ORL
ATL

Fournier scores 28, Gordon 25 as Magic beat Hawks 130-120

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) The Orlando Magic are hardly a championship contender.

They're not even a .500 team.

No wonder they're relishing the chance to be part of a playoff race.

Evan Fournier scored 28 points, Aaron Gordon added 25 and the Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 130-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Orlando improved to 26-32 with its second straight road victory, maintaining a 4 1/2-game lead for the final playoff spot in the East and closing within a half-game of Brooklyn for the No. 7 seed.

''It's a lot of fun,'' said James Ennis III, who hit a key 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter after the Hawks had closed to 111-107.

Ennis' lone 3 of the night sparked a 17-7 spurt that put the Hawks away. Fournier did most of the heavy lifting, scoring nine points in the game-clinching run before Gordon finished it off with a 3-pointer.

''My teammates were finding me,'' said Gordon, who also had 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. ''We're playing more together. We're playing smarter, more disciplined.''

The Hawks lost despite a 37-point effort from Young. John Collins added 26 points, but was blocked twice in the fourth quarter - first by Gordon, then by Nikola Vucevic - to stymie any hopes of an Atlanta comeback.

Battling flu-like symptoms and held to six points in the opening quarter, Young ripped off 20 in the second - including a 3-pointer from inside the edge of the Hawks logo at center court.

Gordon countered with an 18-point third quarter, highlighted by a 360-degree dunk off a sloppy Atlanta turnover, that sent the Magic to the final period with a 103-95 lead.

''We let the foot off the pedal a little bit,'' Collins said. ''We didn't play with the same intensity in the third quarter.''

The Hawks were leading 75-68 early in the third when Orlando suddenly seized control with a 29-9 outburst.

''The third quarter was brutal,'' Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. ''The first timeout is called, and we just kind of fell apart the rest of that third quarter. It's really our defensive end. We just couldn't get stops.''

The ailing Young looked exhausted by the end. He made only 2 of 14 shots in the second half.

''I'm not feeling too well right now,'' he said. ''Hopefully, I'll get over this soon.''

TRAE STUFFS BAMBA

Young did have something to smile about after the game.

Late in the first quarter, as 7-footer Mo Bamba was going up for an apparent dunk, the 6-foot-1 Young came in from behind to swat the ball away.

Talk about an unlikely block.

''Mo's my guy,'' Young said with a sly grin. ''I'm talking trash with him all the time, really since high school. I'll definitely be talking about this one for a long, long time.''

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier totaled 14 points in the final quarter. ... Orlando finished 2-2 in its season series against the Hawks, after winning all four meetings a year ago. ... Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds. ... The Magic had nine blocks, including four from Bamba and three by Gordon. ... Orlando came to life offensively in the second quarter, scoring more points (25) in the first six minutes of the period than it did in the entire opening stanza (23).

