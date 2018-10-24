MIN
TOR

No Text

Leonard scores 35, Raptors beat Wolves 112-105 to reach 5-0

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 24, 2018

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0 and match the best start in franchise history.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, Serge Ibaka had 15 and Norman Powell added a season-high 10 for the Raptors, who also won five straight to start the 2015-16 season.

Toronto won its 15th straight home game against Minnesota, extending its franchise record for consecutive home victories over a single opponent. The last time the Raptors lost at home to the Timberwolves was Jan. 21, 2004.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 16 and Taj Gibson 13 for Minnesota, which has yet to win back-to-back games this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns shot 5 for 17 and scored 14 points.

Minnesota guard Andrew Wiggins was inactive for only the second time in his career, sitting out because of a bruised right quadriceps. Wiggins, who is from suburban Toronto, left in the first quarter of Monday's win over Indiana and did not return.

Rookie Josh Okogie started in place of Wiggins and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto was up by 17 points in the fourth but Towns scored to cut it to 106-101 with 1:16 remaining. Following a timeout, Leonard drove for a jumpshot over Rose, pushing the lead to seven.

Minnesota called timeout and gave the ball to Jeff Teague, but his missed shot was rebounded by Ibaka. Leonard was fouled and made both, putting the Raptors up by nine points with 38 seconds to go.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The last time Wiggins was inactive was Nov. 10, 2015, when he sat out a loss to Charlotte because of a sore right knee. ... Teague led Minnesota with nine assists. ... All five Minnesota starters reached double figures in scoring.

Raptors: G Delon Wright (left thigh) returned after missing the first four games of the season. Wright went scoreless in five first-half minutes and did not return following the intermission ... G Fred VanVleet (sprained left big toe) was inactive. ... Valanciunas matched a career high with two made 3-pointers. ... Lowry had six rebounds. ... Toronto outscored Minnesota 56-38 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Milwaukee on Friday night.

Raptors: Host Dallas on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Butler
23 SG
K. Leonard
2 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
25.7 Pts. Per Game 25.7
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
53.3 Field Goal % 51.2
53.7 Three Point % 46.2
82.9 Free Throw % 89.5
  Team rebound 0:02
  Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot 0:02
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving dunk 0:13
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver 0:17
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
  Traveling violation turnover on Kawhi Leonard 0:22
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka 0:28
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
Team Stats
Points 103 112
Field Goals 40-96 (41.7%) 46-89 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 15-30 (50.0%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 58 50
Offensive 16 11
Defensive 28 33
Team 14 6
Assists 24 26
Steals 10 9
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Butler SG 23
23 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
35 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 2-2 19292631105
home team logo Raptors 4-0 26312629112
O/U 229, TOR -8.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
O/U 229, TOR -8.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 2-2 101.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Raptors 4-0 107.3 PPG 40.1 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SG 25.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.0 APG 53.2 FG%
K. Leonard SF 25.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 2.7 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Butler SG 23 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
K. Leonard SF 35 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
41.7 FG% 51.7
50.0 3PT FG% 34.4
62.5 FT% 75.0
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Butler
T. Gibson
J. Teague
K. Towns
J. Okogie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Butler 37 23 4 5 6 0 2 2 7/13 4/7 5/10 2 2 41 -6
T. Gibson 19 13 6 1 0 0 0 1 6/10 1/2 0/0 3 3 21 -7
J. Teague 29 12 2 9 1 0 1 4 5/12 2/2 0/0 1 1 32 +2
K. Towns 35 12 8 1 1 3 4 1 5/17 1/5 3/3 2 6 22 -4
J. Okogie 26 10 11 1 0 1 3 2 4/14 2/4 0/0 5 6 21 -7
Starters
J. Butler
T. Gibson
J. Teague
K. Towns
J. Okogie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Butler 37 23 4 5 6 0 2 2 7/13 4/7 5/10 2 2 41 -6
T. Gibson 19 13 6 1 0 0 0 1 6/10 1/2 0/0 3 3 21 -7
J. Teague 29 12 2 9 1 0 1 4 5/12 2/2 0/0 1 1 32 +2
K. Towns 35 12 8 1 1 3 4 1 5/17 1/5 3/3 2 6 22 -4
J. Okogie 26 10 11 1 0 1 3 2 4/14 2/4 0/0 5 6 21 -7
Bench
D. Rose
A. Tolliver
G. Dieng
T. Jones
J. Nunnally
A. Wiggins
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
J. Patton
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 29 16 3 4 0 0 1 1 7/16 2/3 0/0 1 2 26 -8
A. Tolliver 28 11 6 0 1 1 1 4 3/5 3/5 2/3 1 5 18 0
G. Dieng 12 4 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 -3
T. Jones 20 2 1 3 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 9 -2
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 44 24 10 5 15 17 40/96 15/30 10/16 16 28 195 -35
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
P. Siakam
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 35 35 5 2 2 2 3 2 15/23 2/4 3/4 1 4 45 +2
S. Ibaka 27 15 7 1 0 0 2 3 7/10 0/1 1/2 3 4 22 +3
K. Lowry 34 13 6 10 4 0 6 4 4/9 1/4 4/4 0 6 37 +13
P. Siakam 19 9 4 3 1 2 0 3 4/6 1/1 0/1 2 2 22 +7
D. Green 31 6 4 3 0 1 1 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 0 4 16 +17
Starters
K. Leonard
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
P. Siakam
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 35 35 5 2 2 2 3 2 15/23 2/4 3/4 1 4 45 +2
S. Ibaka 27 15 7 1 0 0 2 3 7/10 0/1 1/2 3 4 22 +3
K. Lowry 34 13 6 10 4 0 6 4 4/9 1/4 4/4 0 6 37 +13
P. Siakam 19 9 4 3 1 2 0 3 4/6 1/1 0/1 2 2 22 +7
D. Green 31 6 4 3 0 1 1 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 0 4 16 +17
Bench
J. Valanciunas
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
L. Brown
D. Wright
C. Miles
G. Monroe
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
F. VanVleet
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Valanciunas 20 16 9 2 0 0 1 3 7/11 2/3 0/0 5 4 28 +4
N. Powell 12 10 1 2 1 0 1 0 4/8 1/4 1/1 0 1 15 +7
O. Anunoby 28 6 5 1 1 1 0 3 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 5 15 0
L. Brown 12 2 1 2 0 0 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 +1
D. Wright 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -13
C. Miles 12 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 3 -6
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 112 44 26 9 8 16 18 46/89 11/32 9/12 11 33 209 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores