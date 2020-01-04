BOS
CHI

No Text

Tatum scores 28, Celtics hold off Bulls 111-104

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 111-104 on Saturday night.

The Celtics hung on for their eighth win in nine games after a 16-point lead dwindled to three in the fourth quarter. Tatum hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to bump the lead to seven, and the Atlantic Division leaders came out on top after rallying from 18 down to beat Atlanta on Friday.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 for the Celtics, and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Boston won again even though flu-ridden star Kemba Walker missed his second straight game.

Zach LaVine scored 35 to lead Chicago and nailed five 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen had 15 points, though he walked gingerly off the court with about four minutes left after a driving Marcus Smart landed on his left ankle. The Bulls lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Celtics led 93-77 early in the fourth. But instead of cruising the rest of the way, they had to withstand a big push by Chicago.

The Bulls cut it to 95-92 with 7:21 remaining on a 3 by LaVine and a layup by Kris Dunn. It stayed tight until Tatum nailed a 3 to make it 108-101 with 1:06 left. LaVine then missed two free throws and a pull-up 3, helping seal the win for Boston.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said Walker is improving, though he would have to feel ''much better'' Sunday to meet the team in Washington. Stevens said that remained a possibility. ... Stevens said scans on C Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) showed improvement and he will meet Tuesday with a specialist. Williams has not played since Dec. 6. ... Kanter had to get his chin stitched following Friday's win over Atlanta. ''He was bragging about his scar,'' Stevens said.

Bulls: F Chandler Hutchison (right shoulder) missed his 17th consecutive game, after playing for the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday. He has not appeared in a game for Chicago since Nov. 27.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Bulls: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. ---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Tatum
0 PF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
42.6 Field Goal % 42.7
41.7 Three Point % 42.5
84.8 Free Throw % 81.4
  Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum 0:00
  Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
+ 1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  BOS team rebound 0:18
  Marcus Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:18
+ 3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 0:19
+ 1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
+ 1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Thaddeus Young 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown 0:30
Team Stats
Points 111 104
Field Goals 43-82 (52.4%) 34-80 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 52 45
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 31 26
Team 8 8
Assists 22 23
Steals 10 15
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 19 15
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
28 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
35 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 25-8 30253026111
home team logo Bulls 13-23 28242131104
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 25-8 111.4 PPG 46 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 13-23 105.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum PF 21.1 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.8 APG 41.6 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 23.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.9 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum PF 28 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
Z. LaVine PG 35 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
52.4 FG% 42.5
42.1 3PT FG% 38.2
81.0 FT% 74.2
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
J. Brown
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 28 7 2 12/15 2/4 2/2 1 35 2 2 3 0 7 -9 40
G. Hayward 24 5 3 9/14 2/4 4/4 3 34 1 0 3 1 4 +15 33
J. Brown 19 7 3 7/13 3/5 2/2 1 34 0 0 4 0 7 +8 28
M. Smart 8 0 5 2/8 0/3 4/7 2 32 1 0 2 0 0 -2 17
D. Theis 4 6 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 5 24 0 1 1 3 3 0 12
Starters
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
J. Brown
M. Smart
D. Theis
Bench
E. Kanter
J. Green
G. Williams
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
K. Walker
T. Fall
C. Edwards
R. Williams
T. Waters
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Kanter 17 12 0 7/17 0/0 3/4 5 22 1 2 3 6 6 +7 29
J. Green 6 3 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 11 2 0 0 2 1 +1 13
G. Williams 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 17 2 0 1 1 2 +8 11
B. Wanamaker 2 1 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 0 1 0 12
S. Ojeleye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 +7 0
K. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 44 22 43/82 8/19 17/21 22 234 10 5 19 13 31 +35 195
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
T. Satoransky
W. Carter Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 35 2 3 11/21 5/9 8/14 0 38 4 0 0 0 2 +2 47
L. Markkanen 15 4 1 5/12 3/9 2/2 2 29 1 0 1 1 3 -8 21
K. Dunn 13 4 7 4/6 1/1 4/5 3 40 3 0 2 0 4 -3 32
T. Satoransky 12 6 5 4/11 1/2 3/3 2 39 1 0 3 3 3 +2 26
W. Carter Jr. 11 14 2 3/9 0/2 5/5 4 35 3 2 2 4 10 -9 32
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
T. Satoransky
W. Carter Jr.
Bench
T. Young
C. White
D. Gafford
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
M. Strus
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 12 2 3 5/11 1/6 1/2 5 27 1 0 2 1 1 -8 19
C. White 6 2 1 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 17 1 0 3 0 2 -13 8
D. Gafford 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 5 12 1 3 2 2 1 +2 7
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 37 23 34/80 13/34 23/31 22 237 15 5 15 11 26 -35 192
NBA Scores