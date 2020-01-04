SA
MIL

Bucks riding high as they host the up-and-down Spurs

  • FLM
  • Jan 04, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have, by far, the best record in the NBA, but that will mean nothing when they host the enigmatic San Antonio Spurs on Saturday for the first of back-to-back, away-and-home games between the two teams.

The Bucks and Spurs will also tussle on Monday in San Antonio.

Milwaukee welcomes the Spurs after a rough-and-tumble 106-104 win at home over Minnesota on New Year's Day. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds in the victory, securing his 30th double-double in 33 games this season.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for the Bucks despite shooting 5 for 18 from the floor. Brook Lopez scored 11 points and Eric Bledsoe had 10.

Milwaukee shot just 42.6 percent from the field and hit only 9 of 36 from beyond the arc.

"We're not playing our best, but still finding a way to win is good," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said afterward. "But this isn't the formula."

The triumph was the fourth in a row for Milwaukee and seventh in its past eight games. The Bucks (31-5) are off to the best 36-game start in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad, led by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dropped game No. 36 for a 30-6 mark.

The Bucks have not lost to a team this year with a record below .500.

"You don't even think about that," Antetokounmpo said. "We just go out there and we feel like we're gonna win the game, and that we're going to get the job done. Doesn't really matter if the opponent is above .500 or below .500. We just take it day by day, try to be in the present, hopefully, a lot of good moments for the team."

The Spurs begin the double-dip against the league's best after a 109-104 loss at home to surging Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Thunder won a regular-season game in San Antonio for the first time since Dec. 25, 2014, outscoring the Spurs 63-48 in the second half.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points for San Antonio, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. It was DeRozan's sixth straight game of more than 21 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV pumped in 16 points off the bench, nine of them in the fourth quarter, in the loss.

Aldridge went 4 for 4 on 3-pointers just two games after setting a career-high with five 3-pointers.

The Spurs had been winning of late by attacking the basket and by finding some key points from 3-point range. That changed Thursday against the Thunder, prompting San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich to criticize his team's lack of aggressiveness.

"We didn't move the ball very well -- we were on the dribble too much," Popovich told to San Antonio Express-News. "We didn't really attack. They attacked a lot better than we did, just straight ahead at the rim, found people."

The Bucks and Spurs split their season series last year, with each team winning on their home court. San Antonio owns a 49-40 all-time edge over the Bucks but is just 19-26 in games played in Milwaukee.

Budenholzer was an assistant coach with the Spurs for 17 seasons and spent his first two seasons as a video coordinator

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
K. Middleton
22 SF
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
52.3 Field Goal % 48.0
52.3 Three Point % 48.0
80.5 Free Throw % 89.5
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.9 APG
home team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
18.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Spurs 14-19 -----
home team logo Bucks 31-5 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 14-19 113.1 PPG 46.5 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 31-5 119.4 PPG 51.9 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 21.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.9 APG 52.3 FG%
K. Middleton SF 18.8 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.8 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
P. Mills
R. Gay
D. Murray
D. White
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
L. Walker IV
T. Lyles
C. Metu
D. Carroll
K. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 33 33.9 21.5 5.2 4.9 1.0 0.4 2.5 52.3 27.3 80.5 0.5 4.7
L. Aldridge 31 33.0 19.5 7.8 2.4 0.6 2.0 1.4 51.4 43.8 84.1 2.2 5.6
B. Forbes 33 26.1 11.5 2.5 1.8 0.4 0.0 0.9 40.1 36.3 87.0 0.2 2.2
P. Mills 33 23.3 11.4 1.6 2.1 0.8 0.1 1.0 44.1 40.6 75.9 0.3 1.4
R. Gay 33 22.6 10.7 5.8 1.9 0.5 0.7 1.6 45.6 32.4 85.5 1.1 4.8
D. Murray 30 23.8 10.4 5.7 4.1 1.8 0.3 2.2 48.8 30.8 79.3 1.1 4.6
D. White 31 23.8 9.5 3.0 3.3 0.6 0.7 1.3 46.3 40.0 79.4 0.5 2.5
M. Belinelli 30 16.0 5.7 1.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 35.8 34.9 73.3 0.0 1.6
J. Poeltl 33 18.2 5.4 5.8 1.8 0.6 1.4 0.8 59.2 0.0 53.3 2.0 3.8
L. Walker IV 25 10.6 5.3 1.9 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.6 46.5 39.3 62.5 0.5 1.4
T. Lyles 33 16.8 4.6 5.4 1.3 0.2 0.3 0.6 43.3 36.1 68.8 1.0 4.4
C. Metu 9 3.8 2.7 1.8 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.1 55.0 0.0 50.0 0.9 0.9
D. Carroll 13 10.1 2.5 2.3 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.8 32.1 23.1 61.1 0.5 1.8
K. Johnson 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 33 244.5 113.1 46.5 24.7 6.70 6.00 13.2 47.2 36.8 77.9 9.8 36.7
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
W. Matthews
K. Korver
R. Lopez
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
D. Bender
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 33 31.0 30.4 13.0 5.6 1.2 1.2 3.6 55.6 33.1 59.9 2.6 10.4
K. Middleton 29 28.2 18.8 5.7 3.8 1.0 0.2 2.1 48.0 39.6 89.5 0.9 4.8
E. Bledsoe 28 26.0 14.9 4.9 5.4 0.9 0.5 2.3 47.9 34.0 81.6 0.8 4.1
B. Lopez 34 26.6 10.4 4.9 1.6 0.7 2.5 1.0 40.5 29.7 87.1 0.7 4.2
G. Hill 34 21.5 10.2 3.1 2.9 0.7 0.1 0.9 55.8 51.9 83.0 1.0 2.2
E. Ilyasova 33 17.0 8.4 5.5 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.6 51.3 38.1 80.7 1.3 4.2
D. DiVincenzo 33 22.5 8.1 4.6 2.3 1.5 0.2 1.2 43.7 32.1 81.6 0.9 3.7
W. Matthews 33 23.9 7.8 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.7 43.1 38.0 79.5 0.2 2.2
K. Korver 31 16.7 6.4 1.9 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.9 41.0 40.9 85.7 0.3 1.6
R. Lopez 36 14.6 5.8 2.6 0.7 0.2 0.7 1.0 52.1 29.8 52.9 1.0 1.7
S. Brown 25 16.9 5.6 4.0 1.1 0.7 0.1 1.0 38.6 33.3 74.1 0.6 3.4
P. Connaughton 34 18.0 5.1 4.3 1.9 0.3 0.5 0.8 44.6 31.6 69.6 0.6 3.7
D. Bender 3 9.7 5.0 0.7 1.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 75.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
D. Wilson 19 10.8 3.9 2.2 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.6 45.6 27.5 66.7 0.3 1.9
T. Antetokounmpo 9 4.7 2.4 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.3 56.3 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.1
F. Mason 4 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 36 240.7 119.4 51.9 26.1 7.86 6.44 14.6 48.3 35.9 72.4 10.1 41.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores