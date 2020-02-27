WAS
UTA

Jazz look to halt losing skid vs. Wizards

  • FLM
  • Feb 27, 2020

The Utah Jazz will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

All four losses have come at home for Utah, which sits solidly in playoff positioning in the Western Conference but has been taking on water of late.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have playoff aspirations of their own. They're ninth in the Eastern Conference, coming off a win over the Brooklyn Nets two nights after taking the Milwaukee Bucks into overtime.

The Jazz faced one of the East's top teams on Wednesday night, falling to the Boston Celtics 114-103.

Utah started the game 3-for-17 from the field, including 0-for-8 from 3-point range, but recovered to trail 53-51 at halftime and by 85-82 entering the fourth quarter. But the Celtics pulled away with a 13-3 run early in the fourth.

"I thought we did a good job playing through it when we weren't making shots. Our defensive effort and our energy stayed at a good level. I felt differently about tonight's game compared to the games we've played the last couple days," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

"It's not a moral victory in that sense at all, but our team is going to keep working and finding it and keep getting better from where we were two nights ago (in a 20-point loss to the Phoenix Suns)."

Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points on 15-for-32 shooting. The third-year guard has scored 30-plus points in three straight games, and he's now scored 35-plus points seven times this season.

Mike Conley (15 points) and Royce O'Neale (14 points, three steals) were the only other Utah players to score in double figures.

Joe Ingles (two points on 1-for-3 shooting) and Bojan Bogdanovic (three points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range) continued to struggle for the Jazz. O'Neale replaced Ingles in the starting lineup.

"We've got some guys we believe in who are going to find it," Snyder said. "That's all of us, as much as anything. That's why it's a team game. The message is really that simple: Everybody just keep playing and competing. Play hard and play together and play defense."

Washington lost its first three games after the All-Star break and squandered an 18-point lead against the Nets before pulling out the victory on Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer, followed by his rebound and two free throws after a Brooklyn miss in the final seconds. That sealed a 110-106 victory.

After scoring 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, Bradley Beal settled for 30 points and an assist on the winning basket against Brooklyn.

"If coach (Scott Brooks) has you on the floor, there's a reason you're out here," Beal said of Robinson. "I'm not going to chuck it up from 45 when I've got two, three people running at me. I've got wide open teammates. Win, lose or draw, I'm always going to trust guys who are wide open."

Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and Davis Bertans (14 points) was back after missing the Milwaukee game with a sore right knee.

"It's huge and it gets us back on track for the road," Robinson said of the win, which kept Washington on the doorstep of playoff eligibility. "We have got some tough ones on the road, but if we can keep going the way we are and keep pushing the pace like that, I think we will come out all right."

Washington, which is opening a four-game Western Conference swing, lost to Utah 127-116 in D.C. on Jan. 12.

The Wizards defense has improved since then. They had forced 20 or more turnovers in five straight games before settling for 18 against Brooklyn.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.7 Field Goal % 45.9
45.7 Three Point % 45.9
84.7 Free Throw % 85.6
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
30.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
24.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Wizards 21-36 -----
home team logo Jazz 36-22 -----
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 21-36 115.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 36-22 111.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 30.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.0 APG 45.7 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 24.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.3 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
T. Bryant
S. Napier
I. Smith
M. Wagner
I. Mahinmi
A. Pasecniks
G. Mathews
I. Bonga
G. Payton
J. Williams
A. Schofield
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 50 35.8 30.1 4.4 6.0 1.1 0.4 3.4 45.7 33.3 84.7 1.0 3.4
D. Bertans 47 29.4 15.0 4.6 1.8 0.7 0.6 1.0 43.4 42.1 86.7 0.7 3.9
R. Hachimura 34 29.3 13.9 5.9 1.6 0.8 0.1 1.0 48.7 27.0 81.7 1.5 4.4
T. Bryant 32 24.5 12.3 7.3 2.0 0.3 0.9 1.3 59.0 33.3 73.4 2.1 5.2
S. Napier 8 21.6 10.8 2.0 4.4 1.6 0.1 2.0 44.1 37.1 86.7 0.5 1.5
I. Smith 57 26.4 10.6 3.1 4.8 0.9 0.4 1.3 44.9 36.2 67.6 0.5 2.7
M. Wagner 30 20.0 10.5 5.6 1.4 0.6 0.5 1.7 57.3 35.4 80.0 1.3 4.3
I. Mahinmi 37 21.5 7.6 5.8 1.3 0.8 1.2 1.2 50.5 19.2 61.9 2.1 3.7
A. Pasecniks 20 18.5 7.0 4.7 0.9 0.4 0.5 1.1 52.9 0.0 62.0 1.9 2.9
G. Mathews 16 12.6 5.8 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
I. Bonga 52 17.8 4.6 3.4 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.7 52.4 39.6 79.3 1.1 2.3
G. Payton 24 17.0 4.3 3.0 1.9 1.3 0.3 0.8 40.7 29.3 50.0 1.0 2.0
J. Williams 11 12.3 3.2 3.9 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.4 64.0 0.0 60.0 1.4 2.5
A. Schofield 26 11.2 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.0 29.8 69.2 0.2 1.1
Total 57 241.3 115.7 42.3 25.5 7.91 4.30 13.5 46.3 36.4 78.3 10.2 32.0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
J. Clarkson
R. Gobert
M. Conley
J. Ingles
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
T. Bradley
R. Tucker
E. Davis
J. Morgan
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 57 34.4 24.7 4.3 4.3 1.1 0.2 2.7 45.9 36.3 85.6 0.7 3.6
B. Bogdanovic 57 33.3 20.3 4.2 2.0 0.6 0.1 2.5 44.5 41.4 90.2 0.6 3.6
J. Clarkson 27 25.8 16.3 2.9 1.7 0.7 0.3 1.1 49.0 38.1 78.0 0.7 2.2
R. Gobert 56 34.6 15.4 14.2 1.5 0.7 1.9 2.0 69.0 0.0 61.9 3.6 10.6
M. Conley 35 28.1 13.4 3.3 4.1 0.7 0.1 1.9 39.4 36.2 78.4 0.6 2.7
J. Ingles 58 30.1 9.8 3.9 5.1 0.8 0.1 1.9 43.0 39.0 77.9 0.3 3.6
E. Mudiay 47 15.9 7.4 2.4 2.3 0.4 0.2 1.4 47.0 36.0 75.4 0.4 2.1
R. O'Neale 58 28.9 6.1 5.2 2.5 0.8 0.4 0.8 44.8 40.1 80.0 0.4 4.8
G. Niang 52 13.5 5.7 2.0 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 45.3 41.6 86.4 0.2 1.8
T. Bradley 44 10.3 4.3 4.1 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.5 65.1 0.0 63.9 1.7 2.4
R. Tucker 14 5.6 1.4 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 42.1 0.0 60.0 0.1 0.8
E. Davis 25 10.7 1.3 3.8 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 41.2 0.0 45.5 1.2 2.6
J. Morgan 16 4.6 1.2 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 52.9 20.0 0.0 0.3 0.9
N. Williams-Goss 9 3.1 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 14.3 0.0 100.0 0.2 0.3
J. Brantley 3 3.7 0.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.7
J. Wright-Foreman 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Oni 3 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 58 240.4 111.0 45.4 22.0 5.72 3.86 14.4 47.3 38.2 77.2 8.9 36.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores