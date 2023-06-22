NBA Draft night is a life-changing event for the prospects involved, which means they won't hesitate to dress to the nines for the special occasion. The draftees are showing their personal style and letting their creativity flow on the red carpet ahead of the big night.

While some future NBA players might choose to dress more conservatively, some of the outfits will be shining as bright as their future.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama will be all business as he waits to hear when the San Antonio Spurs select him as the No. 1 overall pick. His grey suit leaves no question about how seriously he will be taking his job of helping revive the franchise.

Scoot Henderson was inspired by his family members and decided to carry a representation of them in a colorful way. The former G League Ignite star got a grill that has the color of the birthstones of each of his siblings. The top part of his suit has stones that represent the colors for his mom and dad to keep them close to his heart. His brothers are represented in the back and on his shoulders for his protection.

"I know they got my back," Henderson said.

Gradey Dick is a Kansas native that became a star at the University of Kansas. He decided to pay homage to his state with an outfit inspired by the fictional character Dorothy from the film "The Wizard of Oz."

Cam Whitmore is adding some ice to his outfit, and he also got some custom-made blue shoes to represent the Villanova Wildcats, the team that helped him get named the Big East Conference Freshman of the Year.

