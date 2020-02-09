MEM
WAS

No Text

Morant posts 1st triple-double as Grizzlies drop Wizards

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, which closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.

Rui Hachimura had 12 points and 11 assists in the Wizards' third loss in their last 10 games at home. Moritz Wagner had 19 points off the bench, while Davis Bertans added 15.

Morant was the instigator throughout the Grizzlies' late run. He found Anderson underneath for a layup to tie it at 93 with 5:33 remaining before hitting two free throws to give Memphis its first lead of the half 26 seconds later.

Clarke's 3-pointer on his only attempt behind the arc stretched the lead to five before Morant found Anderson inside again to make it 102-95.

Morant's 3 from the right elbow with made it 105-96 with 44 seconds remaining, sending much of the Washington crowd to the exits.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Missed their first seven 3-point attempts. ... F/C Jordan Bell and C Gorgui Dieng were available, but did not play. Memphis picked up Bell from Houston and Dieng from Minnesota at the trade deadline.

Wizards: Traded from the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, G Jerome Robinson's first points since came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Washington its largest lead 30-18 at the end of the first quarter. ... Hachimura's double-double was the third of his career.

WAITERS WAIVED

The Grizzlies waived G Dion Waiters on Sunday, three days after acquiring him from Miami Heat in a three-team trade also involving Minnesota.

Waiters had been suspended three times by the Heat this season, including a 10-game ban following a drug-related incident on a team plane.

The Grizzlies also received F Justise Winslow from Miami and Dieng from Minnesota, while sending F Andre Iguodala, F Jae Crowder and F Solomon Hill to the Heat.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: host Portland on Wednesday.

Wizards: host Chicago on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 18
WAS Wizards 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-0
11:28 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 2-2
11:10   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
11:00   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:53 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 2-4
10:43   Out of bounds turnover on Dillon Brooks  
10:24   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   MEM team rebound  
10:16   Jumpball  
10:13   Ja Morant missed reverse layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:58   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:43   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:33   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:33 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
9:33   Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:15   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:09   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
8:42   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
8:35 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 2-8
8:33   Full timeout called  
8:09   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   MEM team rebound  
8:09   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:56   Ian Mahinmi missed finger-roll layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:50   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
7:50 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
7:50 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
7:32   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:27   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
7:04 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot 6-8
6:49   Bradley Beal missed reverse layup  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:45 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 8-8
6:28 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 8-10
6:16   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
6:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:16   MEM team rebound  
6:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:02 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 8-12
5:36   Jumpball  
5:33   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:25 +2 Ish Smith made finger-roll layup 8-14
5:11 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 10-14
4:56   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:46 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 10-16
4:28   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup  
4:28   MEM team rebound  
4:28   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
4:18   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:08   Troy Brown Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:06 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk 10-18
3:45   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
3:40   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
3:25   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Bradley Beal  
3:20   Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
3:09   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
3:01   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:01 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 10-19
3:01 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-20
2:53   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
2:53 +1 Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 11-20
2:53 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-20
2:34   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:12   De'Anthony Melton missed turnaround jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
1:59   Davis Bertans missed finger-roll layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
1:53 +2 Josh Jackson made running Jump Shot 14-20
1:53   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
1:53   Josh Jackson missed free throw  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
1:43   Jerome Robinson missed driving dunk  
1:43   MEM team rebound  
1:31 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 16-20
1:22   Personal foul on Brandon Clarke  
1:13   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
1:13 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
1:13 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
1:02   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
0:51   Shabazz Napier missed hook shot  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:43   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
0:35 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 16-25
0:17 +2 Tyus Jones made jump shot 18-25
0:03   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
0:03 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 18-26
0:03 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Clarke, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:00 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 18-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 29
WAS Wizards 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:36 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 20-30
11:21   Davis Bertans missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
11:09 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 22-30
10:57   Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ja Morant  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
10:52   Yuta Watanabe missed finger-roll layup  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
10:50   Josh Jackson missed dunk  
10:50   MEM team rebound  
10:50   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
10:44 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot 25-30
10:31   Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Davis Bertans  
10:18 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 25-32
10:04   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
9:53   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:35 +2 Ja Morant made running Jump Shot 27-32
9:35   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
9:35 +1 Ja Morant made free throw 28-32
9:26   Personal foul on Yuta Watanabe  
9:19   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:11 +2 Kyle Anderson made finger-roll layup, assist by Ja Morant 30-32
8:59   Moe Wagner missed hook shot, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:47   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:45 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk 32-32
8:29 +2 Moe Wagner made driving layup, assist by Jerome Robinson 32-34
8:17 +2 Kyle Anderson made running Jump Shot 34-34
8:06 +2 Davis Bertans made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 34-36
7:41 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 36-36
7:33   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:22   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:10 +2 Moe Wagner made driving layup, assist by Davis Bertans 36-38
6:51 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 38-38
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
6:39 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 40-38
6:31   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:21   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:12 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 40-41
5:48   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:38   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:28 +2 Kyle Anderson made layup, assist by Ja Morant 42-41
5:20   Troy Brown Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:18 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk 42-43
5:05   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
4:47 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 42-46
4:35   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:29 +2 Rui Hachimura made finger-roll layup, assist by Ish Smith 42-48
4:05   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
4:05   Brandon Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:05   MEM team rebound  
4:05   Brandon Clarke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:49   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
3:49   WAS team rebound  
3:49 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
3:31 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Jones 44-49
3:21 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup, assist by Ish Smith 44-51
3:07   Out of bounds turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
2:50   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:34   Tyus Jones missed hook shot, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:29   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   WAS team rebound  
2:13   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
2:09   MEM team rebound  
2:09   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
1:59   Offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:59   Turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:39 +2 Bradley Beal made running Jump Shot 44-53
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Bradley Beal  
1:18   Ian Mahinmi missed finger-roll layup  
1:17   MEM team rebound  
1:01   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:58   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
0:58   MEM team rebound  
0:49 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 47-53
0:38   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:29   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
0:05 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonga 47-55
0:03   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:00   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  