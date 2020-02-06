NO
Williamson scores 21, Pelicans hold off Bulls 125-119

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Zion Williamson saw the championship banners and could only imagine what the atmosphere was like when Michael Jordan was leading the Bulls to a pair of championship three-peats in the 1990s.

Fair to say, it was a little louder.

Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans hung on to beat Chicago 125-119 on Thursday night.

“When I was here for shootaround ... I wondered what it was like when Jordan was playing here,” Williamson said. “Six finals, 6-0, that had to be something special.”

Williamson had nine points as New Orleans outscored Chicago 31-19 in the third quarter to break open the game. The Pelicans led by as many as 27 points and withstood a big run down the stretch by the Bulls' backups to come away with the win after back-to-back losses.

Williamson didn't seem to be too bothered by a sprained right toe. The No. 1 overall draft pick made 9 of 11 shots, including a thunderous alley-oop early in the fourth quarter, after going 5 of 19 two nights earlier against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Redick hit three 3-pointers, and All-Star Brandon Ingram added 15 points and five assists before leaving with a sprained right ankle in the third.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points. Chandler Hutchison scored 16 points to go with eight rebounds, and Adam Mokoka added 15 in the fourth quarter - the first points of his career. In his sixth NBA game, the rookie from Paris was even serenaded with ���MVP! MVP!” chants in the closing minute as the Bulls whittled away the lead.

They cut it to 123-119 with six seconds left on Ryan Arcidiacono's 3. But Jahlil Okafor tipped in a missed free throw by Jaxson Hayes to make it a six-point game.

“You know, the game was over in my book,” LaVine said. “I don't know what we were cheering for. I'm happy for Adam, but that game was over. We lost.”

STANDING PAT

The trade deadline passed Thursday with the Bulls standing pat and insisting they remain committed to their young core despite a 19-33 record.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said the team “absolutely” believes long term in LaVine and Lauri Markkanen. While LaVine came into Thursday's game averaging a career-high 24.9 points, Markkanen has taken a step back in his third season.

Paxson insisted the Bulls still view the 7-footer from Finland as a “cornerstone player” and it's the organization's “responsibility to help him become the player he wants to be.” He said he talked to Markkanen's agent on Thursday and was given no indication he wants out of Chicago, though Paxson did acknowledge the Bulls need to give him a bigger role on offense.

For now, Markkanen needs to heal after missing his seventh game in a row with a right hip injury. Paxson expects him, as well as Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle), to return at the end of the month or in early March.

Paxson also said guard Denzel Valentine's name came up in trade talks, but Thaddeus Young's did not.

JAMMING

Hayes had a poster-worthy put-back dunk in the first quarter. He soared toward the rim and jammed in a missed 3 from the right wing by Redick, who bent over, clutched both his fists and wore a look of sheer awe.

“It seems like once or twice a game he does something that you're literally amazed by,” Redick said.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: The Pelicans scored 72 points in the first half - eight shy of a franchise record against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 18.

Bulls: G Kris Dunn (sprained right knee), Valentine (strained hamstring) and F Daniel Gafford (ankle) sat out the game.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Indiana on Saturday.

Bulls: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 32
CHI Bulls 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup 0-2
11:41   Violation  
11:27 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 2-2
11:14 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot 2-4
11:00 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup 4-4
10:40   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
10:40   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40   CHI team rebound  
10:40   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:19   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
10:09 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 4-7
9:55   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:33   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:22   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot, blocked by Zach LaVine  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:01   Thaddeus Young missed driving dunk, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:56 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 4-9
8:47   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:38   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:31   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:26   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup, blocked by Zion Williamson  
8:26   CHI team rebound  
8:19   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:08   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Hutchison, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
7:47 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 6-9
7:26   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
7:26 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
7:26 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
7:07   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hart  
6:55 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup, assist by Zach LaVine 6-13
6:40 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Josh Hart 8-13
6:29   Violation  
5:57   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:05   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Josh Hart  
5:56   Shooting foul on Coby White  
5:56 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
5:56 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-13
5:39   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick Favors  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:30 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 13-13
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
5:13 +2 Josh Hart made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 15-13
4:58   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
4:52   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:32   Traveling violation turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
4:23 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 18-13
4:07 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 18-16
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Jaxson Hayes, stolen by Zach LaVine  
3:49   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:39 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 21-16
3:27 +2 Coby White made driving layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 21-18
3:17   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Jaxson Hayes  
3:03   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
3:03 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 22-18
3:03   Josh Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
2:46   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:33 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 25-18
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Hutchison, stolen by Josh Hart  
2:15   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:13 +2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk 27-18
2:02   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup, blocked by Jaxson Hayes  
2:02   CHI team rebound  
1:52 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made driving layup 27-20
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono  
1:25 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving dunk, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 27-22
1:07 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 29-22
0:53   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
0:38   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:30   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:15 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 29-25
0:00 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 32-25
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 40
CHI Bulls 37

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 34-25
11:26 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 34-28
11:16   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
11:05   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
10:52 +2 Chandler Hutchison made dunk 34-30
10:32 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 37-30
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Hutchison, stolen by Nicolo Melli  
9:54   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
9:52   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
9:52   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:52   CHI team rebound  
9:52 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-31
9:39 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup 39-31
9:29   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:11 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 42-31
9:01 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot 42-34
8:44 +2 Nicolo Melli made dunk, assist by JJ Redick 44-34
8:24 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet 44-36
8:16   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
7:56 +2 Coby White made driving layup 44-38
7:51 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 46-38
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Coby White, stolen by Nicolo Melli  
7:35 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 48-38
7:10 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 48-40
6:55 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 50-40
6:55   Shooting foul on Coby White  
6:55   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:48 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 52-40
6:24   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:03   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:56 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 52-43
5:42 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 54-43
5:33 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Coby White 54-45
5:16   Nicolo Melli missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
4:57 +2 Zach LaVine made layup 54-47
4:33 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 57-47
4:19   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:14 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by Josh Hart 59-47
4:14   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
4:14 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 60-47
3:54   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
3:54   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54   CHI team rebound  
3:54 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
3:32   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   CHI team rebound  
3:19 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 60-51
3:06   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
2:57 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 63-51
2:47 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 63-53
2:42   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hart  
2:17 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot, assist by Chandler Hutchison 63-55
2:02 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 66-55
1:47   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
1:34   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
1:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
1:28 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 66-56
1:28   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:16 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 69-56
1:02 +2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 69-58
0:56   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
0:53 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup 69-60
0:41   Derrick Favors missed layup  
0:41   NO team rebound  
0:34 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 72-60
0:24   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
0:24 +1 Cristiano Felicio made 1st of 2 free throws 72-61
0:24 +1 Cristiano Felicio made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-62
0:04   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:01   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 31
CHI Bulls 19

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 74-62
11:24 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 74-64
11:14   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
11:00   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
10:51   Chandler Hutchison missed layup  
10:51   NO team rebound  
10:51   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
10:45 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 77-64
10:23   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:11   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:07 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 79-64
9:54   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:51   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:44   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:38   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:34 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 81-64
9:25   Violation  
9:08   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:59   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:45   Offensive foul on Derrick Favors  
8:45   Turnover on Derrick Favors  
8:36   Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
8:36   CHI team rebound  
8:29   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
