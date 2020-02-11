POR
Williamson's 31 points pushes Pelicans past Blazers, 138-117

  • Feb 11, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night.

Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him. Williamson was either too strong, too fast, or both. He mixed spinning dribbles and sudden baseline drives into his usual arsenal of soaring transition dunks and tenacious putbacks.

JJ Redick scored 20 and Josh Hart had 17 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory. Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points and 10 assists, while Lonzo Ball added 10 points and 10 assists.

Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points - less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games. But his playing time was limited in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans, who led by as many as 26, had put the game out of reach.

CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Trail Blazers, and Carmelo Anthony also finished with 18, but just four after halftime. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After Williamson's early dunk and free throws helped New Orleans surge to a 12-7 lead, Portland suddenly turned the tide with a 24-3 run that began with a pair of turnaround jumpers by Anthony, who later added a cutting dunk. McCollum hit a pair of 3s, Whiteside scored on a floater and a hook shot, and Lillard added a driving layup while being fouled.

That stretch put the Pelicans in a 31-15 hole, out of which they gradually climbed for the duration of the half.

Williamson, who scored 17 in the first half, helped fuel the comeback, throwing down Holiday's alley-oop lob with two hands to cut Portland's lead to 60-54. Hart and Jackson each hit 3s late in the period, Holiday added a slashing transition layup through a crowd of converging defenders and Williamson's free throw cut Portland's lead to 65-63 at halftime.

New Orleans then pushed in front in the third, when Hart scored 12 points on shots ranging from a pull-up in the lane, to a breakaway dunk after his steal, to a left-wing 3.

New Orleans scored 41 points in the period alone, leading by as many as 21 when Redick hit his second 3 of the quarter to make it 104-83.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Wenyen Gabriel had 12 points in 13:36 off the bench. ... Fell to 10-19 on the road. ... Anthony was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter for arguing with officials after he had been called for a foul on Williamson's inside shot. Anthony's face and Williamson's arm appeared to make contact on the play. ... Lillard was assessed a technical foul for comments to officials at the end of the first half.

Pelicans: All-Star wing player and leading scorer Brandon Ingram missed his second straight game and is day to day. ... Frank Jackson scored 13 points, and Nicolo Melli had 10. ... Pelicans reserves combined for 59 points. ... Have won 17 of 26 and trail Memphis, which currently holds the final Western Conference playoff spot, by 4 1/2 games with 28 to play.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Memphis on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 36
NO Pelicans 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by CJ McCollum 2-0
11:26 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 2-3
11:11 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 5-3
11:01   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:59   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
10:59 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
10:59 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
10:50   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:44   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:38 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 7-5
10:27   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
10:13 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 7-7
9:58   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:39 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 7-9
9:22   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:06   Lonzo Ball missed finger-roll layup  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:58   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:48 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 7-12
8:32 +2 Carmelo Anthony made turnaround jump shot 9-12
8:25   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:13   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:05   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:57   3-second violation turnover on Derrick Favors  
7:37 +2 Carmelo Anthony made turnaround jump shot 11-12
7:25   Zion Williamson missed layup  
7:24   POR team rebound  
7:06   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:55 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 11-14
6:44 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 13-14
6:34   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
6:33   POR team rebound  
6:33   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
6:20 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 15-14
6:10   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:57   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
5:55   POR team rebound  
5:46   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:37   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:32   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
5:22 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 18-14
5:12   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Favors, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
5:08 +2 Trevor Ariza made finger-roll layup 20-14
4:50   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   POR team rebound  
4:43   Jumpball  
4:37 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 22-14
4:37   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
4:37 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 23-14
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
4:24 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 26-14
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
4:13 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 28-14
3:56   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
3:56   Jaxson Hayes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56   NO team rebound  
3:56 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-15
3:36   Caleb Swanigan missed hook shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
3:30   Wenyen Gabriel missed layup  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
3:30   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
3:30   Wenyen Gabriel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:30   POR team rebound  
3:30 +1 Wenyen Gabriel made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-15
3:13   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:06 +2 Damian Lillard made driving dunk 31-15
2:59   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
2:55   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
2:55 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 31-16
2:55 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-17
2:42   Wenyen Gabriel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
2:30 +2 Wenyen Gabriel made dunk, assist by Caleb Swanigan 33-17
2:21   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
2:21 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 33-18
2:21 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-19
2:05   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup, blocked by Nicolo Melli  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:59   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
1:53   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:36   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
1:19   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:12 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made turnaround jump shot 35-19
0:58 +2 Jrue Holiday made hook shot 35-21
0:58   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
0:58 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 35-22
0:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:41 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 36-22
0:35   Lost ball turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
0:30   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
0:30 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 36-23
0:30 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-24
0:14   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
0:12   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
0:08 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 36-27
0:01   Offensive foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 29
NO Pelicans 36

Time Team Play Score
11:47   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:42 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 36-30
11:21   CJ McCollum missed reverse layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
11:10 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 36-32
10:49 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 38-32
10:35   Lonzo Ball missed driving layup  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:35   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
10:32   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
10:29   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:18   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:15 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 40-32
10:03   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:54   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
9:54 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 41-32
9:54 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-32
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Zion Williamson  
9:23 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 44-32
9:09 +2 Nicolo Melli made dunk, assist by Zion Williamson 44-34
8:54   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Zion Williamson  
8:48 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup, assist by JJ Redick 44-36
8:21 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 46-36
8:12   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:57   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:57 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 47-36
7:57 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-36
7:41   E'Twaun Moore missed turnaround jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:32 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup 50-36
7:32   Violation  
7:21 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 50-38
7:06 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 52-38
7:00 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 52-40
6:47   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
6:47   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
6:39   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:37   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
6:29   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:14   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:53 +2 CJ McCollum made fade-away jump shot 54-40
5:44 +2 Frank Jackson made floating jump shot 54-42
5:31   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
5:23 +2 Lonzo Ball made dunk, assist by Frank Jackson 54-44
5:10   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
5:04   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:04   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:04 +1 Frank Jackson made free throw 54-45
5:04 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
5:04 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
4:43 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 56-47
4:25   Frank Jackson missed driving layup  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:11 +2 Hassan Whiteside made fade-away jump shot 58-47
4:00   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on Anfernee Simons  
3:38 +2 Josh Hart made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 58-49
3:21   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
3:05 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Jackson 58-52
2:44 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 60-52
2:21 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 60-54
1:59   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:49 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup, assist by Derrick Favors 60-56
1:38 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 62-56
1:31 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 62-59
1:10 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 65-59
0:59   Derrick Favors missed floating jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:51 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 65-62
0:39   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:33   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
0:33 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-63
0:33   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:15   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
0:11   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
0:05   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:00   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 21
NO Pelicans 41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00   Jrue Holiday missed free throw  
12:00   NO team rebound  
11:36 +2 Josh Hart made turnaround jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 65-65
11:24   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
11:18 +2 Josh Hart made layup 65-67
11:18   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
11:18 +1 Josh Hart made free throw 65-68
11:03   Personal foul on Zion Williamson  
10:58   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
10:58 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 66-68
10:58 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 67-68
10:58 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 68-68
10:43   Zion Williamson missed layup  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:41   Zion Williamson missed hook shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:37 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 68-70
10:25 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 70-70
10:15   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
10:15   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:15   NO team rebound  
10:15 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-71
10:05   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:54   Zion Williamson missed dunk, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
9:47   Out of bounds turnover on CJ McCollum  
9:38   Backcourt turnover on Jrue Holiday  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Josh Hart  
9:28 +2 Josh Hart made dunk 70-73
9:16