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon was a late scratch because of a sore right elbow. ''We didn't know about it until right before the game,'' Collins said. ''We definitely missed his defensive presence.'' ... Rookie Bruno Fernando took Dedmon's place in the starting lineup, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds. ... The Hawks lost for only second time in their last eight home games. ... Young was 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Magic: Return home Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hawks: Continue a four-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 23
ATL Hawks 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
11:27 +2 Bruno Fernando made reverse layup, assist by John Collins 0-2
11:08   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:49   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
10:44 +2 Evan Fournier made layup 2-2
10:33   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:26   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:15   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:54   James Ennis III missed layup  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:39   Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:20 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 4-2
9:04 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 4-4
8:50   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:45 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 4-6
8:45   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
8:45 +1 John Collins made free throw 4-7
8:36   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
8:31   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Fournier  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
8:16 +2 Markelle Fultz made layup 6-7
7:57   Trae Young missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:48   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:35 +2 John Collins made running Jump Shot, assist by Trae Young 6-9
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
7:09 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 6-11
6:49   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:34   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:27 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 8-11
6:24   Full timeout called  
6:05 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 8-14
5:48   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
5:41 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 10-14
5:20   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:11 +2 Aaron Gordon made reverse layup 12-14
5:00   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:46   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
4:35 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 12-17
4:23   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:17 +2 Evan Fournier made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 14-17
4:07   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
4:07 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
4:07 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
3:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:57 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 15-19
3:49   Mo Bamba missed layup, blocked by Trae Young  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
3:42   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:27 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 15-22
3:03 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk 17-22
2:37   Bruno Fernando missed dunk, blocked by Mo Bamba  
2:37   ORL team rebound  
2:35   ORL team rebound  
2:35   Jumpball  
2:22 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 20-22
2:06 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 20-24
1:40   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
1:37   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
1:24 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 20-26
1:08   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:59 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 23-26
0:38   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
0:37   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:37   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:37   Jeff Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:37   ATL team rebound  
0:37 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
0:16   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeff Teague  
0:12   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:11   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cam Reddish  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
0:00   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 41
ATL Hawks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Jeff Teague  
11:44 +2 Brandon Goodwin made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 23-29
11:31   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
11:24   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
11:15   Kevin Huerter missed turnaround jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:05   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:00   Michael Carter-Williams missed dunk  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:50   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:34 +2 D.J. Augustin made running Jump Shot 25-29
10:34   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
10:34 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 26-29
10:26   Offensive foul on Vince Carter  
10:26   Turnover on Vince Carter  
10:15 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 29-29
10:00 +2 Vince Carter made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 29-31
9:49   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
9:49 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
9:49 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
9:39   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:39 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
9:39 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
9:19   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
9:17   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
9:17 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
9:17 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
9:10 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 33-35
9:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:53   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
8:53   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
8:36 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot 36-35
8:15   John Collins missed driving dunk, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
8:07 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 39-35
8:03   Full timeout called  
7:53   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:43 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 42-35
7:25   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:16   D.J. Augustin missed jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:10   James Ennis III missed driving layup  
7:10   ATL team rebound  
6:52 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 42-37
6:37   Shooting foul on John Collins  
6:37 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws 43-37
6:37 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-37
6:37 +1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 45-37
6:22 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-40
6:02 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 48-40
5:49 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 48-42
5:50   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
5:50 +1 Trae Young made free throw 48-43
5:32   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:24   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:09   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   ATL team rebound  
5:07   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
4:58 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 48-45
4:45 +2 Markelle Fultz made finger-roll layup 50-45
4:32 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 50-48
4:18 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 52-48
4:17   Full timeout called  
4:15   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:15 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
4:15 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
3:59 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 54-50
3:39 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 54-52
3:18 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 56-52
3:12   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
3:12 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
3:12 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-54
3:01   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
2:55 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 56-56
2:34 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 59-56
2:11   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
2:07 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 59-59
1:54   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
1:54   Nikola Vucevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:54   ORL team rebound  
1:54 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-59
1:44   Trae Young missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
1:36 +2 Nikola Vucevic made alley-oop shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 62-59
1:36   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
1:36   Nikola Vucevic missed free throw  
1:34   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
1:15   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:06   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:57 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 62-62
0:40   Markelle Fultz missed driving dunk  
0:39   ORL team rebound  
0:35   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
0:28   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Evan Fournier  
0:06   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:04   Mo Bamba missed dunk  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:04 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 64-62
0:01   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
0:01 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 64-63
0:01 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-64
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 39
ATL Hawks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
11:34 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 64-67
11:21   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:00 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 64-70
10:39 +2 James Ennis III made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier 66-70
10:26 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 66-73
10:09   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:01   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
9:57   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:57   John Collins missed dunk  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:53 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 68-73
9:40   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:28   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:21 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young 68-75
9:13   Full timeout called  
9:09   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Fournier  
9:02   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Evan Fournier  
8:43   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:36 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 70-75
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
8:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 72-75
8:20   Full timeout called  
8:08   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:48   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
7:48 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 73-75
7:48 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-75
7:37   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
7:30 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 76-75
7:09