.1 23.3 8.27 4.83 16.5 44.6 31.6 75.8 9.9 32.2
Cavaliers
Roster
C. Sexton
K. Love
J. Clarkson
T. Thompson
D. Garland
C. Osman
L. Nance Jr.
K. Porter
B. Knight
J. Henson
A. Zizic
A. McKinnie
M. Dellavedova
T. Cook
D. Wade
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sexton 29 30.3 17.6 3.0 2.4 1.0 0.1 2.0 44.6 28.6 82.7 1.0 2.0
K. Love 25 30.3 16.1 10.8 2.8 0.6 0.4 2.7 44.2 37.8 84.6 1.0 9.9
J. Clarkson 29 23.0 14.6 2.4 2.4 0.6 0.3 1.3 44.2 37.1 88.4 0.7 1.7
T. Thompson 28 31.2 13.2 10.0 2.4 0.8 1.0 1.8 51.8 42.9 54.9 4.1 5.9
D. Garland 29 28.2 11.0 2.0 3.1 0.6 0.0 2.5 38.2 36.4 87.9 0.4 1.6
C. Osman 29 28.6 9.7 3.2 2.1 1.0 0.3 1.3 42.9 37.2 60.5 0.4 2.8
L. Nance Jr. 27 24.7 8.6 7.2 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.0 49.4 34.1 70.3 1.7 5.5
K. Porter 28 21.1 7.9 3.0 1.9 0.9 0.2 1.5 43.0 32.0 75.0 0.4 2.6
B. Knight 9 11.3 4.9 0.9 1.8 0.4 0.0 0.8 34.9 33.3 37.5 0.1 0.8
J. Henson 11 13.0 4.2 3.2 1.5 0.7 1.4 0.7 52.6 18.2 30.8 1.0 2.2
A. Zizic 9 10.1 4.1 2.6 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 55.2 0.0 83.3 0.8 1.8
A. McKinnie 18 10.1 2.7 2.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 32.7 32.0 63.6 0.6 1.4
M. Dellavedova 27 13.0 2.4 1.3 2.5 0.4 0.0 0.8 28.6 11.4 94.4 0.3 1.0
T. Cook 6 2.8 2.0 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 83.3 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.3
D. Wade 3 6.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 29 240.9 103.9 44.2 21.6 7.21 3.31 15.1 44.1 34.1 75.9 10.8 33.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores