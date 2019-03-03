TOR
DET

No Text

Blake Griffin scores 27, Pistons top Raptors 112-107 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin scored 14 of his 27 points in the first quarter and the Detroit Pistons finished with plays at both ends of the court to beat the Toronto Raptors 112-107 in overtime on Sunday night.

Detroit took advantage of Toronto resting star forward Kawhi Leonard less than 48 hours after he made the go-ahead shot in the closing seconds of their win over Portland.

The highly charged, closely contested game in Detroit may be a first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation, and in the extra period.

Reggie Jackson put the Pistons up 96-91 with 1:56 left and turned the ball over on a no-look pass on their next possession. Kyle Lowry scored Toronto's next five points and OG Anunoby tipped in a shot with 25.6 seconds left to tie the score at 100.

Lowry had the Raptors' first seven points in overtime, giving them a 107-102 lead with 2:22 remaining. The cushion wasn't big enough.

The Pistons rallied and Andre Drummond made two free throws to put them ahead 109-107 with 46.1 seconds left. Lowry missed a contested layup with seven seconds left and Detroit made free throws to seal the win.

Lowry scored a season-high 35 points and Pascal Siakam had 21 points.

Jackson scored 19 points and Drummond added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Detroit led by 13 points in the opening quarter and didn't trail until Marc Gasol made a 3-pointer with 8-plus minutes left in the third.

The go-ahead shot came shortly after Toronto got fired up because Siakam and Danny Green were called for technical fouls for arguing with officials. Detroit's Zaza Pachulia was ejected after getting called for two technical fouls for screaming at officials and he will likely be disciplined by the NBA for bumping a referee.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Jeremy Lin started in Leonard's place and was 0 for 8 and scored only one point. .... Leonard went through a workout on the court before the game and studied previous games on a laptop in a front-row seat.

Pistons: Luke Kennard became the 10th player in franchise history to make at least five 3-pointers in two straight games and finished with 19 points. ... Reggie Bullock, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, made the winning shot as time expired in November when Detroit won at Toronto 106-104 as Dwane Casey made an emotional return to face his former team.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

---

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
49.4 Field Goal % 47.2
49.4 Three Point % 47.2
86.6 Free Throw % 74.8
  DET team rebound 0:01
  Personal foul on Marc Gasol 0:01
  Full timeout called 0:06
  Personal foul on OG Anunoby 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kennard 0:06
  Kyle Lowry missed driving layup 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:12
  Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot 0:14
  Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot 0:14
  DET team rebound 0:34
  OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
Team Stats
Points 107 112
Field Goals 37-96 (38.5%) 40-86 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 14-39 (35.9%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 57 62
Offensive 18 8
Defensive 32 38
Team 7 16
Assists 22 25
Steals 8 10
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 28 24
Technicals 2 2
K. Lowry PG 7
35 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
A. Drummond C 0
15 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Raptors 46-18 192633227107
home team logo Pistons 31-31 2424252712112
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 46-18 114.3 PPG 45 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 31-31 107.3 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
K. Lowry PG 14.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 9.2 APG 41.5 FG%
B. Griffin PF 25.5 PPG 7.9 RPG 5.5 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Lowry PG 35 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
B. Griffin PF 27 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
38.5 FG% 46.5
35.9 3PT FG% 36.4
79.2 FT% 69.0
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 27 7 1 9/21 2/8 7/10 2 42 0 1 5 1 6 -5 32
R. Jackson 19 3 4 8/14 3/5 0/1 5 32 1 0 3 1 2 +1 28
A. Drummond 15 17 1 5/10 0/1 5/8 5 28 2 1 3 5 12 +27 34
W. Ellington 11 3 1 3/6 2/4 3/5 1 35 3 0 1 0 3 0 18
B. Brown 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 3 0 0 1 2 -3 12
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 27 7 1 9/21 2/8 7/10 2 42 0 1 5 1 6 -5 32
R. Jackson 19 3 4 8/14 3/5 0/1 5 32 1 0 3 1 2 +1 28
A. Drummond 15 17 1 5/10 0/1 5/8 5 28 2 1 3 5 12 +27 34
W. Ellington 11 3 1 3/6 2/4 3/5 1 35 3 0 1 0 3 0 18
B. Brown 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 3 0 0 1 2 -3 12
Bench
L. Kennard
I. Smith
T. Maker
G. Robinson III
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 19 2 5 6/10 5/9 2/2 1 35 0 0 2 0 2 +8 29
I. Smith 9 2 8 4/6 0/0 1/1 1 20 1 0 1 0 2 +3 27
T. Maker 6 4 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 5 20 0 1 0 0 4 -8 15
G. Robinson III 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +7 4
L. Galloway 0 1 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 1 +5 3
Z. Pachulia 0 4 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 4 -10 4
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 46 25 40/86 12/33 20/29 24 261 10 3 15 8 38 +25 206
